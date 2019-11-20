The Best Gifts for Mom 2019

Best Gifts for Mom 2019!

Moms are special, especially in New York City — our moms all have their unique style. For this gift guide, we focused on gifts that offer a bit of sentimental gifting, some warmth, and a bit of practicality. Here are our best gifts for moms in 2019, happy holidays!

The festive lights are here! Check out Where to See Holiday Lights in New York City.