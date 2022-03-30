The Best Easter Events and Activities Around NYC!
Easter falls on April 17th this year, which means you have a lot of time leading up to the holiday to celebrate. Here in NYC, there are many Easter events and activities that families can attend, such as egg hunts, crafting events, and brunches with the Easter Bunny, that are sure to get all ages excited!
Looking for an excuse to get out of the house this season? Check out The Best Spring Day Trip for 2022!
Manhattan
Easter Workshop
Speakitaly NYC, 49 West 28th Street, #Floor 3, Chelsea
April 9, 4pm
$35
In this Easter themed class, students will make a Ghirlanda Pasquale.
Family Fun: Colorful Spring Cookies
Sur La Table, 306 West 57th Street, Upper West Side
April 10, 1pm
$59
Join Sur La Table for a fun, family-friendly class that will have you and your wee ones whipping up a classic sugar cookie recipe. For more information, you can call at 212-574-8334.
The Royal Egg Decoration
Let’s Dress Up, 261 West 19th St, Chelsea
April 15, 10:30am-12pm
$50
Enjoy egg decorating and an Easter themed tea party. Each child will leave with dyed eggs in a small basket (and some candy of course).
NYSoM Easter Eggstravaganza 2022
Rodale Pleasant Park Community Garden ,437 E 114th St, New York, NY 10029
April 16, 2-6pm
Free
Participate in the Great NYSoM Egg Hunt, check out Easter Activity Village (Painted Easter Egg Giveaway, Easter Crafts and Activities), see the Easter Bunny and friends and much more!
Hop to It, Kids! The Online Easter Egg Hunt
Watson Adventures, Online
April 16, 10:30am-12:30pm
$19 per person, Advanced Registration Required
Chickens, or is it bunnies, have laid eggs everywhere and it’s up to you to find them! They’re hidden in art museum paintings, in royal homes as Faberge eggs, or in natural history museums as giant dinosaur eggs and tiny hummingbird eggs. Your Host will meet your team on Zoom and send you hopping off around the world, following clues that lead you to websites where you must find eggs and answer fun questions about them.
Easter Bunny HOP!
Club Bonafide,212 E 52nd St, New York, NY 10022
April 2-17, See website for schedule
$25 VIP includes photo op with Bunny; $20 show only
Come Hoppin’ away at the Easter Bunny HOP! SPRING SING-A-LONG.
2nd Annual Easter Egg Hunt
Frederick Johnson Playground, Adam Clayton Powell Blvd. &, W 151st St, New York, NY 10039
April 17, 1-3pm
Free
Hunt for Eggs, dance, and have pizza! Easter Baskets will be distributed at the end of the event.
Annual CMOM Easter Celebration
Children’s Museum of Manhattan, 212 W 83rd St, New York, NY 10024
April 16-17, 10am-5pm
$15
Join CMOM educators and artists for a weekend of eggstravagant artmaking and music!
Brooklyn
Easter Eggstravaganza
Owl’s Head Park, Colonial Road & 68 St &, Shore Rd, Brooklyn, NY 11220
April 9, 2-4pm
Free
Come out for fun games, Easter eggs, and photo ops with the Easter Bunny and other characters!
Green Meadows Farm Easter Egg Hunt 2022
Green Meadows Farm, 3159 Flatbush Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11234
April 9-April 24, Saturdays and Sundays, 10am-4pm
$14 ages 2 and older
Join Green Meadows Farm for a fun-filled day with Whiskers, the Easter Bunny, and all his friends at the farm! FInd eggs during the Easter Egg Hunt, explore the Bunny House, discover the farm playground, and so much more!
Family Egg and Cookie Decorating
Hudson Table, 88 Withers St, Brooklyn, NY 11211
April 15, 11am-12:30pm
$50
Take part in this fun Easter tradition where you and your little one can dye eggs with food dye, watercolors and stickers, and decorate spring themed cookies.
Town Square’s 9th Annual Spring Egg Hunt
FourFiveSix, 199 Richardson St, Brooklyn, NY 11222
April 16, 10am-3pm, timed sessions on the hour
$20 kids online; $30 at door; $5 special tickets for accompanying adults
Enjoy your egg hunt, say hello to the Easter Bunny, and rock to fun music. Fabulous face paintings, fun photo booths and more.
Kiddies Easter Paint n Brunch
LocFestNYC, 1493 Park Pl.,Brooklyn, NY 11213
April 17, 2pm
$50
Bring the Kiddies for an Easter Sunday Funday filled with Games, Food, Painting and lots of fun!
Queens
Barnyard Egg Hunt
Queens County Farm Museum, 73-50 Little Neck Pkwy, Queens, NY 11004
April 9-16, Saturdays, 11am–4pm
$12
Hunt for eggs, go on a hayride, shop local vendors, and more!
Annual Easter Egg Hunt 2022
Lewis Latimer House Museum, 34-41 137th St, Queens, NY 11354
April 16, 2:30-4pm
Free
Following a thrilling hunt for easter eggs in the museum garden, there will be interactive STEAM activities and story time from featured artists. BYOB (Bring your own basket).
Donuts With The Bunny
United Skates at Atlas Park, 8000 Cooper Ave, Queens, NY 11385
April 16, 10am-12pm
$15, Advanced Registration Required
Includes admission, skate rental, a donut and juice with each paid admission, plus photo opportunity with the Bunny.
Easter Eggstravaganza
Tangram,37-12 Prince St, Queens, NY 11354
April 16, 12:30-3pm
Free with admission registration
The event will feature a live DJ and an Easter Activity Village which includes face painting, balloon animals and Easter crafts. The Easter Bunny will also be hopping over for a special keepsake photo opportunity! Admission ticket includes face painting design, balloon animal, printed photo with Easter Bunny, cotton candy dance party and a few secret surprises.
Easter Kids Party
Doha Bar & Lounge in Queens , 3834 31st St, Queens, NY 11101
April 16-17, Saturday and Sunday, 12-2:30pm or 3-5:30pm
$30
Bring your Kids, get Eggcited and grab a basket for some Easter Kids Party fun featuring lots of fun booths for kids and adults and a free egg giveaway by the Easter Bunny.
Easter Skating
United Skates at Atlas Park, 8000 Cooper Ave, Queens, NY 11385
April 17, 2-8pm
$10; $6 skate rental
Bring the entire family for fun on the rink!
Bronx/ Westchester
Easter Bunny Arrival
Jefferson Valley Mall, 650 Lee Blvd, Yorktown Heights, NY 10598
March 26, 9:30-11:30am
Free
Party with the Bunny at this family-fun filled event! DJ Dancing, Bouncy House, Face Painting, Arts & Crafts, Cute Animals to Pet and more!
Skate with the Easter Bunny
Hommocks Park Ice Rink, 140 Hommocks Rd, Larchmont, NY 10538
April 10, 1-3:30pm
$10; $9 child 11 and younger; $8 seniors 62 and older; Residents: $8; $7.50 child 11 and younger; $6.75 seniors 62 and older; $5 skate rental for all
You’ve seen a bunny hop, but have you ever seen one skate?! Now is your chance at this special Easter Bunny event!
Breakfast with the Bunny
Yonkers Stew Leonard’s , 1 Stew Leonard Drive, Yonkers
April 9-10, 9am and 11am
$22 ages 12 and older; $18 ages 2-11 and younger; free for children younger than 2
Stew Leonard’s chefs will offer a buffet-style selection of your favorite breakfast treats and each child will receive Easter coloring sheets and can take a photo with the Easter Bunny.
Egg Hunt
Bartow-Pell Mansion, 895 Shore Rd, Bronx, NY 10464
April 9-16, Saturdays, 10am-2p
$10 children; adults free when accompanied by a child
Children can hunt for eggs and have their photo taken with the Easter Bunny.
Community Egg Hunt
The Osborn, 101 Theall Rd, Rye, NY 10580
April 16, 11:15am
Free
During this hunt, approximately 5,000 candy-filled Easter eggs will be hidden for children to find, gather, and enjoy. The Easter Bunny will make a special appearance and be available for photos. The festivities will also feature a live DJ, dancing, and games. Discounted lunches are available which include a hot dog, drink, chips, and cookie.
Easter at The Barley Beach House
Rye Town Park, 95 Dearborn Ave, Rye, NY 10580
April 16, 12-5pm
$20 per person; children younger than 3 eat free
Hunt for eggs, take photos with the Easter Bunny, enjoy cotton candy, face painting, and more!
Egg Hunt
Harvest Moon Farm and Orchard, 130 Hardscrabble Rd, North Salem, NY 10560
April 9-16, Saturdays and Sundays, 10am-4pm
$18
Hope on over for this egg hunt where your child will get an egg carton for collecting eggs, a set of bunny ears and a visit with the Easter Bunny!
Spring Egg Hunt
Williamsbridge Oval Recreation Center, 3225 Reservoir Oval E, Bronx, NY 10467
April 16, 11am-12pm; Egg Hunts: 11:30am ages 3-6; 12pm ages 7-10
Free
It’s a day of fun with egg hunts, sack races, arts & crafts, magic shows, a visit from the bunny and much more! Egg hunt ages 3-10, all other programs ages 13 and younger.
Easter Brunch at The Fairways 2022
The Fairways at Dunwoodie Golf Course , 1 Wasylenko Ln, Yonkers, NY 10701
April 17, Seatings between 10:30am and 12:30pm
$47; $30 per child ages 5-12; free for children 4 and younger
Enjoy all of your brunch favorites and take photos with the Easter Bunny!
Egg Hunt with Wolves
Wolf Conservation Center, 7 Buck Run, South Salem
April 17, 11am-12:30pm or 2-3:30pm
$14; $11 children younger than 12, Advanced Registration Required
Learn about the mythology, biology and ecology of wolves in North America and then join in an egg-hunt with a twist! Instead of looking for eggs, guests will help hide them for Ambassador Wolves Alawa, Nikai and Zephyr to find. Guests will also potentially behold some of the WCC’s critically endangered red wolves and Mexican gray wolves.
Long Island, Nassau
Breakfast with the Easter Bunny & Friends
United Skates of America, Inc., 1276 Hicksville Rd, Seaford, NY 11783
April 2, 9:30-11am
$22; $18 per child; free for children younger than 2
Meet the Easter Bunny & Friends while enjoying a Full Buffet breakfast.
Easter Egg-Straganza
Stew Leonard’s East Meadow, 1897 Front Street, East Meadow
April 5, 4-5:30pm
Free
Take a photo with the Easter Bunny and collect Easter Eggs- you may just find the lucky one!
Easter Egg-Stravaganza
Stew Leonard’s Farmingdale, 261 Airport Plaza Blvd Space 5, Farmingdale, NY 11735
April 5, 4-5:30pm
Free
Children ages 8 and younger will be given a bag to collect Easter treats throughout the store. After the Egg-Stravaganza is complete, parents are invited to take photos of their children with the Easter Bunny. Five lucky children will win WOW Easter Baskets.
Edge City Church Easter Egg Hunt
Mineola Memorial Park ,195 Marcellus Rd, Mineola, NY 11501
April 9, 11am-1pm
Free
Hop over to this egg hunt! 6 lucky winners will win a special prize as they hunt for the Golden Egg! There will be crafts, face painting, a dance party and so much more for you and your family to enjoy!
Edge City Church Sensory friendly Egg Hunt
Mineola Memorial Park ,195 Marcellus Rd, Mineola, NY 11501
April 9, 10:30am
Free
During this dedicated time, the Edge City Church will provide a safe space for children with special needs so they can participate in this fun community event with accommodations designed with them in mind.
2022 Easter Bunny Bonanza
Rolling River Day Camp, 477 Ocean Ave, East Rockaway, NY 11518
April 9, 2pm
$35 child; $15 adult
Bring the kids out for photos with the Easter Bunny, bounce houses, playground, Easter Bunny scavenger hunt, arts and crafts, candy bar, music and more!
Breakfast With The Easter Bunny
Stew Leonard’s East Meadow, 1897 Front St, East Meadow, NY 11554
April 10, 11am-12pm
$22 ages 12 and older; $18 ages 2-11 and younger; free for children younger than 2
Join the team at Stew’s East Meadow for a special Easter Bunny Brunch, hosted by none other than the Easter Bunny himself!
Easter Egg Hunt and Brunch with the Easter Bunny Beachside
Gatsby On The Ocean, 2000 Ocean Pkwy, Wantagh, NY 11793
April 10, 12-3pm
$39.95; $19.95 per child
Bring your family for Brunch with the Easter Bunny, an Easter Egg Hunt and egg decorating!
Breakfast with the Easter Bunny
Stew Leonard’s Farmingdale, 261 Airport Plaza Blvd Space 5, Farmingdale, NY 11735
April 9-10, Saturday and Sunday, 9am and 11am
$22 ages 12 and older; $18 ages 2-11 and younger; free for children younger than 2
Stew Leonard’s chefs will offer a buffet-style selection of your favorite breakfast treats and each child will receive Easter craft and can take a photo with the Easter Bunny.
Donuts With the Bunny
United Skates of America, Inc., 1276 Hicksville Rd, Seaford, NY 11783
April 16, 9:30am-12pm
$15
Come to a fun filled morning with the Easter Bunny! Includes Admission, Skate rental, A donut, Juice, photo Ops and Dancing.
Funny Bunny Easter Party
Planet Play, 418 Bedford Ave, Bellmore, NY 11710
April 16, 1-3pm; 3:30-5:30pm; 6-8pm
$40 per child -only one adult may attend per family; $10 each additional adult
It’s an Easter Bunny Party featuring 2 hours of open play, $11 arcade card, Easter “basket” filled with goodies, Easter egg hunt, Easter Bunny Meet and Greet with photos and Tattoo Station.
Easter Brunch Buffet with Easter Bunny
Bayville Adventure Park, 8 Bayville Ave, Bayville, NY 11709
April 15-Sunday, April 17, 12-6pm
$75.89; $38.59 kid
Hop on over for lunch with the Easter Bunny!
Lunch with the Easter Bunny
The Mansion at Glen Cove, 200 Dosoris Ln, Glen Cove, NY 11542
April 17, 10am-5pm
$34.75-$49.75 per adult; $23.75-$39.75 per child
A joyful Easter celebration at The Mansion’s signature elegant ballroom. The Easter bunny will pay a visit and interact with kids with a basket of chocolates.
Long Island, Suffolk
Easter Egg Hunt in the Trees
The Adventure Park at Long Island, 75 Colonial Springs Rd., Wheatley Heights, NY 11798
April 8-April 17, 9am-10pm, daily
$49 climbing ticket gives you access to this event
The Easter bunny will be hard at work hiding “eggs” for a scavenger hunt up in the trees. Each “egg” has a word… find all the words and win a prize!
Egg Hunt, Enchanted Forest Walk, and Festival
Sweetbriar Nature Center, 62 Eckernkamp Dr, Smithtown, NY 11787
April 9, 11am-4pm
$20 per child; $5 per adult
Hunt for eggs, play games, see live animal presentations, get your face painted and take photos with a special long eared guest!
Easter Bunny Brunch
Local Burger Co. Patchogue, 76 W Main St, Patchogue, NY 11772
April 9, 10am-12pm
$15 per person
Enjoy a delicious brunch with the Easter Bunny along with a goodie bag, and coloring sheets for everyone to enjoy!
Easter Bunny Brunch
Local Burger Co. Bay Shore, 62 E Main St, Bay Shore, NY 11706
April 10, 10am-12pm
$30 for two reservations
Enjoy a delicious brunch with the Easter Bunny, plus a goodie bag, and coloring sheets for everyone to enjoy!
Egg Hunt
Miller Place-Mount Sinai Historical Society, 75 N Country Rd, Miller Place, NY 11764
April 10, 1-2pm ages 0-4; 2:30-3:30pm ages 5-8
$5
Bring a basket and hunt for eggs, play games, and more!
Easter Egg Hunt
Heritage Center, 633 Mount Sinai-Coram Rd, Mt Sinai, NY 11766
April 16, 9-10am or 11am-12pm
$10
Go on an egg hunt and look for eggs filled with both candy and non-edible treats.
Egg Hunt
Cold Spring Harbor Fish Hatchery & Aquarium, 1660 NY-25A, Cold Spring Harbor, NY 11724
March 26- April 16, Saturdays and Sundays, 10am-5pm
$12 participating child 0-6; $7 adults; $6 seniors 65 and older; $5 accompanying child age 7-12
The hunt is on! How many eggs will you find?
Easter Egg Hunt at Bay Gardens
Bay Gardens – Garden Center & Landscaping , 80 Montauk Hwy, East Moriches, NY 11940
April 16, 12pm
$5
Find the Easter Eggs and then take photos with the Easter Bunny!
Easter Brunch
Long Island Aquarium, 431 E Main St, Riverhead, NY 11901
April 17, Seatings at 10am, 12pm and 2pm
$64.95; $34.95 ages 3-12; Members: $58.45, $31.45 children 3-12; $7 ages 2 and younger
Enjoy a delicious Easter brunch, crafts, and a visit from the Easter Bunny! Then explore the aquarium.