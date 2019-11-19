The Best Gifts for Dad 2019

Best Gifts for Dad 2019!
Holiday shopping is about to commence! Start getting your gift lists ready for when Black Friday rolls around and other holiday sales. If you’re looking for the best gifts for dad, we have some of our faves this holiday season. Whether he wants style, tech, or gear for camping, we have you covered for when you hit the shops.
Moms, if you are looking for a special gift to treat yourself as you shop, check out The Best Gifts for Mom 2019
Target Goodfellow & Co Cozy Sweater
Give the gift of style and comfort! Target has really outdone themselves this year with a great men’s style selection to choose from. One of our favorites is this striped sweater from Goodfellow & Co which is perfect for a casual, stylish day. This sweater comes in black and gold. target.com
Price: $29.99
L.L. Bean Waxed Canvas Billfold Wallet
Does your husband or dad need a reliable wallet? Gift this classic billfold made of authentic waxed cotton canvas and water-resistant material. Some of its features include a full-length bill compartment and six slots for credit cards and ID. This item comes in Classic Navy, Dark Khaki, and Dark Seaweed. llbean.com
Price: $39.95
Shinola Guardian Belt Set
Stuck on which belt to get? This Guardian Belt Set makes the decision making easy with two 1 ¼” belts and two interchangeable buckles. Dads can use this set for years to come and can customize their look with these classic, custom belts. shinola.com
Price: $295
Hush Puppies Men’s Caleb PT Boot
City dads go everywhere around the city. That’s why getting a new pair of stylish sneakers is always a great idea. The sole is built like a sneaker while the overall shoe is the shape of a boot, providing tons of comfort when walking up and down the streets of New York. Wear these with a cuffed jean, t-shirt, and dad will be set for a stylish day! These sneakers come in Cognac Leather, Black Leather, Camo Suede, and Dark Grey Leather. hushpuppies.com
Price: $139.95
Biolite FirePit
Who likes a campfire with tons of smoke? This portable fire pit is one-of-a-kind because it’s smokeless. It uses 51 air jets to pump the fire with oxygen and rechargeable fans that you can control from your phone. You can also manage the intensity of the fire that can burn up to 24 hours. Grill your hibachi meals, roast marshmallows, and when done, fold up the legs for portability and storage. llbean.com
Price: $199.95
Welly Original 18 oz
Make sure dad stays hydrated with water, coffee, or tea! This sleek and modern water bottle can be taken anywhere. From the office to nature hikes, this double-wall vacuum bottle will keep drinks cool up to 24 hours and hot up to 8 hours. It even comes with a removable infuser if dads want to add tea leaves or infuse with fruit. It also has a wide-mouth design that makes it easy to add ice cubes to keep liquids extra cold throughout the busy day. wellybottle.com
Price: $35.00
Sony WF-1000XM3: Noise-Canceling Wireless Earbuds
Want to block out noise, listen to music, and take calls all while running around the city with both hands full? These truly innovative earbuds by Sony offer all that and more! These include a HD Noise-Canceling Processor QN1e that helps cancel sound for focusing. However, when it comes to entertainment, its optimized antenna is designed to provide a stable connection for streaming movies, TV shows, and music. And, you can count on their battery life that lasts for up to 24 hours. In a rush and low on battery? Their quick charge feature allows you to charge and go — a quick 10-minute charge will give you 90 mins of play time. sony.com
Price: $229.99
L.L. Bean Men's Mountain Classic Down Jacket
Make sure dad is taken care of this winter season with a warm down jacket and will last even in wet conditions. This down jacket is a 650-fill that will keep dad well insulated and repels moisture. Not only is it durable, but it also is easy to maintain as you can throw it in the washer and dryer. Other features include an internal zip pocket, two lower hand snaps pockets, elastic cuffs with adjustable tabs, and more! llbean.com
Price: $159.00
Tile Sticker
Maybe it’s dad’s phone, favorite pair of sunglasses, or remote that he doesn’t want to lose. The Tile Sticker allows you to stick this little device to anything with a strong adhesive bond. Find items easily and keep track of them! This is also great for the kiddos and keeping track of their belongings, making it easier for both mom and dad. thetileapp.com
Price: $39.99 (2-Pack)
Bevel Safety Razor
This re-engineered safety razor is perfect for dad as it easily shaves close to skin level and reduces irritation. Since it is designed with a single blade opposed to the multi-blade razors, this helps prevent tugging and pulling that creates bumps on the skin. This sleek razor also includes five blades for dad to easily change them out for a clean shave. getbevel.com
Price: $49.95
Swissgear 6067 Getaway 2.0 Big Backpack Heather
For the traveling dads that are always on-the-go, this Swissgear backpack is functional and practical when it comes to transportation. Its large compartment makes it easy to pack with clothing tie-down straps, organizational compartments, pen dividers, and several pockets to chargers and more. Built with comfortable, padded straps, this makes the perfect weekender or commuter bag! swissgear.com
Price: $89.99