The Best 22 Cut-Your-Own Christmas Tree Farms Near NYC

If cutting your own tree is a family tradition (new or old!), check out this guide to Christmas tree farms near NYC! Bonus: These farms are all within a 1½-hour drive from Manhattan.

Each farm has a selection of live Christmas trees and allows you to pick your own tree from its natural setting, cut it down, and cart it home. Species of Christmas trees you can buy include beautiful spruces and firs, and they’re all available at these local farms in a range of sizes sure to fit any home.

Fraser firs, known for having that classic, full Christmas tree shape, tend to be one of the most popular trees to buy this time of year. Most Christmas tree farms in the New York City area are slated to open Thanksgiving weekend, but it’s a good idea to call to confirm dates and availability before visiting.

New to owning a real Christmas tree? Learn how to care for a real Christmas tree from the National Christmas Tree Association.

Cut Your Own Tree in Westchester County, NY

62 Granite Springs Road, Granite Springs

914-245-2784

Hours: Season opens late November

Price: Call for information

Head north to Westchester to visit this nearby farm to choose your tree. There’s an on-site bakery that has hot and cold cider, fruit pies, fresh apple cider doughnuts, jams, and jellies.

1335 White Hill Road, Yorktown Heights

914-245-5111

Hours: Nov. 25 to mid-December, Wednesday-Monday, 10am-4:30pm. Reservations required between Nov. 25 and Dec. 1

Price: Call for information

This cut-your-own Christmas tree farm offers Douglas and Fraser fir trees, as well as some pre-cut Fraser firs. Enjoy a farm market, gift shop, and bakery at this Westchester Christmas tree farm near NYC. Customers get a free cup of hot apple cider with every tree purchase.

Cut Your Own Christmas Tree in Putnam County

1611 Route 9, Garrison

845-424-3574

Hours: Black Friday Nov. 24 through Christmas Eve Dec. 24, 9am-5pm

Price: $75 and up, depending on tree

Bring your family to this popular Putnam County farm to cut-your-own Christmas tree. Choose from a variety of firs that range in size from 3 feet and taller. Hand saws are available to borrow. Handmade wreaths and grave blankets are for sale. Santa is sometimes on-site, but check his schedule on the website.

Christmas Tree Farms in Orange County

101 Sleepy Valley Road, Warwick

845-986-0151

Hours: Weekends beginning Friday, Nov. 24 from 9am-3:30pm by reservation only.

Price: Call for information; $40 deposit required when making reservation, which will go toward the purchase of your tree

Free trimming, drilling, shaking, and baling. This year, the farm is offering more retail items for sale, including local merino wool yarn, home-made wood crafts, ornaments and more.

730 Route 211, Montgomery

845-692-4364

Hours: Monday-Thursday, 10am-5pm, Friday-Sunday; 10am-6pm

Price: Pre-cut trees $35 and up; Cut your own tree $70.

Roping available. Pre-cut trees and wreaths for sale; outdoor gift shop on premises. Bring the whole family!

575 Jackson Ave., New Windsor

845-564-4111

Hours: Check for this year’s dates and operating hours

Price: $79

Choose from a variety of tree species, including blue, white, and Meyer spruces, and several different firs at this Orange County Christmas tree farm. Bow saws and tree carts available. Staff will bale and secure your tree to your vehicle for your trip home.

207 Stony Bar Road, Slate Hill

845-355-4751

Hours: Weekends, beginning Saturday Nov. 25 – Sunday Dec. 12. 10am to Dusk.

Price: $70 for trees up to 10ft. $5 extra for each additional foot.

This cut-your-own Christmas tree farm in Orange County offers more than 8 acres of spruce and fir trees of all sizes. Staff will bundle your tree into netting for your trip home for a $5 charge.

Fairfield County, CT, Christmas Tree Farms

606 Walnut Tree Hill Road, Shelton

203-929-8425

Hours: Nov. 18-Dec. 23, daily (except Thanksgiving Day), 9am-5:30pm. To harvest your own tree, arrive by 4pm. Reservations are required on most weekends. Check the website for more information.

Price: Prices vary depending on size of the tree.

Twine and tree baling services available. Holiday decorations and traditional crafts and ornaments for sale. Refreshments available. Leashed dogs are welcome during Christmas time, though they are not allowed in all areas.

555 North Park Avenue, Easton

203-261-9577

Hours: Nov. 18-Dec. 23, daily, 9am-4:30pm

Price: $128 on weekends for pre-cut trees. $12 off on weekdays.

Cut-your-own and pre-cut trees available at this Connecticut farm. Tree baling and assistance provided. Saws are provided or bring your own (no chainsaws allowed). Wreaths, roping, and tree stands available. Holiday accessories are for sale.

25 Sugar Lane, Newtown

203-426-5487

Hours: Tree season is Nov. 26-Dec. 23. Weekdays by appointment (pre-cut only), Saturday 9 am to 4:30 pm, Sunday 9 am to 3:30 pm.

Price: Cut-your-own trees start at approximately $80. Cash or check only.

Staff will provide assistance in wrapping and tying your tree to your car. Also offers pre-cut trees and handmade wreaths. New clearing section with tagged trees, allowing you to select your tree in advance.

2 Sawmill City Road, Shelton

203-944-9090

Hours: Nov. 25-Dec. 18, Friday to Sunday, 9am-5pm

Prices: Call for information

Cut your own Christmas tree at this Fairfield County Christmas tree farm. The farm is also known for its seasoned firewood, great for wood-burning stoves or fireplaces.

Long Island Tree Farms

1500 E. Jericho Turnpike, Huntington

631-368-8626

Hours: Saturday-Sunday, 10am to 5pm; Monday-Friday, 3pm to 5pm.

Price: Call for information. No credit cards.

A 20-acre farm in western Long Island that offers trees in a variety of sizes. Bring your own saw to cut your tree, or the staff can cut one for you. Pre-cut trees are available. Staff will help you tie your tree to your car (no charge).

43 Wyckoff St., Greenlawn

631-533-5960

Hours: Nov. 25-26, Dec. 2-3, and Dec. 9-10, 9am-3pm

Price: All trees $80 and up

This year, the farm has a limited supply of cut-your-own trees, so it’s a good idea to go as early as you can. Pre-cut trees are available. The farm is known for its honey. If it’s warm enough outside, you might even be able to see some bees at work! Hand-made wreaths are for sale.

Cut Your Own Christmas Tree in NJ

35 Orchardside Drive, Cranbury

609-799-1855

Hours: Black Friday, Nov. 24-25, and Dec. 3-4. Call for hours

Price: $75-$150

Choose from Douglas, white, and fraser firs, as well as blue and Norway spruces at this New Jersey Christmas tree farm. Saws, rope, and netting are available for free.

118-260 Dey Road, Cranbury

609-799-0140

Hours: Opening for the season on Black Friday. Check here for detailed hours.

Price: $65-$100

Head to this third-generation cut-your-own Christmas tree farm in NJ to choose from pre-cut, choose-and-cut, balled, and burlap trees.

4 W. Field Road, Mendham

973-865-6362

Hours: Opens daily 8am-5pm

Price: Call for pricing

Pre-cut trees are also available. Refreshments available. Free hayrides (weather permitting). Marshmallow roasting around the bonfire. Christmas shop with wreaths, greenery, centerpieces, and other decorations. Cash or checks only.

61 Hacklebarney Road, Long Valley

908-879-7457

Hours: Friday, Nov. 26, 10am-5pm; Nov. 27-Dec. 25, Saturday-Sunday, 10am-5pm

Price: All cut-your-own trees $50.

Wreaths and other items available for sale in the shop. The farm asks customers not to cut trees that are shorter than 6 feet. Pre-cut trees can be trimmed down.

44 Augusta Hill Road, Augusta

973-948-7488

Hours: Call for hours.

Price: All trees $62

Trees range in size up to 9 feet at this NJ farm. Saws provided. Christmas shop on premises with wreaths and other holiday decorations for sale. No credit or debit cards.

98 Pond School Road, Sussex

973-875-4231

Hours: After Thanksgiving Day: Saturday-Sunday, 10am-4pm

Price: All trees $99

Santa will make appearances throughout the day. Christmas movies in the hayloft and a petting zoo full of animals in the barn.

242 Wykertown Road, Branchville

973-875-7968

Hours: Starting Nov. 25, open Saturdays-Sundays, 9am-4pm

Price: $65-$75

Spruces and firs available. Saws and twine available. Dogs are welcome on a leash.

77 Jackson Valley Road, Washington

908-835-0557

Hours: Nov. 25-Dec. 23, Tuesday-Sunday, 9am-4pm

Price: Tree prices start at approximately $45; vary by species.

Browse thousands of Christmas trees of all kinds, and enjoy a free wagon ride. Hot chocolate available. Assistance provided.

246 County Road 519, Belvidere

908-475-4508

Hours: Starting Black Friday, Saturday-Sunday from 8am-4:30pm; Monday-Friday from 10am-4:30pm

Prices: Tree prices start at around $14 per foot for cut-your-own trees.

A favorite cut-your-own Christmas tree farm in NJ since 1958, Wyckoff has more than 5,000 trees available. Wreaths, grave blankets, green décor, and more are also for sale.