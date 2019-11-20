New York Family Annual Guide Brooklyn Family Queens Family Bronx Family Ultimate Guide to Summer Camp
The Best Gifts for Mom 2019

Moms are special, especially in New York City — our moms all have their unique style. For this gift guide, we focused on gifts that offer a bit of sentimental gifting, some warmth, and a bit of practicality. Here are our best gifts for moms in 2019, happy holidays!

  • Boden Festive Fair Isle Sweater

    Boden Festive Fair Isle Sweater

    Remember the crazy sweaters great Grandma wore during the holidays, and you thought to yourself, never will I be sporting something so busy?! Well, now you’re a mom, and you love an adorable, festive sweater. The good news is there are some pretty darn chic and wearable styles out there this season, such as this Fair Isle jumper from Boden. Buy one for yourself or your own mother and go on with you’re merry, merry self. bodenusa.com

    Price: $130

  • Cat Bird Talon Zodiac Necklace

    Cat Bird Talon Zodiac Necklace

    Jeweler Emily Hirsch designed this gorgeous pendant of solid 14k yellow gold. Give this beauty with the astrological sign to your besties, child, or send it to your partner as a distinct hint of what you would like to see in your holiday future. catbird.com

    Price: $224

  • Kibou Fanny Bag Diaper Bag

    Kibou Fanny Bag Diaper Bag

    A perfect gift for the new mom, this fanny bag is a diaper bag! Designed to fit only the essential items a new parent needs when out and about with their little ones, this bag is a game-changer for the on-the-go mom. Kiboubag.com

    Price: $89

  • A New Day Holiday Fur in Jacket Blush Brown

    A New Day Holiday Fur in Jacket Blush Brown

    Give the gift of warmth with this luxe faux fur in a bronze brown hue. Pairs well with jeans or a festive dress — this is the perfect piece for any mom to add to her wardrobe. target.com

    Price: $39.99

  • Verloop Pink/Coral Colorblock Touchscreen Gloves

    Verloop Pink/Coral Colorblock Touchscreen Gloves

    These playful knitted gloves are perfect for the city mom who seems to always be running around and needs extra warmth. A big plus is that these gloves are touchscreen designed —meaning they can stay on when it’s time to make calls. verloopknits.com

    Price: $29

  • Cat Bird Grand Cygnet Ring

    Cat Bird Grand Cygnet Ring

    Put a ring on her with this solid 14k yellow gold Signet ring designed and made in Brooklyn. The signet ring has been around since 3500 BC and was decorated with a family crest. This Catbird version is made a bit more delicately and is designed not to be bulky. Engrave with your giftee’s initial or someone close to your heart. catbird.com

    Price: $218

  • Globein Kimono Bathrobe

    Globein Kimono Bathrobe

    This gorgeous kimono robe was made in India and is 100% cotton. It can be purchased through Globein, a site that shares and sells artisan goods in a fair trade market that offers fair wages to help them build sustainable businesses. globein.com

    Price: $85

  • Maya Brenner x Clare V Zodiac Pendant

    Maya Brenner x Clare V Zodiac Pendant

    Give your love the gift of Amour with this beautifully crafted necklace from Maya Brenner for Clare V. Classically designed with a modern twist with playful lettering — this 14k yellow gold piece makes for a thoughtful gift. clarev.com

    Price: $224

  • Clare V. Midi Sac Midi Sac

    Clare V. Midi Sac Midi Sac

    This is a unique crossbody bag from designer Clare V that can easily be thrown on and worn day/night. The bag can carry all the essentials while leaving hands-free to carry children and juggle all the trillion things a mother does daily. clarev.com

    Price: $345.00

  • Daughter of the Land Rejuvenate Bath Soak

    Daughter of the Land Rejuvenate Bath Soak

    Every mom needs some self-care, and this Daughter of the Land bath soak will restore and rejuvenate. Made from French grey salts, the ingredients also include jasmine and rosehips to help soften the skin while restoring mom one bath at a time. birdbrooklyn.com

    Price: $30

  • Madewell Wesley Slipper Boot

    Madewell Wesley Slipper Boot
    These sherpa boots are all comfort in this cozy gift for mom. Lined in faux-fur-lined and made with suede, these bootie slippers can be folded up or down — perfect for early morning park visits and just hanging around the house. shopbop.com
    Price: $60

     

  • 2020 Wild Rose Spiral Bound Planner by Rifle Paper Co.

    2020 Wild Rose Spiral Bound Planner by Rifle Paper Co.

    The perfect way to keep yourself or your partner organized; this 2020 organizer almost looks like an arty accessory. The planner is in a large format with spiral binding. An elastic band will help to keep pages closed. Inside you’ll find monthly and weekly views, inspirational quotes as a ruled pocket in the back. For extra fun, there are sticker sheets to personalize your bae’s pages. amazon.com

    Price: $34

     

Donna Ladd

Donna Ladd

Donna Ladd is the Executive Editor at New York Family. She and her artist husband, live in Brooklyn, New York, where you can find her on weekends running – literally running – after her two young boys.

