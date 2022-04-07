Passover 2022: Family-Friendly Events and Activities Around NYC!

Passover 2022 starts on April 15th and is a time for families to celebrate the Jewish people’s freedom from the pharaoh of Egypt. Whether you are looking to start new holiday traditions with the family or are looking for a way to get kids more involved in the festivities, there are tons of events and activities that the whole family will love!

Manhattan

ShirLaLa for Passover In-Person Family Concert

The Jewish Museum, 1109 5th Ave, New York, NY 10128

April 10, 10:30am

Free with admission, advanced registration required

Enjoy captivating songs and stories from kid rocker ShirLaLa – live in concert for the Passover holiday. Hear ShirLaLa’s spirited melodies as she takes you on a musical journey with delightful twists to holiday favorites. Jump like a frog, ask the four questions, dance with tambourines, and set yourself free in this special in-person opportunity to celebrate Passover together as a family at the Museum.

FamilyLab’s Super Seder Sing-Along

Lab/Shul, Online

April 10, 2-3pm

Sliding Scale $0-$18, Advanced Registration Required

FamilyLab is proud to present The Super Seder Sing-Along: a sweet, salty, silly gathering for the Jewish holiday of Passover, where parents and children learn, sing, and play their way through the Passover meal. This Passover celebration is the perfect opportunity to create lasting memories using your musical mind, inventive imagination, and all 5 senses- especially the taste buds!

Musical Family Seder

92nd Street Y, 1395 Lexington Ave, New York, NY 10128

April 10, 4pm

$25, Advanced Registration Required

Sing and dance your way through this Seder-inspired experience (minus the meal)! Led by Rebecca Schoffer, Director of Jewish Family Engagement and live musicians. Join the 92nd Street Y for Dayenu conga lines, theatrical storytelling, and Passover learning in a warm, family friendly atmosphere.

Passover Party

The Craft Studio Tribeca, 176 Duane St, New York, NY 10013

April 15, 3:30-4:30pm

$45, Advanced Registration Required

Craft and celebrate Passover with The Craft Studio Tribeca.

Chabad Family Seder

Chabad of the West Side, 166 W 97th St, New York, NY 10025

April 15, 7:15pm

$95; $75 ages 3-13; free for children younger than 2, Advanced Registration Required

This family Seder starts with a fun and hilarious reenactment of the story of Pesach and then a quick but complete Seder appropriate for children of all ages! Fully catered, delicious meals (vegetarian options available!).

Passover Seder

Chabad Lubavitch of Midtown Manhattan, 509 5th Ave, New York, NY 10017

April 15 and April 16, Friday, 7:45pm; Saturday, 8:45pm

$95 per seder, Advanced registration required

Reexperience the Exodus from Egypt. Join Chabad of Midtown Manhattan for an uplifting community Seder. Program includes a delicious dinner, wine and hand-baked Matzah.

Brooklyn

Matzah Bakery Workshop

Jewish Children’s Museum, 792 Eastern Pkwy, Brooklyn, NY 11213

Through April 10, Sundays, 12:30pm and 2pm

$15; $12 seniors 65 and older; free for children younger than 2

The annual Model Matzah Factory is back! Can you bake that matzah before the dough rises? Join the JCM as they cut, thresh, and grind wheat into flour. Race against the clock as you mix, punch, roll and bake your very own matzahs to take home.

Passover@Senesh

Hannah Senesh Community Day School, 342 Smith St, Brooklyn, NY 11231

April 10, 10am-12pm

$5

Create sand artworks with Sprout Brooklyn and other Passover themed arts and crafts with CBE Kids, a sing-along with holiday classics and some fun Passover pop reinventions with Tkiya Music, and an interactive scavenger hunt game with Sababa Beach Camps to get ready for the afikomen search.

Greenpoint Shul Pre Passover Event

Greenpoint Shul, 108 Noble St, Brooklyn, NY 11222

April 10, 2-4pm

$8 suggested donation

Join the Greenpoint Shul for a pre passover event with a mini seder! Givaways from Hopalong Andrew!

Passover Seder Dinner 2022

Ohel David & Shlomo Catering Hall, 710 Shore Blvd, Brooklyn, NY 11235

April 15, 7:30pm

$75; $40 children younger than 10, Advanced Registration Required

Take part in the Passover Seder with a special children’s program, gourmet full course dinner, shmura matzah, and complete Seder plate.

Passover Seder

Chabad of DUMBO, 205 Plymouth St 1st Floor, Brooklyn, NY 11201

April 15 and April 16, Friday, 8pm; Saturday, 8:30pm

Recommended Donation $36 per person per night, Advanced Registration Required.

Join Chabad of DUMBO for a meaningful spiritual warm and welcoming Passover Seder!

Queens

Second Saturday: Celebrate Passover

Sid Jacobson JCC, 18-32 21st Drive, Astoria

April 9, 10:30am-12:30pm

$50 per family; Members: $36 per family, Advanced Registration Required

Join the Sid Jacobson JCC for innovative Jewish creative programming for children up to ages eight and their families. Take part in creative stations with craft activities, Shabbat family time, and a performance! Be there for this special Passover celebration and meet Moshe Kneidelmacher and Prep for the holiday with Amazing Passover Activity Stations including Chametz Pass and Charade The Plagues, witness the The Great Matzah Ball Cook-Off Interactive Performance, and find out who makes the lightest, fluffiest, most delicious matzah balls in the world with a hilarious original performance that teaches all about Passover through the foods that represent the rituals, and more!

Chabad & Temple Torah of Little Neck Passover Seder

Yeshivah Har Torah, 250-10 Grand Central Pkwy, Queens, NY 11426

April 15, 7:30pm

$50; $45 members; $35 children, Advanced Registration Required

Enjoy a meaningful and interactive Seder featuring gourmet Passover cuisine.

Community Seder

Anshe Sholom Chabad JCC, 82-52 Abingdon Rd, Kew Gardens, NY 11415

April 15, 8:15pm

$45, Advanced Registration Required

You are invited to an inspiring and interactive homestyle Passover Seder featuring a 3 course meal, delicious catered food, wines & juices, and more.

Bronx

Model Matzah Bakery

Chabad Lubavitch of Riverdale, 535 W 246th St, Bronx, NY 10471

April 10, 11am-1pm

Free

Children are invited to make their own Matzah and press their own grape juice.

Passover Seder

Bronx Jewish Center, 1969 Haight Ave, Bronx, NY 10461

April 15, 7:30pm

Donations accepted, Advanced registration required

Enjoy a meaningful and interactive Seder featuring gourmet Passover cuisine.

Westchester

Community Passover Seder

Chabad of Rivertowns, 303 Broadway, Dobbs Ferry, NY 10522

Apr. 15, 2022, 7:15pm

$54; $25 child, Advanced Registration Required

Passover Seder

Chabad of Yorktown, 2629 Old Yorktown Rd, Yorktown Heights, NY 10598

April 15, 7:30pm

$54; $25 children younger than 12, Advanced Registration Required

Enjoy a meaningful and interactive Seder featuring gourmet Passover cuisine and a warm and inviting atmosphere.

Community Passover Seder

Chabad of Bronxville, 453 White Plains Road, Eastchester

April 15, 7:30pm

$50; $30 per child, Advanced Registration Required

Enjoy a meaningful and interactive Seder with gourmet Passover foods in a warm and inviting atmosphere.

Passover Seder

Chabad of Pelham,135 Lincoln Ave #2, Pelham, NY 10803

April 15, 7:15pm

$54; $18 children; No one will be turned away due to lack of funds, Advanced Registration Required.

Enjoy a family style, English friendly Seder, complete with crispy hand-baked Matzah, fine wines, and a gourmet dinner spiced with unique insights and Passover traditions.

Family Passover Seder

Chabad of Bedford, 100 S Bedford Rd #300, Bedford Corners, NY 10549

April 15, 7pm

$50; $25 children younger than 12, Advanced Registration Required

Join members of the community for a warm, interactive Passover Seder that is family style, English friendly, and alive with humor and insights. Enjoy fine wines, an elegant dinner, and crispy hand-made Matzot. Relive the exodus, discover the eternal meaning of Passover, and enjoy a Seder experience you will remember for a lifetime!

Long Island

Community Passover Seder

Melville & Huntington Chabad Center, 498 Sweet Hollow Rd, Melville, NY 11747

April 15 and April 16, 8pm

$55, Advanced Registration Required

You are invited to a Royal Community Passover Seder! This Passover Seder is easy to follow and interactive. The seder is integrated with meaningful insights, stimulating discussions, delightful food, song and Jewish humor. The atmosphere is warm and friendly. Relive the exodus, discuss Passover’s relevance today, and celebrate the freedom of Passover in the same way our ancestors have over the last 3,326years.

Chabad & Young Israel of Patchogue 2022 Passover Seders

Young Israel of Patchogue, 28 Mowbray St, Patchogue, NY 11772

April 15 and April 16, Friday, 7pm; Saturday, 7:15pm

$36; $15 children younger than 12 per night, Advanced Registration Required

Don’t pass over Passover! Enjoy a traditional and meaningful Seder with the community.

Community Seder

Chabad of the Five Towns, 74 Maple Ave, Cedarhurst, NY 11516

April 15, 8pm

$54; $36 child, Advanced Registration Required

Do you have plans for the Seder? If you are looking for a meaningful, delicious meal catered by Chap-a-Nosh, a traditional Seder that feels like family, join Chabad for a Community Seder on the first night of Pesach.

Passover Seder

Town of Oyster Bay Chabad, 678 Woodbury Rd, Woodbury, NY 11797

April 15 and April 16, 7pm

$60; $18 child each night, Advanced Registration Required

Enjoy a meaningful and interactive Seder with a warm atmosphere, gourmet Passover cuisine, an international wine selection, and hand-made matzah.

Second Night of Passover Family Seder

Chabad of Hewlett, 24 Everit Ave, Hewlett, NY 11557

April 16, call for time

$65; $40 child, Advanced Registration Required. No one will be turned away for lack of funds.

Enjoy the holiday of freedom at an upbeat inspirational Seder, complete with a gourmet Passover dinner, the original hand-made Shmurah Matzah, and four cups of exquisite Kosher wine. Journey through the Haggadah, with traditional songs, stories, and spiritual insights.

Rockland

Passover Class for Kids & Parents

A Maze in Pottery, 76 N State Rd, Briarcliff Manor, NY 10510

April 10, 9:30-10:30am

$38.90, Advanced registration required

You and your child will paint a Seder Plate plate using various pottery painting techniques together. The plate will be personalized with your child’s hand or footprint (footprints are suggested for children ages 0-1). The involvement in the actual painting will vary depending on the age of your little one, so the moms of babies will basically paint the plate by themself and use the child’s footprint for the final touch.

Community Passover Seder

Chabad of the Nyacks, Address provided upon reservation, Nyack

April 15, 7:15pm

$50; $25 children 3-12 by 4/10; Late Reservations subject to $50 surcharge per person. No one will be turned away due to lack of funds. Advanced Registration Required

Relive the exodus, discover the eternal meaning of the Haggadah, and enjoy a community Seder complete with hand-baked Shmurah Matzah, wine, and a wonderful dinner spiced with unique traditional customs. “Whoever is hungry, let him come and eat; whoever is in need, let him come and conduct the Seder of Passover.” All are welcome — regardless of background of affiliation.

Family Community Passover Seder

Friends of Lubavitch of Bergen County, 513 Kenwood Pl, Teaneck, NJ 07666

April 15 and April 16, 7:20pm, services; 8:30pm, Seder

$54 per adult; $18 per child per seder; no one turned away for lack of funds. Advanced Registration Required

Relieve the exodus, discover the eternal meaning behind the Haggadah, and enjoy a community Seder complete with hand-baked matzah, wine, and a delicious catered dinner spiced with unique traditions.