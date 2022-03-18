RiseNY Museum and Attraction Opens in Time Square!

Soar high through the skies of NYC when you and the family visit RiseNY! This new on-of-a kind attraction opened to the public this month and was created as a tribute to all of the beautiful things that NYC has to offer.

When families visit, they will be taken on a three part journey where you start off by walking through a recreation of the city’s first subway station while watching A film about NYC’s global impact.

Guests will then be taken through seven themed galleries that are distinct to the culture of NYC (Finance, Skyline, TV/Radio, Fashion, Music, Broadway and Film). Within the galleries multiple historical events, inventions, and people will be highlighted to show how important they were to each industry. Families will love walking around and admiring items such as costumes from some of Broadway’s most popular shows and the catwalk of dresses that chronicle NYC fashion from the 1880s through now.

Lastly you will be taken to the centerpiece of the exhibit and have a chance to take a sky-high tour of the city in a world-class, state-of-the-art, multi-sensory flying theater. The theater suspends guests in the air and is made with full motion seats so it will make you feel like you are actually flying through the air as it takes you on a journey to see famous landmarks and events.

RiseNY offers an experience to explore NYC like never before so don’t miss out on this opportunity! The exhibit is open everyday except Tuesdays and tickets start at $24 and can be purchased on the RiseNY website or you can visit the RiseNY box office.

