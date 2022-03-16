10 DIY Beauty Products to Try

If you’re like me then you’re probably tired of spending large sums of money on a variety of beauty products that have embedded themselves into your daily routine. However, there are ways to get great and natural products without having to buy them in-store.

If you have the time and will, DIY beauty products could be a good alternative to the expensive and advertised products you might see or use. To make it easier for you, we’ve compiled a list of 10 DIY Beauty Products for you to not only have reliable, natural products but also have a lot of fun making them!

Body scrubs are a personal favorite for many people, but their expensive component is sometimes off-putting. In this DIY body scrub, coconut oil is a principal ingredient, and depending on your preferred brand, it’ll make your skin soft and smooth while the sugar exfoliates it.

Melt one cup of coconut oil for 30-second increments in the microwave, stirring between each. Pour the oil into a big bowl and add 3 cups of sugar while stirring until the scrub is well mixed. Add 2 teaspoons of Vanilla Extract and mix again. Add the scrub to an empty jar and then it’s ready to be used!

During the winter season, keeping your skin nourished and healthy is very important. Body butter is made of butter instead of water, unlike most lotions which means that it will not only nourish your skin but also make it incredibly soft and smooth.

Combine ½ cup unrefined shea butter, ½ cup unrefined mango butter and ½ cup unrefined coconut oil in a double boiler and melt the ingredients. Once the mixture has completely melted, remove it from the heat and pour it into another bowl that you’ll put over a bowl filled with ice and water in order to help the mixture cool quickly. In a separate container, combine ½ cup carrier oil or any combination of oils and 2 tbsp of arrowroot powder. When the butter is halfway hardened, pour in the liquid concoction from the separate container and blend. Put into an empty jar and feel free to add any essential oils of your choice!

With temperatures outside dip to freezing, it’s safe to say that our skin is taking a toll. Especially our hands, which we use so often and wash multiple times a day, are bound to get cracked or chapped. Because high-quality hand balm is expensive and not always all-natural, making it at home can give you the same results without having to take a chunk out of your savings.

Combine ¼ cup of coconut oil, almond oil and olive oil in a bowl with 5 tbs of beeswax pastilles and 3 tsp of shea butter. Microwave the ingredients in 30-second increments for 1-2 minutes until the oils and beeswax have completely melted. Place the bowl in the freezer for about 2 minutes. Stir for 15 seconds until the mixture comes together almost like a thick batter. Add 1 ½ tbsp of raw honey and any essential oils of your choice. Put the hand balm in a jar and put it in the refrigerator for 15 minutes so it can cool down completely. Make sure that the balm is solidified before using and then enjoy!

Facial masks have always been popular in the beauty world. There are so many to choose from but the advantage of making it at home is that you can make all-natural face masks that will not harm your skin. The best thing about this mask is that you probably have a majority of the ingredients in your cupboard!

Mix together a cup of honey, 1 tbsp of cinnamon and ½ tbsp of nutmeg. Stir until the ingredients mix with the honey. If you’re looking for a thicker mask, use less honey. Pour into a clean jar and use the facial mask at your leisure!

Charcoal Face Masks are all the rage right now and have been getting more and more popular over the last few years. This mask kills bacteria, gets rid of acne and gives your face a deep cleaning. Activated charcoal attracts metals, chemicals and toxins so that when you take off the mask, all those impurities come off with it.

Mix ½ tsp of activated charcoal and ½ tsp of bentonite clay in a small bowl. These products can be found online, most supermarkets, and vitamin stores. Mix in ¼ tsp of coconut oil either softened or melted as well as 1 tsp of water. Once you’ve mixed all these ingredients together, it’s ready to be applied to a clean face! Let the charcoal face mask dry before removing it with a warm, wet washcloth.

This DIY is super simple and it only requires a few ingredients that you might have laying around your kitchen. Lip scrubs are super effective, especially for makeup lovers. They create the perfect base to apply any lip product and it’ll keep your lips smooth and hydrated throughout the day, whether you’re wearing lipstick or not.

Mix 1 tbsp of honey and 1 tbsp of sugar in a bowl. Add ½ tsp of coconut oil and mix well. Fill a container with the product and you should be all set for a few weeks! When you apply the product, make sure you only use a dime-size amount of scrub and gently rub until some of the sugar has dissolved. Rinse well with warm water.

The benefit of making this moisturizer from scratch is that you can use natural ingredients that you know won’t harm your lips or face. Especially if you have sensitive skin of any type, making beauty products like lip moisturizers at home can be a huge relief. This moisturizer will keep your lips soft and hydrated all day!

Depending on how much product you want, melt 2 parts coconut oil and 1 part beeswax in a pan. Add a few drops of vitamin E and mix until blended. Pour into a small container and give it time to solidify before using!

It’s hard to tell what exact ingredients are in bottled hairspray. But if you’ve noticed that your hairspray is damaging your hair or you simply want a more natural product, this DIY might be perfect for you. In reality, creating a natural hairspray isn’t as complicated as you might think and most ingredients can be found in your very own home!

Boil ½ cup of water and once removed from heat, add 2 tsp of sugar and ¼-½ tsp of vanilla extract. Wait until it has cooled down before pouring it into a spray bottle. If you think you need a stronger spray you can add more sugar or if you want less hold on your hair, add less sugar.

Shampoo is another beauty product that can sometimes do harm depending on what ingredients are in the bottle. Considering that most of us aren’t familiar with the ingredients listed on the back of our shampoo bottles, it’s hard to understand how it will affect our hair and scalp whether that be positively or negatively. While there are many amazing brands out there, most enriching shampoos can be over budget. This shampoo can be a more natural substitute!

Combine ½ cup of water, ½ cup castile vegetable-based liquid soap (For example, Dr. Bronner’s), 1 tsp light vegetable oil or glycerine (you can add or remove this ingredient depending on how oily your hair normally gets) and a few drops of an essential oil of your choice. Mix well and put the product in a recycled shampoo bottle. If you want to add a natural scent to the shampoo you can choose a scented castile soap or substitute the ½ cup of water with strong herbal tea instead like chamomile, lavender or rosemary.

As with shampoo, conditioner can pose similar problems. However, with this DIY recipe and ingredients, you’ll know for certain that the all-natural products will not damage your hair or scalp, but instead, keep it healthy. Honey is a humectant that helps moisturize while also being antibacterial and antifungal to aid with scalp issues. Like honey, rosemary is an antibacterial ingredient that promotes hair growth and helps with dry scalps and dandruff.

Place 5-15 drops of rosemary essential oil into a conditioner bottle that has 16 oz of honey. Shake it until it’s mixed well and then you’re all done!