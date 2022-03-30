The Best Easter Events and Activities Around NYC!

Easter falls on April 17th this year, which means you have a lot of time leading up to the holiday to celebrate. Here in NYC, there are many Easter events and activities that families can attend, such as egg hunts, crafting events, and brunches with the Easter Bunny, that are sure to get all ages excited!

Manhattan

Easter Workshop

Speakitaly NYC, 49 West 28th Street, #Floor 3, Chelsea

April 9, 4pm

$35

In this Easter themed class, students will make a Ghirlanda Pasquale.

Family Fun: Colorful Spring Cookies

Sur La Table, 306 West 57th Street, Upper West Side

April 10, 1pm

$59

Join Sur La Table for a fun, family-friendly class that will have you and your wee ones whipping up a classic sugar cookie recipe. For more information, you can call at 212-574-8334.

The Royal Egg Decoration

Let’s Dress Up, 261 West 19th St, Chelsea

April 15, 10:30am-12pm

$50

Enjoy egg decorating and an Easter themed tea party. Each child will leave with dyed eggs in a small basket (and some candy of course).

NYSoM Easter Eggstravaganza 2022

Rodale Pleasant Park Community Garden ,437 E 114th St, New York, NY 10029

April 16, 2-6pm

Free

Participate in the Great NYSoM Egg Hunt, check out Easter Activity Village (Painted Easter Egg Giveaway, Easter Crafts and Activities), see the Easter Bunny and friends and much more!

Hop to It, Kids! The Online Easter Egg Hunt

Watson Adventures, Online

April 16, 10:30am-12:30pm

$19 per person, Advanced Registration Required

Chickens, or is it bunnies, have laid eggs everywhere and it’s up to you to find them! They’re hidden in art museum paintings, in royal homes as Faberge eggs, or in natural history museums as giant dinosaur eggs and tiny hummingbird eggs. Your Host will meet your team on Zoom and send you hopping off around the world, following clues that lead you to websites where you must find eggs and answer fun questions about them.

Easter Bunny HOP!

Club Bonafide,212 E 52nd St, New York, NY 10022

April 2-17, See website for schedule

$25 VIP includes photo op with Bunny; $20 show only

Come Hoppin’ away at the Easter Bunny HOP! SPRING SING-A-LONG.

2nd Annual Easter Egg Hunt

Frederick Johnson Playground, Adam Clayton Powell Blvd. &, W 151st St, New York, NY 10039

April 17, 1-3pm

Free

Hunt for Eggs, dance, and have pizza! Easter Baskets will be distributed at the end of the event.

Annual CMOM Easter Celebration

Children’s Museum of Manhattan, 212 W 83rd St, New York, NY 10024

April 16-17, 10am-5pm

$15

Join CMOM educators and artists for a weekend of eggstravagant artmaking and music!

Brooklyn

Easter Eggstravaganza

Owl’s Head Park, Colonial Road & 68 St &, Shore Rd, Brooklyn, NY 11220

April 9, 2-4pm

Free

Come out for fun games, Easter eggs, and photo ops with the Easter Bunny and other characters!

Green Meadows Farm Easter Egg Hunt 2022

Green Meadows Farm, 3159 Flatbush Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11234

April 9-April 24, Saturdays and Sundays, 10am-4pm

$14 ages 2 and older

Join Green Meadows Farm for a fun-filled day with Whiskers, the Easter Bunny, and all his friends at the farm! FInd eggs during the Easter Egg Hunt, explore the Bunny House, discover the farm playground, and so much more!

Family Egg and Cookie Decorating

Hudson Table, 88 Withers St, Brooklyn, NY 11211

April 15, 11am-12:30pm

$50

Take part in this fun Easter tradition where you and your little one can dye eggs with food dye, watercolors and stickers, and decorate spring themed cookies.

Town Square’s 9th Annual Spring Egg Hunt

FourFiveSix, 199 Richardson St, Brooklyn, NY 11222

April 16, 10am-3pm, timed sessions on the hour

$20 kids online; $30 at door; $5 special tickets for accompanying adults

Enjoy your egg hunt, say hello to the Easter Bunny, and rock to fun music. Fabulous face paintings, fun photo booths and more.

Kiddies Easter Paint n Brunch

LocFestNYC, 1493 Park Pl.,Brooklyn, NY 11213

April 17, 2pm

$50

Bring the Kiddies for an Easter Sunday Funday filled with Games, Food, Painting and lots of fun!

Queens

Barnyard Egg Hunt

Queens County Farm Museum, 73-50 Little Neck Pkwy, Queens, NY 11004

April 9-16, Saturdays, 11am–4pm

$12

Hunt for eggs, go on a hayride, shop local vendors, and more!

Annual Easter Egg Hunt 2022

Lewis Latimer House Museum, 34-41 137th St, Queens, NY 11354

April 16, 2:30-4pm

Free

Following a thrilling hunt for easter eggs in the museum garden, there will be interactive STEAM activities and story time from featured artists. BYOB (Bring your own basket).

Donuts With The Bunny

United Skates at Atlas Park, 8000 Cooper Ave, Queens, NY 11385

April 16, 10am-12pm

$15, Advanced Registration Required

Includes admission, skate rental, a donut and juice with each paid admission, plus photo opportunity with the Bunny.

Easter Eggstravaganza

Tangram,37-12 Prince St, Queens, NY 11354

April 16, 12:30-3pm

Free with admission registration

The event will feature a live DJ and an Easter Activity Village which includes face painting, balloon animals and Easter crafts. The Easter Bunny will also be hopping over for a special keepsake photo opportunity! Admission ticket includes face painting design, balloon animal, printed photo with Easter Bunny, cotton candy dance party and a few secret surprises.

Easter Kids Party

Doha Bar & Lounge in Queens , 3834 31st St, Queens, NY 11101

April 16-17, Saturday and Sunday, 12-2:30pm or 3-5:30pm

$30

Bring your Kids, get Eggcited and grab a basket for some Easter Kids Party fun featuring lots of fun booths for kids and adults and a free egg giveaway by the Easter Bunny.

Easter Skating

United Skates at Atlas Park, 8000 Cooper Ave, Queens, NY 11385

April 17, 2-8pm

$10; $6 skate rental

Bring the entire family for fun on the rink!

Bronx/ Westchester

Easter Bunny Arrival

Jefferson Valley Mall, 650 Lee Blvd, Yorktown Heights, NY 10598

March 26, 9:30-11:30am

Free

Party with the Bunny at this family-fun filled event! DJ Dancing, Bouncy House, Face Painting, Arts & Crafts, Cute Animals to Pet and more!

Skate with the Easter Bunny

Hommocks Park Ice Rink, 140 Hommocks Rd, Larchmont, NY 10538

April 10, 1-3:30pm

$10; $9 child 11 and younger; $8 seniors 62 and older; Residents: $8; $7.50 child 11 and younger; $6.75 seniors 62 and older; $5 skate rental for all

You’ve seen a bunny hop, but have you ever seen one skate?! Now is your chance at this special Easter Bunny event!

Breakfast with the Bunny

Yonkers Stew Leonard’s , 1 Stew Leonard Drive, Yonkers

April 9-10, 9am and 11am

$22 ages 12 and older; $18 ages 2-11 and younger; free for children younger than 2

Stew Leonard’s chefs will offer a buffet-style selection of your favorite breakfast treats and each child will receive Easter coloring sheets and can take a photo with the Easter Bunny.

Egg Hunt

Bartow-Pell Mansion, 895 Shore Rd, Bronx, NY 10464

April 9-16, Saturdays, 10am-2p

$10 children; adults free when accompanied by a child

Children can hunt for eggs and have their photo taken with the Easter Bunny.

Community Egg Hunt

The Osborn, 101 Theall Rd, Rye, NY 10580

April 16, 11:15am

Free

During this hunt, approximately 5,000 candy-filled Easter eggs will be hidden for children to find, gather, and enjoy. The Easter Bunny will make a special appearance and be available for photos. The festivities will also feature a live DJ, dancing, and games. Discounted lunches are available which include a hot dog, drink, chips, and cookie.

Easter at The Barley Beach House

Rye Town Park, 95 Dearborn Ave, Rye, NY 10580

April 16, 12-5pm

$20 per person; children younger than 3 eat free

Hunt for eggs, take photos with the Easter Bunny, enjoy cotton candy, face painting, and more!

Egg Hunt

Harvest Moon Farm and Orchard, 130 Hardscrabble Rd, North Salem, NY 10560

April 9-16, Saturdays and Sundays, 10am-4pm

$18

Hope on over for this egg hunt where your child will get an egg carton for collecting eggs, a set of bunny ears and a visit with the Easter Bunny!

Spring Egg Hunt

Williamsbridge Oval Recreation Center, 3225 Reservoir Oval E, Bronx, NY 10467

April 16, 11am-12pm; Egg Hunts: 11:30am ages 3-6; 12pm ages 7-10

Free

It’s a day of fun with egg hunts, sack races, arts & crafts, magic shows, a visit from the bunny and much more! Egg hunt ages 3-10, all other programs ages 13 and younger.

Easter Brunch at The Fairways 2022

The Fairways at Dunwoodie Golf Course , 1 Wasylenko Ln, Yonkers, NY 10701

April 17, Seatings between 10:30am and 12:30pm

$47; $30 per child ages 5-12; free for children 4 and younger

Enjoy all of your brunch favorites and take photos with the Easter Bunny!

Egg Hunt with Wolves

Wolf Conservation Center, 7 Buck Run, South Salem

April 17, 11am-12:30pm or 2-3:30pm

$14; $11 children younger than 12, Advanced Registration Required

Learn about the mythology, biology and ecology of wolves in North America and then join in an egg-hunt with a twist! Instead of looking for eggs, guests will help hide them for Ambassador Wolves Alawa, Nikai and Zephyr to find. Guests will also potentially behold some of the WCC’s critically endangered red wolves and Mexican gray wolves.

Long Island, Nassau

Breakfast with the Easter Bunny & Friends

United Skates of America, Inc., 1276 Hicksville Rd, Seaford, NY 11783

April 2, 9:30-11am

$22; $18 per child; free for children younger than 2

Meet the Easter Bunny & Friends while enjoying a Full Buffet breakfast.

Easter Egg-Straganza

Stew Leonard’s East Meadow, 1897 Front Street, East Meadow

April 5, 4-5:30pm

Free

Take a photo with the Easter Bunny and collect Easter Eggs- you may just find the lucky one!

Easter Egg-Stravaganza

Stew Leonard’s Farmingdale, 261 Airport Plaza Blvd Space 5, Farmingdale, NY 11735

April 5, 4-5:30pm

Free

Children ages 8 and younger will be given a bag to collect Easter treats throughout the store. After the Egg-Stravaganza is complete, parents are invited to take photos of their children with the Easter Bunny. Five lucky children will win WOW Easter Baskets.

Edge City Church Easter Egg Hunt

Mineola Memorial Park ,195 Marcellus Rd, Mineola, NY 11501

April 9, 11am-1pm

Free

Hop over to this egg hunt! 6 lucky winners will win a special prize as they hunt for the Golden Egg! There will be crafts, face painting, a dance party and so much more for you and your family to enjoy!

Edge City Church Sensory friendly Egg Hunt

Mineola Memorial Park ,195 Marcellus Rd, Mineola, NY 11501

April 9, 10:30am

Free

During this dedicated time, the Edge City Church will provide a safe space for children with special needs so they can participate in this fun community event with accommodations designed with them in mind.

2022 Easter Bunny Bonanza

Rolling River Day Camp, 477 Ocean Ave, East Rockaway, NY 11518

April 9, 2pm

$35 child; $15 adult

Bring the kids out for photos with the Easter Bunny, bounce houses, playground, Easter Bunny scavenger hunt, arts and crafts, candy bar, music and more!

Breakfast With The Easter Bunny

Stew Leonard’s East Meadow, 1897 Front St, East Meadow, NY 11554

April 10, 11am-12pm

$22 ages 12 and older; $18 ages 2-11 and younger; free for children younger than 2

Join the team at Stew’s East Meadow for a special Easter Bunny Brunch, hosted by none other than the Easter Bunny himself!

Easter Egg Hunt and Brunch with the Easter Bunny Beachside

Gatsby On The Ocean, 2000 Ocean Pkwy, Wantagh, NY 11793

April 10, 12-3pm

$39.95; $19.95 per child

Bring your family for Brunch with the Easter Bunny, an Easter Egg Hunt and egg decorating!

Breakfast with the Easter Bunny

Stew Leonard’s Farmingdale, 261 Airport Plaza Blvd Space 5, Farmingdale, NY 11735

April 9-10, Saturday and Sunday, 9am and 11am

$22 ages 12 and older; $18 ages 2-11 and younger; free for children younger than 2

Stew Leonard’s chefs will offer a buffet-style selection of your favorite breakfast treats and each child will receive Easter craft and can take a photo with the Easter Bunny.

Donuts With the Bunny

United Skates of America, Inc., 1276 Hicksville Rd, Seaford, NY 11783

April 16, 9:30am-12pm

$15

Come to a fun filled morning with the Easter Bunny! Includes Admission, Skate rental, A donut, Juice, photo Ops and Dancing.

Funny Bunny Easter Party

Planet Play, 418 Bedford Ave, Bellmore, NY 11710

April 16, 1-3pm; 3:30-5:30pm; 6-8pm

$40 per child -only one adult may attend per family; $10 each additional adult

It’s an Easter Bunny Party featuring 2 hours of open play, $11 arcade card, Easter “basket” filled with goodies, Easter egg hunt, Easter Bunny Meet and Greet with photos and Tattoo Station.

Easter Brunch Buffet with Easter Bunny

Bayville Adventure Park, 8 Bayville Ave, Bayville, NY 11709

April 15-Sunday, April 17, 12-6pm

$75.89; $38.59 kid

Hop on over for lunch with the Easter Bunny!

Lunch with the Easter Bunny

The Mansion at Glen Cove, 200 Dosoris Ln, Glen Cove, NY 11542

April 17, 10am-5pm

$34.75-$49.75 per adult; $23.75-$39.75 per child

A joyful Easter celebration at The Mansion’s signature elegant ballroom. The Easter bunny will pay a visit and interact with kids with a basket of chocolates.

Long Island, Suffolk

Easter Egg Hunt in the Trees

The Adventure Park at Long Island, 75 Colonial Springs Rd., Wheatley Heights, NY 11798

April 8-April 17, 9am-10pm, daily

$49 climbing ticket gives you access to this event

The Easter bunny will be hard at work hiding “eggs” for a scavenger hunt up in the trees. Each “egg” has a word… find all the words and win a prize!

Egg Hunt, Enchanted Forest Walk, and Festival

Sweetbriar Nature Center, 62 Eckernkamp Dr, Smithtown, NY 11787

April 9, 11am-4pm

$20 per child; $5 per adult

Hunt for eggs, play games, see live animal presentations, get your face painted and take photos with a special long eared guest!

Easter Bunny Brunch

Local Burger Co. Patchogue, 76 W Main St, Patchogue, NY 11772

April 9, 10am-12pm

$15 per person

Enjoy a delicious brunch with the Easter Bunny along with a goodie bag, and coloring sheets for everyone to enjoy!

Easter Bunny Brunch

Local Burger Co. Bay Shore, 62 E Main St, Bay Shore, NY 11706

April 10, 10am-12pm

$30 for two reservations

Enjoy a delicious brunch with the Easter Bunny, plus a goodie bag, and coloring sheets for everyone to enjoy!

Egg Hunt

Miller Place-Mount Sinai Historical Society, 75 N Country Rd, Miller Place, NY 11764

April 10, 1-2pm ages 0-4; 2:30-3:30pm ages 5-8

$5

Bring a basket and hunt for eggs, play games, and more!

Easter Egg Hunt

Heritage Center, 633 Mount Sinai-Coram Rd, Mt Sinai, NY 11766

April 16, 9-10am or 11am-12pm

$10

Go on an egg hunt and look for eggs filled with both candy and non-edible treats.

Egg Hunt

Cold Spring Harbor Fish Hatchery & Aquarium, 1660 NY-25A, Cold Spring Harbor, NY 11724

March 26- April 16, Saturdays and Sundays, 10am-5pm

$12 participating child 0-6; $7 adults; $6 seniors 65 and older; $5 accompanying child age 7-12

The hunt is on! How many eggs will you find?

Easter Egg Hunt at Bay Gardens

Bay Gardens – Garden Center & Landscaping , 80 Montauk Hwy, East Moriches, NY 11940

April 16, 12pm

$5

Find the Easter Eggs and then take photos with the Easter Bunny!

Easter Brunch

Long Island Aquarium, 431 E Main St, Riverhead, NY 11901

April 17, Seatings at 10am, 12pm and 2pm

$64.95; $34.95 ages 3-12; Members: $58.45, $31.45 children 3-12; $7 ages 2 and younger

Enjoy a delicious Easter brunch, crafts, and a visit from the Easter Bunny! Then explore the aquarium.