The Best Baby Gifts for 2019

Baby Gifts for 2019!
Buying for babies is a fun age to shop for, as everything is so darn adorable. If you’re shopping for your babe, you most likely know what stage they are at in their development. By now, you understand what sort of gifts will be the best fit — as well as safe. If shopping for a baby that is not your own — it is best to buy with safety in mind. Thoughtful holiday presents are onesies, soft toys, or any hard toys without many parts. It also never hurts to ask the parent what stage their baby is in development-wise. Are they older, not quite a toddler, but can handle a toy with a few parts? Are they walking? This will help you when searching for the many things out there for babies!
Shopping for a baby is the best, shopping for a baby during the holidays is even more special! Take a look and click through our best baby gifts for 2019.
Bla Bla Mini Honey the Bunny
When gift-giving for babies, one cannot go wrong with soft toys. Babies as we know love to nuzzle, drool and hug. So the sofer the better! The Bla Bla Mini Honey, the Bunny, is extra soft and handmade in Peru. roseandrex.com
Price: $48
Hoot the Motor Owl
An excellent gift for older babies who are ready to work on their gross motor skills. Little ones can have fun adding the bright coins in the slot and even practice how to scissor. For ages 18 months and up, amazon.com
Price: $14.99
Spitzy the Llama
This Llama will make himself right at home as he makes a lot of noise. Spitzy the Llama chews, burps, and if your child wants him to spit, then all she/he has to do is press his leg. For ages 18 months and up, target.com
Price: $24.99
Lovevery Buddy Stroller
This is a fun gift for the baby that is just starting to walk and needs a bit of balance. Also perfect for the toddler who is ready to push his/her way around the house or park. This stroller promotes gross motor skills while also providing hours of play. Recommended for 12 months up, lovevery.com
Price: $55
New York City Baby Gift Set - Organic Newborn Toy Rattles | Taxi, Metro Card, Hot Dog & Pretzel
Handmade in Peru, these NYC-themed baby toys are made with organic cotton and come four to a set. Perfect for a New York baby, they will have a licensed MTA Metro Card, taxi cab (of course!), NYC hot dog, and a pretzel rattle. estella-nyc.com
Price: $66
Tiny Dancer Polished Prints
A sweet gift to give for a little babe who already knows how to move — Polished Prints uses 100% cotton for their onesies, making for a soft piece. The illustration is screen printed and designed with eco-friendly, water-based inks. For ages newborn to 24 months, polished-prints.com
Price: $23
Elevated Reindeer Romper - Cat & Jack™
This under $15 romper is a great gift for all the little ones in your life. It is designed with a soft and breathable fabric blend and just a tad of stretch, which means easy for the babe to move around. The romper can be found in the boy’s section, but we think it is gender-neutral and perfect for all. For newborn to 18 months, target.com
Price: $12.99
MTA Singing Cuddle Train
A cushy train that bops lights up and sings — yes! A perfect gift for the New York baby who already knows what MTA means and can cuddle up with their favorite city train every day. nytransitmuseumstore.com
Price: $19.95
Marie - Chantal Velour Gold Angel Wing Onesie
A gorgeous velour onesie that is snuggly and perfect for a newborn or young baby. Presented in a Marie-Chantal gift box, which makes it even more special. For ages 0 to 12 months, mariechantal.com
Price: $109
Sleep Nest Teddy
A great sleeper is not only a game-changer when bedtime rolls around. Unlike a swaddle blanket, a sleeper will stay in place, this means not only better sleep for baby but some sleep for the parents, which makes for thoughtful gift-giving. For ages 0 to 36 months, babydeedee.com
Price: $39
Wood Baby Rattle by Homi Baby
This rattle from Homi Baby is made from organic wood as well as non-toxic paints and dyes, making it a safe toy and teether to give as a gift to your favorite baby. And no need to worry if your baby is in an aggressive teething stage, the rattle is sealed with organic virgin coconut oil and beeswax, assuring extra safety measures for baby. amazon.com
Price: $15.99