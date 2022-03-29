11 New Family-Friendly Restaurants in NYC

Most families have a comfort restaurant that they always visit, but with the new year and spring right around the corner, it might be fun to try something new! In this past year alone, there have been some great new restaurants popping up in the city. This is a great opportunity to take the kids and have a fun and memorable experience! Even if the entire family has different tastes in foods, at least one restaurant on our list of 11 New Family-Friendly Restaurants in NYC will be sure to please everyone!

91 East 7th St, New York, NY

With just four things on the menu, this burger joint will give you a quick and satisfying meal. Your choice of burger will be served with grilled onions, gooey American cheese, pickles and an amazing house sauce. Take a few moments during the week to treat yourself and your family to a delicious burger from this restaurant!

312 W 58th St, New York, NY

This colorful restaurant is another great choice to try! They have a menu full of favorites like a Shrimp Cocktail, Pork Belly Sliders and Smoked Baby Back Ribs. You can also choose to get platters for the table like their Cheese & Charcuterie Board or Queso and Tostadas that comes with roasted chilies, tomatoes and chili lime dusted tortilla chips. Your kids will go crazy when they see the All & Sundae dessert filled with ice cream, brownies, cookies, chocolate, caramel, nuts, sprinkles, whipped cream, and of course, a cherry to top it all off!

520 Hudson St, New York, NY

This new Italian place with checkered tiles and a green painted bar is another restaurant worthy of trying! Most of their dishes are small plates which makes them perfect for sharing meals with the entire family. They have paninis, pasta dishes like Lamb Meatballs and Lasagna Bolognese Bianco and salads. Don’t forget to try some of their delicacies like the Chocolate Roulade or Sticky Bun Sundae that has cream cheese and pecan brittle gelato with cinnamon toffee and a brown sugar swirled cookie that the kids will certainly enjoy!

85 10th Ave, New York, NY

This pizzeria will give you the authentic taste that comes with cooking everything with a wood-fire which is what the entire menu centers around. This restaurant offers amazing pizzas like the Margherita Pizza and Mushroom Pizza that will please the entire family! You can also choose to get a meal from their grill, but make sure to leave enough room for a tasty Gelato Sundae with your choice of flavor between milk chocolate, Tricolore Stracciatella, Coffee Coconut, Cara Cara Spuma, or their Fior Di Latte with is salted caramel, crespelle crunch and pizzelle.

139 4th Ave, New York, NY

If you have picky eaters in the family, this plant-based burger restaurant might be the perfect place to persuade them to try new things! They have an amazing menu with all kinds of dishes like the PLNT Cheeseburger, Crispy Chik’n Sandwich and DBL PLNT Burger. You can choose between their Crispy Herb Fries or Sweet Potato Crinkles and check out their menu to see what else they have, like their Bloomie Petals. For kids, they have a Kids Sprout Meal with their choice of Kids Burger, Cheeseburger or Link with small Fries and beverage!

1021 Flushing Ave, Brooklyn, NY

This new and beautiful restaurant is the perfect place to enjoy some Thai food. They are open seven days a week from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. and the inside of the restaurant has attractive greenery that makes the space comfortable and charming. They have a varied menu of soups, salads, noodles, rice and curry. Enjoy some Wonton Soup and Gauy Tiew Pad Thai or check out their lunch specials if you and your family can make it in time!

338 Bedford Ave, Brooklyn, NY

Namkeen is the place to go for a good piece of chicken that has an undulated crusty skin that guarantees a crunch with every bite. They have items on the menu as classic as a Grilled Cheese or Tenders but they also have interesting dishes like the Clucking Waffle Sandwich that has hot fried chicken, among other things, on a cheddar Belgian waffle. Check out some of their slides like Masala Fries or a single Waffle, if you’d like. While you’re ordering, make sure to add in how hot you like your chicken if you don’t want a very spicy surprise!

570 Vanderbilt Ave, Brooklyn, NY

This newly established restaurant is a perfect place to take the family! The space is rejuvenating, with colorful chairs and platters as well as beautiful decorations. Their menu is filled with comfort foods like the Chicken Fried Country Rib Pork Chop or Pigs in a Blanket. They also have fun sides like the Honey Carrots and even a bread service that gives the table crackers and breadsticks. After the meal, make sure to check out their bakery full of all savory treats that you and your kids will drool over!

103 Havemeyer St, Williamsburg, NY

This French Bistro is a beautiful place to take the family! Enjoy some tasty appetizers like the Steak Tartare, French Onion Soup or get a beautiful charcuterie board for the table. They have Steak Frites, Merguez Sausage Sandwich and Classic Mussels for anyone who wants to try some seafood! Their interesting menu and French cocktails for adults will be sure to create an enjoyable atmosphere and experience!

25-21 Steinway St, Queens, NY

Dar Yemma is a great place to experience some great food and culture! The restaurant’s name translates to Mom’s House which is an embodiment of the soulful Moroccan food you will find here. They have beautiful dishes like the Chicken Kabab Platter that comes with rice and mixed greens, the Lamb Kebab Sandwich and the tasty sausage Merguez Sandwich. Check out the website to see their menu and beautifully photographed meals!

141 Alexander Ave, South Bronx, NY

This family-owned company was originally established in the Dominican Republic in 1929. Their Caribbean-grown cacao makes the restaurant’s various treats like the Lava Cake or Chocolate Baklava rich and tasty. Among the sweets, they also serve brunch all day with dishes like Steak & Eggs, Marbled waffles which are vanilla-chocolate waffles with homemade whipped cream and fresh fruit or the Mallorca de Jamón y Queso! They have Avocado Toast or you can try their Chocoburger that has cheese, lettuce, tomato and red onion on a brioche bun served with curly fries! Make sure to check out their chocolate and coffee while you and your family are there!