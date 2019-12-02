New York Family Annual Guide Brooklyn Family Queens Family Bronx Family Ultimate Guide to Summer Camp
The December 2019 Issue of New York Family

Features

Health
Our round-up of the top fertility resources around the city

Ski Resorts

A guide to the best family-friendly resorts in Upstate New York

Holiday Gift Guide

We have 62 gifts for all members of New York Families! Babies, kids, teens, dads, moms and more!

Stories & Columns

Mom Hacks: Family Travel

Useful gear and tricks that make travel with family manageable

Gear

The 7 best breast pumps perfect for city moms

Education

Tips for making that mid-year school jump

Home & Away

A Getaway to Bermuda

Just a two-hour flight from NYC is where you’ll find this pink sand paradise

Family Day Out: Historical Homes and Castles in NYC

Have a Downton Abbey moment right here in New York

Calendar

Unmissable events in Manhattan and beyond for December

