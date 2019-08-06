The 7 Best Breast Pumps for New York City Moms 2019
We know that choosing a breast pump can be a bit overwhelming so we did the work and found some winners. Here are our 7 Top Best Breast Pumps for 2019!
Breast pumping at work is on the rise. Hooray! New York City law states that a space must be provided with reasonable break times for lactation extraction for up to 3 years after birth.
Also, under the Affordable Care Act, your health insurance must cover the cost of a breast pump. Each insurance works differently, but it is worth checking to see if your health insurance might cover the pump you are eyeing. This means more mothers are finding it easier and more comfortable to pump at work.
If you know you are going to be pumping, then a breast pump is an essential item you need to consider when preparing for baby. A breast pump is a baby gear item that you know you have to tackle, yet it can feel a bit overwhelming on deciding what pump is going to fit your needs. We know that choosing a breast pump isn’t a small task, which is why we have done the research, some we even used when we pumped, and we narrowed them down to our top 7 favorites for NYC moms.
First, Breast Pump Lingo and What it Means:
Single: Extracts from one breast at a time
Double: Option to extract both breasts at the same time
Manual pump: Non-electric
Closed system: A breast pump with a milk barrier is known as a closed system as it’s “closed off” from the milk. The barrier prevents the milk overflowing and leaking into the pump mechanism, and helps ensure your expressed milk travels through a hygienic route. (Medela)
Open system: An open-system breast pump doesn’t have a milk barrier — but bear in mind that the risks of contamination are extremely small even if you do have this type of breast pump. (Medela)
Let-Down phase: The let-down reflex means your milk is ready to flow. It makes breastfeeding easier for you and your baby. (familydoctor.org)
Flange: The breast flange is the funnel-shaped piece that fits on your breast over your nipple and areola. (motherschoice.com)
-
Best Hospital Strength Breast Pump: Spectra S1 Plus Electric Breast Pump Hospital Strength
If searching for a high tech pump such as the type you may find in a hospital maternity ward, this is the gadget for you. There are two versions of the Spectra. The S1 and the S2 are both popular in their own right. City moms seem to prefer The S1 since the battery is built-in wherewith the S2 the battery is not; this is pretty much the difference between the two. The pump powers at 250mmHg and features a closed system. Many moms love that the suction is not painful at the nipple area, which if you are sensitive in this area, this is pretty important. No one wants their nipples to hurt! Also, the suction can be adjusted in strength for a short or long length of period. On a personal note, there are many parts to this pump, which can be annoying —I would not deem it a travel pump. However, it is super efficient, and while all the pieces can be irritating, it is not a deal-breaker as it is a great breast pump. $199. buybuybaby.com
-
Best Breast Pump for Pumping at Work: Bellababy Double Electric Breast Feeding PumpA top of the line breast pump is essential when pumping at work. You want it to work efficiently and extract the milk at a nice speed so you can get back to your workday. The Bellababy Double Breast Pump can be used at home then packed up in your day bag for work. This pump is especially for mothers who extract several times a day. Weighing only 1 pound, it is light and compact, making it easy to throw in a work bag after a morning use. Many mothers have shared that for being a small pump — it packs much punch and is surprisingly robust. The noise level of the pump is quite low, a plus when you are most likely pumping with other mothers in a large space. The Closed System has 4 modes with 9 levels of suction from massage to stimulation, all designed for efficient pumping. $60, amazon.com
-
Best Manual Breast Pump: Haakaa Silicone Breast Pump with SuctionA manual breast pump is a must for every mother. It is a no-nonsense form of pumping that is perfect for all facets of mothers pumping regime. The Haakaa Silicone is our pick for we have personally used it and it is a game-changer when traveling on a plane, in a car and just that emergency tool you keep in your bag when you must pump and pump at that moment. Made of 100% Food Grade Silicone, it is BPA PVC and Phthalate Free. If using this pump for work or travel, you’ll need to provide ice packs and cooler bag. Worth it since this pump is rarely ever over $20. $12.99, walmart.com
-
Best Single Electric Breast Pump: Philips Avent Single Electric Comfort Breast Pump
Many mothers opt for a single pump for different reasons. Some may pump while simultaneously breastfeeding. Single breast pumps tend to be lightweight, which helps if you are tooling around with your pump daily. Also, some mothers just do not like double pumping. The Philips Avent Single Electric Comfort Breast Pump comes with few parts, a beautiful thing for many breastfeeding moms, as anyone who has pumped knows that when you are using a pump a few times a day, the cleaning of the parts frankly is a pain in the arse. The neck of the pump is at an angle. This angle allows for the milk to flow naturally to the bottle, and you can stay put (and comfortable), not having to crouch into the pump. After starting in the gentle stimulation mode, there are 3 expression settings, low, medium, and high. $99, amazon.com
-
Best Double Breast Pump: Medela Pump In Style Double Electric Breast Pump with Backpack
The advantage of this double pump is that it features 2-Phase Expression Technology with a one-touch let-down button. What the heck in a mother does this mean? It means that it is a cool techy thing that makes the pump work hard to get as much milk as possible. How the 2- Phase Expression operates is that it is built to mimic how a baby nurses, most babies nurse in two phases — fast and then slow. Depending on how milk is flowing, a mother can use the let-down button to pump slower or faster. We all know that breast milk is gold. The more fluid that can be drawn is essential. If your partner is sharing feeding shifts and bottle feeding – or you are back at work and need as much milk in the freezer for the sitter- gear such as this is essential. At a little over 7 pounds, the pump is built into a compact backpack with room for an ice pack (included) and 4 milk bottles. This is an excellent pump for home as well as for pumping at work. $199, target.com
-
Best Hands-Free Freemie Liberty Mobile Hands-Free Breast Pump
When it comes to an electric hand free pump that can be also be worn, there are a few available styles, and most have tweaks to work on in this category. A hands-free pump is an excellent option for a mother who desires or frankly needs to have her hands free and moving around. Whether it is for getting work done, taking care of other children or just the desire to sit and binge watch Netflix — there is a considerable advantage to wearing the Freemie. How it works is the collection of cups (25mm and 28mm funnels) are placed into your regular or nursing bra. The pump works up to 40 minutes and has 100 pump settings. After the milk is collected, it can be poured into storage bags or bottles. Each cup holds up to 8 ounces. The pump is 120VAC and requires an electrical outlet. This pump is a cool option if you can afford the luxury of a second pump. For although we think it has significant advantages, we advised a more traditional breast pump as your main pump, especially if this is your first time pumping. $199, freemie.com
-
Best for a Budget: Evenflo Feeding Advanced Hospital Strength Breast-Feeding Closed System Pump
At under $100, this hospital strength breast pump is not only affordable; it is made to work in all parts of the breast mother’s pumping journey. Designed with what the manufacturer calls personalized pumping, this gadget provides 32 settings for high flexibility when pumping. Their Perfectfit is a flange system that contains three different sizes to give the pumping mother as much comfort as possible. A helpful design touch, the PerfectPosition, includes a shorter nipple tunnel which helps secure as much milk as possible. Because who wants to do all that work and lose this precious milk?! The double pump closed system which works to prevent milk back-up. At 2.7 pounds it is not as lightweight as some travel and work pumps. But for a hospital grade pump that can be battery operated it is pretty darn awesome. This is why the Evenflo Feeding Advanced Hospital Strength Breast-Feeding Closed System Pump it is our overall pick. $99.87, Amazon