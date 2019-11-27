The Best Gifts for Tweens and Teens 2019

Gifting for tweens and teens is part nostalgia (buy what you liked at this age), and another part is purchase something they want. Our best advice is to mix it up, think of something fun that fits their personality, something useful that will make you happy, and lastly, something that will bring them joy. Here are the eight best gifts that will make even the pickiest of tween/teens happy this holiday season!
-
Fortnite Jumbo Loot Llama Piñata
The ultimate gift for the Fortnite-obsessed kid, and any parent whose kid is into Fortnite — they live and breathe this game. The present doesn’t even need to be wrapped since it’s a piñata! In this piñata, there is an array of gifts such as a Frozen Raven, Ice King 4″ figures, and harvesting tools. Kids can spend hours building the iconic Clock Tower or create graffiti sprays. For ages 8 and up, target.com
-
Classic Pinball Board Game
This classic game brings the arcade to the home. Perfect for older kids who can enjoy hours playing a game that is made well and has a fun take on a board game. For ages 8 and up, target.com
Price: $28.49
-
Fujifilm Instax Mini 9 Rose Quartz Camera Holiday Bundle
Gift your little camera buff this fun Fujifilm Instax Mini Camera which includes film and other goodies to get them camera ready as soon as they open this fun present. For ages 8 and up, target.com
Price: $59.99
-
Pottery Barn Teen ban.do® Back Me Up! Mobile Charger
A great stocking stuffer for your busy teen who will now have no excuses when their goes battery kaput as this on-the-go charger will charge devices for up to 3 hours. For ages 9 and up, pbteen.com
Price: $35
-
The Chameleon Board Game
Makers of Chameleon explain this game as a fun social deduction board game where players must race to catch the Chameleon before it’s too late. How it works is everyone knows the secret word — except for the player with the Chameleon card. Use hidden codes, carefully chosen words, and a bit of finger-pointing to track down the guilty player — before they blend in and escape! Like all good board games for families, it takes 2 minutes to learn and only 15 minutes to play! For ages 14 and up, amazon.com
Price: $14.84
-
DK Books Tech Lab: Awesome Builds for Smart Makers
For a lover of science or the kid who enjoys to tinker and would like to make something such as a thermoelectric phone charger, this is the book to put in the stocking stuffer or give for Kwanza or Hannukah. For ages 11-14, dk.com
Price: $19.99
-
Subway Map Backpack
This is a great travel backpack that also includes a map of the subway system — perfect for your teenager who needs a weekend or on-the-go bag, nytransitmuseumstore.com
Price: $44.95
-
Nintendo Switch Lite
The Nintendo Switch Lite is about fifty to a hundred dollars less than the regular Switch, but you are still able to play all the fun games. Games like Mario Party, Just Dance, Mario Kart, Splatoon 2, and Overcooked 2 are perfect for the kid who only wants the portable version of this popular game, walmart.com
Price: $ 199.96