Spring Bucket List: The Ultimate Insiders Guide to NYC

Spring has finally arrived and now more than ever, people are desperate to get outside and enjoy the nice weather! Here in NYC, there are tons of activities to do and to make your lives a little easier, we put together a Spring bucket list made up of a wide variety of things to do that the whole family can enjoy.

Roller Skate at Flipper’s Roller Boogie Palace at The Rink.

Take a ride on the world famous Coney Island Cyclone at Luna Park

See Macy’s in full bloom at their annual Flower Show

Root for the home team at a Long Island Duck’s baseball game.

Learn to juggle at Bryant Park.

After drop off visit The Whitney , solo, or wait for the weekend and bring the family. Kids ages 18 and under are free!

Feel like you’re on top of the world when you zipline and climb at The Adventure Park at Long Island

Head downtown to Water and State Street and hop on the aquarium–themed and gorgeous Seaglass Carousel .

Take on “Slide Mountain” at Brooklyn Bridge Park.

Immerse yourself in the world of Minecraft at Liberty Science Center.

Finally take that walk across the Brooklyn Bridge.

Encourage your kids to try new fruits and vegetables with a trip to the Union Square Greenmarket .

Walk along the DUMBO Walls for art you won’t see anywhere else- and don’t forget to take some memorable selfies.

Head to the Greenpoint Library & Environmental Education Center- the kids and teen sections are A-mazing…enjoy the serene outside Reading Garden .

Grab a scoop of ice cream of Van Leeuwen’s famous flavors like Chocolate Fudge Brownie, Cookies & Cream or try their limited Kraft Macaroni & Cheese(!) flavor.

Check out Playscape @thebatterynyc with a mega slide hill that kids will love and fun climbing structures.

Spend the day at City Point . Visit CAMP , McNally Jackson’s children’s book nook and find your new favorite food at the global food court

Walk the Highline , check out the plants, and artist Sam Durant’s Untitled (drone) and grab some of NYC’s best food in and around this buzzling nook on the Westside.

NY’s Chinatown is like no other- the kids will love the noodles at Cha Kee and The Original Ice Cream Factory for yum flavors Lychee and Durian

Pick up a new book to read at the park at Book are Magic in Cobble Hill.

Visit the New York Aquarium and meet some of your favorite marine animals.

Explore NYC from new heights or learn a new thing or two about this amazing city by grabbing tickets for RiseNY !

Grab any kind of food you could possibly imagine (and maybe even more!) when you stop by Smorgasburg this Spring.

Stop by the Battery Playscape and play in the five ecology zones.