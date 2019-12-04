Nordstrom Opens New Flagship Store in New York

Nordstrom Flagship Store in New York!

There is a new megastore in town and it’s the Nordstrom flagship store in New York. It’s located just south of Central Park and opened up for business in October. Nordstrom, originally a shoe store founded in 1901 in Seattle, is not a foreign brand for New Yorkers. We have Nordstrom in our surrounding suburbs and were ecstatic when a Nordstrom Rack opened a few years back in Union Square, along with a men’s store open near the new flagship location. This Flagship store is different, however: big, luxurious and luckily for us parents, there is a whole floor dedicated to kids’ gear. Nordstrom clearly knows what will make New Yorkers happy!

The entire space sprawls over 320,000 square feet. Like many malls that are popping up in and around NYC like Hudson Yards, it is catering to city peeps. The layout has been designed for the customer to enjoy, browse, shop, and stay awhile. Customers will not only find fashion retail but delicious food spots. There are seven levels – two below street level and five above. Specialty shops, top-of-the-line beauty services such as Drybar (yay!), Base Coat, and Nordstrom Spa are also on board.

We checked out what the best nooks in this mammoth space are for families.

The Kids Floor on Lower Level Two at Nordstrom Flagship Store

With deep roots in the shoe market, Nordstrom ‘brings it’ when it comes to the shoe department at this flagship store. With brands such as Nike, Vans, Native Shoes, Doc Marten, and See Kai Run, the shoe section is a-mazing.

Moms will love the Volumental Digital foot measuring 3D scan. You’ll know right then and there what size shoe your kids are and not have to deal with ill-fitting shoes. After you pick out your shoes for the kids, head over to the Conveyor Belt to wait for your picks to deliver straight to you. And Tweens can rejoice, they have their own footwear space!

There are also clothes of course. You’ll find toys, baby and kidswear clothing brands like Givenchy (ooh la la) to Mini Boden. Parents can also find a curated selection of gear such as UPPAbaby, Nuna strollers car seats, and Baby Bjorn baby carriers.

Family-Friendly Eats

There are seven food and beverage spots to choose from at Nordstrom Flagship store in New York. Our pick for family-friendly eats is WOLF. A relaxed space where you can find Italian fare with a bit of a twist like Spaghetti with Uni for the kids, and Fried Oysters with Calabrian Chili Aioli for mom or dad. Conveniently located on the second floor, perfect for catching something to eat after shopping or during! For a treat, head over to OH MOCHI, which is perfect for bribing your kids to behave well while you shop because these baked in-house donuts are delish!

Perks a Parent Will Appreciate

At Nordstrom flagship, you’ll find online ordering and pickup 24/7 (yup, need those boots at 3 am? You can pick them up!) and an alteration and tailoring department that will tailor any pieces regardless if they were purchased from Nordstrom. Express tailoring and clothing repairs are also available. Join the Nordy club, it’s free to join, and you can do curbside pick up, meaning you place an order to pick up via the Nordstrom iOS app to request Curbside Pickup and an associate will walk your order out to your car. How is New York that for you?!

Giving Back to the Community

Nordstrom also plans to actively give back to the New York Community. In partnership with the Good + Foundation, they have provided a $250,000 community grant to help support this organization’s work in all five boroughs of New York. Good + Foundation works include delivering essential baby items as well as job training, couples counseling, and parenting classes. Nordstrom employees will also be contributing their time by volunteering with this fantastic charity foundation.

Location

Nordstrom Flagship is located at 225 West 57th Street, New York, NY 212- 295-2000