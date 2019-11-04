A Bermuda Family Getaway to Fairmont Southampton

For those of you who have dreamed of transporting your family to paradise a simple hop, skip and jump away, we say no problem. Welcome to Bermuda, where you can sink your toes into the famous, pink sand, with just a two-hour flight away from NYC. With its proximity to the East Coast and Zika-free zone, Bermuda is a destination to return to over and over again.

For tips on traveling with the kids, check out Ask Sally: Traveling With Your Young Kids & How Not to Hit the Skids!

For family-friendly Bermuda bliss, head straight to the Fairmont Southampton. At this expansive resort (the largest on the island) everything is kid-friendly, like the pools, beach club, golf, and dining at nearly a dozen restaurants. Offering some of the largest guestrooms in Bermuda, Fairmont Southampton features 593 spacious accommodations that are ideal for families from signature suites, one- and two-bedroom suites, and even duplex and penthouse suites. We felt right at home and loved that the suites are light and bright, and capture the spirit of Bermuda. And we especially enjoyed that the rooms offer everything families could possibly need (cribs, rollaway beds, chocolate milk via room service, etc.) and the breathtaking Bermuda views from the private balcony.

I wish we could spend all day, every day at the resort’s private, oceanfront beach club. We snorkeled, enjoyed water sports, and played with larger-than-life-sized floats (like dolphins and unicorns) in the ocean. As the sparkling, turquoise ocean splashed at our toes in the pristine pink sand, we smiled with delight and ran to play in the waves. We only paused to soak in the moment and admire this most beautiful beach.

We also spent lots of quality time at the resort pool. It is the main attraction for the kids (and parents can get some beverages and R&R poolside). While some grown-ups chose to relax, we kept busy going down the waterslide (the largest and only one in Bermuda!) and splashing in the fountain at the kiddie pool with the little loved ones. There is also a poolside restaurant, The Burger Bar at Wickets, serving up pool lunch like burgers and salads and shakes so the kids could play and everyone can eat so as not to miss a minute of the action.

The resort has a daily schedule of amazing activities for families that is chock full on fun! We enjoyed special activities like movies at night, campfires and s’mores, bingo, and beach BBQs and parties! But if you want some quality time with your bad self, drop the little ones at the Explorers Camp Kids’ Club complete with toys, a rock climbing wall, endless activities and even nighttime stargazing and s’mores. Then you can play golf, unwind at the Willow Stream Spa, or visit the neighboring, famous Horseshoe Bay beach. You can’t go wrong!

After an afternoon by the ocean and pool, enjoy a fine dockside dining experience at the Waterlot Inn, complete with a stunning setting and sumptuous steaks (try the trio if you can’t decide). The next day, experience the resort’s private beach club with full beach service and delectable dining at the Ocean Club. You’ll feel like you’re practically dining in the ocean with food just as fresh to match. For dining, the Fairmont Southampton could even please kiddos’ particular palates and make mommy and daddy’s taste buds dance, too. Not an easy feat.

Bermuda may be a small island but it offers a large array of activities. Be sure to visit the island’s most popular attraction, the Crystal Caves. The crystal chandeliers and pristine underground pools were the real-life inspiration for Fraggle Rock. Stop by the Bermuda Aquarium Museum and Zoo on your way back to the resort. In season, celebrate the Harbor Nights in Hamilton with a dinner on Front Street overlooking the action, and then head back down to the street to join the party and mingle with the local artisans, taking home a special piece of Bermuda like the unique Alexandra Mosher pink sand jewelry. At the Royal Naval Dockyard, beware of the Bermuda Triangle and focus on the clay works, glass blowing, and rum cake making. We enjoyed a requisite visit to the Frog and Onion Pub and then had the experience of a lifetime at Dolphin Quest Bermuda at the National Museum of Bermuda.

We made memories to treasure forever at Dolphin Quest where we met and interacted with dolphins. We got up-close and personal and the kids had infinite fun dancing with the dolphins and interacting and swimming with them and even stealing a kiss. We all learned ways we can protect dolphins in the wild where they need our help now more than ever. We also learned important lessons about helping to protect the dolphins and our oceans.

Fairmont Southampton has a new all-inclusive package available through winter 2020. Enjoy incredible value where breakfast, lunch, dinner and beverages are included at their extensive dining options. You’ll want to book your return trip now for the most Bermuda-ful days!