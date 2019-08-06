The 7 Best Breast Pumps for New York City Moms 2019

We know that choosing a breast pump can be a bit overwhelming so we did the work and found some winners. Here are our 7 Top Best Breast Pumps for 2019!

Breast pumping at work is on the rise. Hooray! New York City law states that a space must be provided with reasonable break times for lactation extraction for up to 3 years after birth.

Also, under the Affordable Care Act, your health insurance must cover the cost of a breast pump. Each insurance works differently, but it is worth checking to see if your health insurance might cover the pump you are eyeing. This means more mothers are finding it easier and more comfortable to pump at work.

Looking for more gear pieces to list on your baby registry? Check out our guide to The Best Strollers for New York City: 2019!

If you know you are going to be pumping, then a breast pump is an essential item you need to consider when preparing for baby. A breast pump is a baby gear item that you know you have to tackle, yet it can feel a bit overwhelming on deciding what pump is going to fit your needs. We know that choosing a breast pump isn’t a small task, which is why we have done the research, some we even used when we pumped, and we narrowed them down to our top 7 favorites for NYC moms.

First, Breast Pump Lingo and What it Means:

Single: Extracts from one breast at a time

Double: Option to extract both breasts at the same time

Manual pump: Non-electric

Closed system: A breast pump with a milk barrier is known as a closed system as it’s “closed off” from the milk. The barrier prevents the milk overflowing and leaking into the pump mechanism, and helps ensure your expressed milk travels through a hygienic route. (Medela)

Open system: An open-system breast pump doesn’t have a milk barrier — but bear in mind that the risks of contamination are extremely small even if you do have this type of breast pump. (Medela)

Let-Down phase: The let-down reflex means your milk is ready to flow. It makes breastfeeding easier for you and your baby. (familydoctor.org)

Flange: The breast flange is the funnel-shaped piece that fits on your breast over your nipple and areola. (motherschoice.com)