Your Awesome New York Kids Weekend: April 15-17

Get ready for another awesome weekend in NYC! Take part in all of the fun Easter activities happening around the city, try out a family yoga class, or visit the popular RiseNYC.

Citywide | Details

Passover is a holiday spent with the family to celebrate Jewish people’s freedom from the pharaoh of Egypt. For families who are looking to get their kids more involved in the holiday or are just looking to change up or add traditions to their celebrations, there are many family-friendly activities around the city that you can bring the whole family to!

Citywide | Details

With Easter being celebrated this weekend, there is no better time to attend a holiday event of activity! Whether you are looking for the perfect place to get brunch and meet the Easter Bunny or you a crafting opportunity to get the kids in the spirit, there are tons of options in and out of the city to choose from.

Multiple Locations | Details

Enjoy some delicious food when you bring the family to Smorgasburg! With locations in Jersey City, Williamsburg, World Trade Center and Prospect Park, visitors will spend the day trying out diverse foods while also enjoying the nice weather. Smorgasburg will be open every weekend from now until October 2022.

200 Hudson St., Tribeca | Details

With so many different activities to choose from, Cricket’s Candy Creation is the perfect activity to sign your kids up for. This multi-sensory experience give kids the opportunity to create edible candy art while also allowing them to be creative and have fun!

Details

Experience New York like you never have before when you go to RiseNY! This museum will take you through a journey to learn more about historical events and people that have all come out of this amazing city. Before you leave, families will also have a chance to ride a state-of-the-art, multi-sensory flying theater that will allow you to fly above the NYC skyline! Tickets start at $24 and can be purchased online or at the RiseNY box office.

The Hugh | Details

Spend some time getting some much needed relaxation this weekend by taking the family to a family yoga class! Yogi Beans will be hosting classes on Sundays where families will learn basic yoga poses while also going through fun yoga-themed adventures. This event welcomes all ages and skill levels and it is free with advanced registration!

The Museum of Modern Art | Details

Every kid loves taking art classes, but Art Lab is taking it to a whole new level! Guests will be able to go to the Heyman Family Art Lab and take part in interesting and fun art activities such as working with wire or designing emojis. Classes are hosted all weekend long until April 24th and the class is included in the museum admission price!

Citywide | Details

During the weekend, take the time to visit a new restaurant that has opened up in the city! Every family has a comfort restaurant that they like to visit, but trying out some new family-friendly restaurants can be a change of scenery that you might need and also gives you a chance to make some new memories!

Details

We all know that buying beauty products can get very expensive, so why not spend some time making your own at home! Whether you are looking to make a better shampoo for your hair or a lip balm to help moisturize there are many kinds of beauty products that you can try to make.