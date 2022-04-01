Smorgasburg 2022 Opens This Weekend!

As New Yorkers, we know that this city hosts many iconic events and activities, and one of them is kicking off it’s season this weekend! Smorgasburg is known as the largest weekly open-air food market in America and offers a wide variety of diverse and out of this world foods that New Yorkers can enjoy.

Whether you are new to the Smorgasburg craziness or are coming back from another season, visitors can spend the day walking around and trying new food from the many vendors that are sure to make your tastebuds go crazy!

Aside from the new vendors that will be attending this year, visitors will be able to order ahead or get food delivered by using the Uber Eats app! This new ordering option is available at all of the Smorgasburg locations and is great way for those who are looking to skip the long lines get the delicious treats they want.

Where & When

Smorgasburg will be open every weekend starting April 1st and will be open through October 2022.

Fridays: WTC, 185 Greenwich Street, New York, NY 10006

Saturdays: Jersey City, Harborside Pl, at Hudson St.

Sundays: Prospect Park, Breeze Hill, Brooklyn, NY 11225

The Williamsburg location will open in June

Smorgasburg is known as the unofficial start to summer for many New Yorkers and it is a weekend event you will not want to miss. For more information about the food market and which vendors you can expect to see at each location, visit the Smorgasburg website!

