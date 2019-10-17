According to the American Pregnancy Association, infertility, or the inability to conceive, affects one out of every six couples. Dealing with infertility can be confusing, stressful and disheartening for couples yearning to have children. With so much information, so many clinics and doctors and stigmas surrounding the causes of infertility, looking for fertility treatment options can be overwhelming.

If you have recently been diagnosed with infertility, or suspect you are infertile, a great first step may be to visit Planned Parenthood. Not only can Planned Parenthood test and perform screenings for many of the causes of infertility, they can also provide information and references to treatment options and doctors who specialize in pregnancy. Certain Planned Parenthood locations even offer fertility treatments. Visits to doctors and specialists can be expensive for some, but Planned Parenthood is an accessible and affordable way to not only become more educated on the topic but also come to understand your best options for getting pregnant. To make an appointment at your local Planned Parenthood, call 1-800-230-7526, or visit their website.

For couples ready to begin treatments, there are several options located in New York City. While most fertility clinics offer traditional treatments like intrauterine insemination (IUI) and in vitro fertilization (IVF), it is important to find a center and doctor that not only makes you feel comfortable but also understands the specific factors that make conceiving challenging for you and your partner. If you are struggling with infertility and looking for treatment options, you may want to look into these fertility clinics in the city.

Weill Cornell Reproductive Medicine

1305 York Ave., 6th Floor, New York, NY 10021

888-703-3456

2315 Broadway, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10024

646-962-3767

255 Greenwich St., New York, NY 1007

646-962-7499

186 Joralemon St., 12th Floor, Brooklyn, NY 11201

646-962-3868

With several locations in Manhattan and Brooklyn, Weill Cornell’s Ronald O. Perelman and Claudia Cohen Center for Reproductive Medicine has helped bring over 21,000 babies into the world through IVF treatments. Although it is a large operation, Weill Cornell places an emphasis on personalized medicine.

Physicians will take the time to learn about each patient individually to choose the most medically-sound, least-invasive and cost-effective treatment. On-site psychological support services are also offered to help patients and their partners cope with any stress involved with infertility treatments. Patient and financial coordinators are available as a resource for patients to help navigate the logistics of IVF and other treatments.

Current and former patients on Fertility IQ describe “honest and kind” doctors and nurses and staff that try their best to be friendly and accommodating even though they have a large patient population. The York Avenue location offers additional services, including on-site blood testing, and clinical tests and procedures like sperm analysis, preimplantation genetic testing and intracytoplasmic sperm injection (ISCI).

New Hope Fertility Center

4 Columbus Circle, 4th Floor, New York, NY 10019

212-969-7422

If you are looking for low and no-drug fertility treatment options, New Hope may be suitable for you. This clinic specialized in holistic and innovative approaches to IVF, including Mini-IVF and Natural Cycle IVF, which focus on the naturally occurring fertility system instead of creating an artificial one, like in convention IVF treatments.

Regular IVF treatments are also offered if they are found to be best for the individual patient. New Hope also offers , egg donation and freezing, genetic testing and male fertility care, among other things. The many specializations at New Hope include poly-cystic ovarian syndrome, endometriosis, cancer-related infertility, LGBTQ couples and patients who have dealt with multiple miscarriages. New Hope’s Mini-IVF and Natural Cycle IVF systems offer success rates of 62.5 and 70 percent, respectively.

Many former and current patients describe comfortable, thorough and efficient care from physicians, specifically Dr. Merhi, while others note poor customer service and billing departments and an overall lack of communication between facility and patient. New Hope is a large fertility center, with many patients and treatments, so it may be easier for the process to seem impersonal.

Columbia University Fertility Center

5 Columbus Circle, New York, NY 10019

646-756-8282

The fertility center from the Columbia University Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology offers an array of treatment options that address multiple causes of infertility, including male infertility. Services include initial fertility testing, traditional IVF and IUI treatments, egg freezing and embryo banking, egg donor programs, LGBTQ fertility services and fetal therapy. For couples who have not found success through IVF, Columbia offers a unique Coral-IVF, a low-cost fertility treatment which utilizes a combination of pills to cause the same effect as hormone injection.

Additionally, genetic testing and disease prevention services are also offered at Columbia. Experts in the field of genetics work with patients closely to develop an individualized treatment plan and ensure the implantation of a healthy embryo.

For those concerned about the financial burden involved with fertility treatments, Columbia is one of the few programs in the United States that accepts in-network managed care insurance for IVF. Accommodations for out-of-network insurances and those eligible for the New York State Department of Health Infertility Demonstration Program are also available.

Current and former patients note a clean and energetic environment with friendly staff and physicians. On the other hand, concerns and complaints relate to long waits, impersonal appointment set-ups and office atmosphere and issues with prescription and drug-ordering and the transferring of patient folios.

Reproductive Medicine Associates of New York

635 Madison Ave., 10th Floor, New York, NY 10022

212-756-5777

200 W. 57th St., Suite 900, New York, NY 10019

212-256-8200

594 Broadway, Suite 1011, New York, NY 10012

212-906-7900

26 Court St., Suite 2710, Brooklyn, NY 11242

718-532-8700

May Center for Mount Sinai Doctors, 5 E. 98th St., 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10029

866-674-3721

Recognized by New York Magazine for having five of the “Best Doctors,” RMA of New York offers patients a wide range of treatment options, from low-tech approaches to high-tech interventions, depending on an individual patient’s needs and challenges determined by fertility testing.

Common treatments like IVF, IUI and ICSI are available, as well as blastocyst transfer, egg donation programs and egg freezing, single embryo transfer, genetic testing and embryo cryopreservation. Treatments specified toward male infertility include sperm banking services, vasectomy reversal and help with erectile dysfunction and low testosterone. RMA of New York also specializes in LGBTQ-specified treatments and fertility preservation.

For financial concerns, RMA of New York does work with participating insurance companies and financial institutions and offers financing programs and benefits for military members and veterans and New York City employees.

Reviews on FertilityIQ mention efficient procedures and convenient hours and locations. Many complimented on good doctors and educated staff. However, many patients noted issues with communication within RMA of New York and a lack of personalization within treatment and on-site experiences. A number of patients mentioned seeing a different doctor each time they visited the clinic. RMA of New York is a chain clinic with multiple locations so an individualistic approach may be challenging.

Montefiore Medical Center Institute for Reproductive Medicine and Health

1695 Eastchester Rd., Suite 305, Bronx, NY 10461

718-405-8590

The approach to fertility treatment at Montefiore fuses together emotional support, financial counseling, experienced professionals and vast research and available resources. While IVF is an option at Montefiore, the goal is to evaluate all of your options and consider less invasive, stressful and expensive treatments before immediately trying IVF.

Other treatment options and services offered include ISCI, testicular sperm extraction (TESE), IUI, egg donations and cryopreservation. Montefiore also has a psychologist on staff who offers counseling to couples and patients dealing with emotional stress involved with infertility and fertility treatments. Counseling is available before, throughout and after treatments for any concern patients may have.

Montefiore is also a participant of New York State Department of Health’s Infertility Demonstration Project. Patient assessments described a caring and personable nursing staff and a professional medical team. Also mentioned was a clean and efficient office environment. Some cons described were longer waiting room times and some vagueness and inconsistencies with administration.

The New York Fertility Center

4231 Colden St., Suite 202, Flushing, NY 11355

347-328-1394

1160 Broadway, Suite 308, New York, NY 1001

347-342-0073

As the recipient for Top Doctor Award 2019 for Reproductive Endocrine Fertility, The New York Fertility Center is a smaller, one-doctor operation which focuses on individualized and unique treatment plans for its patients. Dr. Tsai and his team offer basic treatment options such as IVF, IUI, ICSI, and intralipid therapy. Preimplantation genetic screening and egg and sperm donation are also available. Insurance pre-authorization and financial assistance are also available to assist with the fertility treatment process as much as possible.

Patient reviews mention extremely personal and warm experiences with both Dr. Tsai and his staff. Many describe feeling comfortable at The New York Fertility Center and maintain that they were treated like family while undergoing treatments. A number of reviews emphasize that it is very clear that Dr. Tsai cares deeply for his patients. If you are looking for a more intimate and personable experience, a smaller practice like The New York Fertility Center may be best for you.

Sher Fertility Institute

425 5th Ave., 3rd Floor, New York, NY 10016

866-747-6692

646-792-7476

With programs structured run on a tight time schedule to minimize delays and inconveniences, Sher Fertility Institute places value in the time commitment that fertility treatments can be. Treatments are usually coordinated with a patient’s OB-GYN to help reduce the time spent at the clinic’s offices. Additionally, Sher Fertility Institute also offers 24/7 access to their clinical care team and assure patients that they will see the same physician at each appointment. Treatments include IVF programs, IUI and surrogacy. Additionally, genetic testing and gender selection, along with egg freezing are also available. In terms of finances, Sher Fertility Institute accepts some insurances, offers financing services and programs and multi-payment programs.

Many patients attribute the smaller clinic size to a more individualized experience, without feeling like just a number. Additionally, a friendly staff, organized operation and convenient resources and appointment set-ups were also frequently mentioned. Some patient concerns related to communication issues, some with specific doctors and treatments, and others with administration and testing results.

GENESIS Fertility and Reproductive Medicine

718-306-9244

6010 Bay Pkwy., Suite 501, Brooklyn, NY 11204

808 8th Ave., Brooklyn, NY 11215

107-21 Queens Blvd., Forest Hills, NY 11375

GENESIS looks to bring together all of the comprehensive services relating to fertility into one convenient location. In addition to a reproductive endocrinologist, the services of a urologist specializing in male infertility, a psychologist with expertise in counseling for infertility, a genetic counselor and reproductive scientists are all available on-site for whatever patients and couples may need.

In addition to IUI, IVF and sperm and egg donation and freezing treatments, GENESIS also offers acupuncture, ovulation induction and minimally invasive surgical options. GENESIS is transparent about the potential costs of treatment and give patients a number of resources about payment. GENESIS’ treatments are covered by some insurance plans and discount and financing plans are available.

Patient reviews noted a friendly on-site staff, and clean and organized atmosphere and applauded efficient and convenient patient resources and support. Some concerns involved a lack of compassion and personability from the billing department and over-the-phone interactions with nurses concerning test results and check-ins.

NYU Langone Reproductive Specialists of New York

16 Court St., 27th Floor, Brooklyn, NY 11241

347-991-8255

Offering patients free infertility support groups and opportunities to meet with a psychologist for one-on-one sessions, NYU Langone RS NY sets out to develop an unrivaled support system for its patients. Fertility treatments and services include IVF, IUI, LGBTQ specialization, sperm analysis and programs in egg donation, genetics and fertility preservation. Physicians at NYU Langone RS NY also help to address issues involved with endometriosis, recurring pregnancy loss, tubal disease, poly-cystic ovarian syndrome and hormone imbalances. NYU Langone RS NY also accepts insurance and offers several financing options for patients and couples who may need it.

Patient comments describe clean, spacious and well-organized operations and facilities with warm and thoughtful staff. Some complaints mention issues with phone communications and delayed or lulled responses from the billing and finance departments.

Kindbody

855-563-2639

102 5th Ave., New York, NY 10011

693 5th Ave., 7th Floor, New York, NY 10022

The mission at Kindbody is to de-stigmatize women’s health and fertility. An emphasis is placed on making it accessible, intuitive and empowering. These goals are pursued through accessible gynecological care, discounted supplements, same-day urgent care visits, and onsite lab testing.

Yearly memberships for services are also offered. Kindbody offers options in preservation, such as embryo and egg freezing and storage and fertility treatments, such as IUI, IVF and egg and embryo transfers. Additional services include fertility assessment, wellness coaching, therapy sessions and return-to-work coaching. This clinic accepts most major insurance plans in New York City and self-pay rates for patients paying for services out of pocket.

Many patients describe having a personal, friendly and encouraging experience with Kindbody. Some concerns among patients involved confusion with billing and pricing for services that may not include the expenses of blood work. As with any clinic, be sure to ask questions about what is covered or not covered by insurance and what advertised prices include.