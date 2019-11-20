The Best Gifts for Mom 2019

Best Gifts for Mom 2019!
Moms are special, especially in New York City — our moms all have their unique style. For this gift guide, we focused on gifts that offer a bit of sentimental gifting, some warmth, and a bit of practicality. Here are our best gifts for moms in 2019, happy holidays!
Boden Festive Fair Isle Sweater
Remember the crazy sweaters great Grandma wore during the holidays, and you thought to yourself, never will I be sporting something so busy?! Well, now you’re a mom, and you love an adorable, festive sweater. The good news is there are some pretty darn chic and wearable styles out there this season, such as this Fair Isle jumper from Boden. Buy one for yourself or your own mother and go on with you’re merry, merry self. bodenusa.com
Price: $130
Cat Bird Talon Zodiac Necklace
Jeweler Emily Hirsch designed this gorgeous pendant of solid 14k yellow gold. Give this beauty with the astrological sign to your besties, child, or send it to your partner as a distinct hint of what you would like to see in your holiday future. catbird.com
Price: $224
Kibou Fanny Bag Diaper Bag
A perfect gift for the new mom, this fanny bag is a diaper bag! Designed to fit only the essential items a new parent needs when out and about with their little ones, this bag is a game-changer for the on-the-go mom. Kiboubag.com
Price: $89
A New Day Holiday Fur in Jacket Blush Brown
Give the gift of warmth with this luxe faux fur in a bronze brown hue. Pairs well with jeans or a festive dress — this is the perfect piece for any mom to add to her wardrobe. target.com
Price: $39.99
Verloop Pink/Coral Colorblock Touchscreen Gloves
These playful knitted gloves are perfect for the city mom who seems to always be running around and needs extra warmth. A big plus is that these gloves are touchscreen designed —meaning they can stay on when it’s time to make calls. verloopknits.com
Price: $29
Cat Bird Grand Cygnet Ring
Put a ring on her with this solid 14k yellow gold Signet ring designed and made in Brooklyn. The signet ring has been around since 3500 BC and was decorated with a family crest. This Catbird version is made a bit more delicately and is designed not to be bulky. Engrave with your giftee’s initial or someone close to your heart. catbird.com
Price: $218
Globein Kimono Bathrobe
This gorgeous kimono robe was made in India and is 100% cotton. It can be purchased through Globein, a site that shares and sells artisan goods in a fair trade market that offers fair wages to help them build sustainable businesses. globein.com
Price: $85
Maya Brenner x Clare V Zodiac Pendant
Give your love the gift of Amour with this beautifully crafted necklace from Maya Brenner for Clare V. Classically designed with a modern twist with playful lettering — this 14k yellow gold piece makes for a thoughtful gift. clarev.com
Price: $224
Clare V. Midi Sac Midi Sac
This is a unique crossbody bag from designer Clare V that can easily be thrown on and worn day/night. The bag can carry all the essentials while leaving hands-free to carry children and juggle all the trillion things a mother does daily. clarev.com
Price: $345.00
Daughter of the Land Rejuvenate Bath Soak
Every mom needs some self-care, and this Daughter of the Land bath soak will restore and rejuvenate. Made from French grey salts, the ingredients also include jasmine and rosehips to help soften the skin while restoring mom one bath at a time. birdbrooklyn.com
Price: $30
Madewell Wesley Slipper Boot

These sherpa boots are all comfort in this cozy gift for mom. Lined in faux-fur-lined and made with suede, these bootie slippers can be folded up or down — perfect for early morning park visits and just hanging around the house. shopbop.com

Price: $60
2020 Wild Rose Spiral Bound Planner by Rifle Paper Co.
The perfect way to keep yourself or your partner organized; this 2020 organizer almost looks like an arty accessory. The planner is in a large format with spiral binding. An elastic band will help to keep pages closed. Inside you’ll find monthly and weekly views, inspirational quotes as a ruled pocket in the back. For extra fun, there are sticker sheets to personalize your bae’s pages. amazon.com
Price: $34