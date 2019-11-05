The Best Family-Friendly Ski Resorts in Upstate New York

There are plenty of family-friendly ski resorts in upstate New York just calling to those who want to dip their snow boots in the hardpack for the first time and those who have years of skiing under their belt. New York has more ski resorts and ski areas than any other state in the United States.

With so many ski resorts and ski slopes in New York to choose from, it can be daunting trying to decide where you’ll take your next family trip. To give you a leg up on your next family ski trip, we’ve rounded up some excellent family-friendly ski resorts in upstate New York for you to choose from. All of these ski stations make for wonderful family getaways, offering gentle slopes and “ski school” for both children and adults. They’re all close enough to New York City to make them a perfect choice for weekend stays as well as longer vacations.

Check Out These Upstate New York Ski Destinations

Kissing Bridge

10296 State Road, Glenwood, NY 14069



Kissing Bridge Snow Sports offers 39 slopes spread out over 700 acres. It offers a variety of courses and terrain perfect for beginner and intermediate skiers and boarders, as well as courses designed to test the skills of advanced skiers. Kissing Bride also offers lessons for both children and adults.

Although Kissing Bridge has plenty of space and plenty of slopes, it isn’t a resort. While it has four on-site dining options, it doesn’t have a lodge or on-site accommodation. However, the sheer size of this ski area coupled with easy access to local dining and lodging might make it worth the drive from New York of just over six hours.

Thunder Ridge Ski Area

137 Birch Hill Road, Patterson, NY 12563

Thunder Ridge Ski Area offers skiing options for the beginner as well as advanced options for those with a little more slope time under their belt. With 22 trails, a variety of levels of difficulty, lessons for children and adults, and local dining and lodging options, it’s worth the one and a half-hour drive north of the city. For those looking for a day or weekend outing, the close proximity makes Thunder Ridge an appealing choice.

Hunt Hollow Ski Club

7532 County Road #36, Naples, NY 14512

Hunt Hollow Ski Club is just under five hours from New York City, but it’s almost exclusively interstate driving, which makes it much easier. In addition to being an easy drive, Hunt Hollow has the slopes and amenities that more than make up for its distance from the city.

Their 300-acre winter sports area features 80 acres of trails, 2.5 miles of cross country trails, and slopes ranging from The Gauntlet, a double black diamond, to six beginner courses. Hunt Hollow also features a lodge, ski shop, and dining. There are no accommodation options on-site, but plenty can be found in the area, making this a great ski getaway for families.

Photo via National Ski Council Federation

Mount Peter Ski Area

51 Old Mt Peter Road, Warwick, NY 10990

Mount Peter Ski Area offers slopes ranging from basic, green circle runs to advanced, black diamond trails along with snow tubing. In addition, they offer skiing and snowboarding lessons for both adults and children, including the popular Pete’s Pals, designed to introduce skiing to the youngest of future slope riders.

Although it’s not a resort, there are plenty of lodging and dining options available nearby. Combined with a drive of just over an hour from NYC, it makes for a great day or weekend ski getaway.

Maple Ski Ridge

2725 Mariaville Road, Schenectady, NY 12306

For those looking for family-friendly ski resorts in upstate New York, the biggest selling point for Maple Ski Ridge is its simplicity. It will never be an upscale, high-difficulty ski mecca, and that’s okay. In fact, it’s better than okay for our purposes!

Maple Ski Ridge is simple. it offers simple slopes, simple pricing, and a great introduction to skiing and snowboarding for all ages. It even offers lessons for both kids and adults. It’s a two and a half-hour drive from NYC, but at almost all interstate driving and with lodging availability nearby, the family and beginner-friendly slopes of Maple Ski Ridge might be just the thing for many New York families.

Titus Mountain Ski Center

215 Johnson Road, Malone, NY 12953

Located just north of Titusville Mountain State Forest and at five and a half hours from NYC, Titus Mountain Ski Center is a bit of a trek. However, all that driving pays off once the family finally arrives. Although it’s not as fancy as Whiteface (see below!) the skiing is good, the prices are far cheaper, and it offers slope-side accommodations as well as dining.

When you factor in slopes ranging from double black diamond to green beginner courses, ski lessons for both kids and adults, and a variety of events held every year, Titus Mountain makes for one of the best family-friendly ski resorts in upstate New York for the value.

Photo via On the Snow

Toggenburg Mountain Ski Center

1135 Toggenburg Road, Fabius, NY 13063

With twenty-one trails to fit every level of skier, Toggenburg Mountain Ski Center makes for an excellent getaway for ski lovers of any age. In addition to their excellent ski trails, the center also offers instructional classes for both children and adults and delicious dining at the Foggy Goggle.

Be aware that there is no lodging at the center itself. However, it’s not difficult to book a place to stay in the nearby area. Although it offers excellent skiing, between the four-hour drive and having to book external lodging, it might not be everyone’s travel cup of tea.

Oak Mountain Ski Center

141 Novosel Way, Speculator, NY 12164

Oak Mountain Ski Center focuses on great skiing, affordable pricing, and nothing else. It’s called a center and not a resort because it has no dining or lodging options, but in this case, that’s completely acceptable. After all, when you’re on a skiing trip, you want great skiing. Oak Mountain has that in abundance. With four lifts, 22 trails, four snow tubing lanes, and miles of snowshoeing trails, Oak Mountain has hardpack fun for everyone.

They also offer top-notch ski instruction for both children and adults, making it a great family ski destination. Don’t fret over the lack of dining options, either. Although it’s an almost four-hour drive from NYC, Oak Mountain has several excellent dining and lodging options nearby.

Photo via Urban Sherpa

Windham Mountain

19 Resort Dr., Windham, NY 12496

At about a two and a half-hour drive from New York City and under an hour from Albany, Windham Mountain Resort makes for an easily accessible family ski trip. It combines the welcoming comfort that the Catskills area is known for with the amenities skiers usually only find at big mountain resorts out west. With a variety of slopes, lessons for all age groups, available ski-in/ski-out lodging, great dining options, and even a spa, Windham Mountain practically guarantees a great experience for every skier every time.

Greek Peak Mountain Resort

2000 NY-392, Cortland, NY 13045

Located north of James Kennedy State Forest and south of Tuller Hill State Forest, Greek Peak Mountain Resort is an outdoor and adventure lover’s dream. As the name implies Greek Peak offers a variety of skiing options and opportunities. However, this family-friendly resort getaway also has a variety of warm-weather outdoor activities, an indoor water park, and even a spa. At around three and a half hours from NYC, it’s a bit of a drive but still close enough to make a weekend trip out of it.

Willard Mountain

77 The Intervale Road, Greenwich Historic District, NY 12834

Willard Mountain is a no-frills downhill ski area. An ideal start mountain for kids or adults, Willard Mountain offers beautiful views, excellent pricing, and lights for night skiing. In addition, this off-the-beaten-path ski area is low on crowds, which makes it even better for newbies. Although it’s a simple place, it still has a nice lodge with dining and drinks in the lounge for warming up after a day of skiing. It’s a three-hour drive from New York City, and it has no lodging so you’ll need to do a bit of extra planning if you plan to visit this gem.

Photo via Urban Sherpa

Hunter Mountain

64 Klein Ave, Hunter, NY 12442

One of the best family-friendly ski resorts in upstate New York, Hunter Mountain has so much more than just skiing. While the resort is home to plenty of trails, it also offers skiing lessons for children and adults of different skill levels, as well as the Mountain Club Spa, a full-service spa, and beautiful on-site lodging including their lodge, the Kaatskill Mountain Club. They even play host to events and festivals like the Ahimsa Yoga and Music Festival. With so many activities for both adults and children and with excellent accommodations, it’s worth the just over two-hour drive to get there.

McCauley Mountain Ski Area

300 McCauley Road, Old Forge, NY 13420

What McCauley Mountain Ski Area lacks in size, it makes up for in great skiing and a variety of slopes. Located in the heart of the Adirondack mountains, McCauley offers big mountain skiing without the big mountain lines and high prices. McCauley offers skiing options for every skill level from advanced double black diamond runs to blue and even green circles for beginner adults and kids. It’s a solid, four and a half-hour car ride to get there, but the quality of the slopes makes it more than worth it.

Whiteface Mountain

5021 Route 86, Wilmington, NY 12997

Located north and east of Lake Placid in the McKenzie Mountain Wilderness, Whiteface Mountain is one of the best ski resorts in all of New York. This resort offers plenty of downhill and cross country trails – all beautifully maintained – to suit a variety of skill levels. In addition, they offer ski lessons for kids, teens, and adults, as well as private lessons and an adaptive ski program. Visitors can also enjoy the bobsled experience, Lake Placid Olympic Museum, and Olympic Center Tour.

This world-class mountain also hosts the Viessmann World Cup Luge, BMW World Cup Bobsled and Skeleton, and ECAC Men’s’ Hockey Championship. It’s a four and a half-hour drive from the city, but it’s well worth the road-tripping to get there.

Belleayre Mountain

181 Galli Curci Road, Highmount, NY 12441

Belleayre Mountain’s excellent skiing, reasonable pricing, and year-round activities make it one of the best family-friendly ski resorts in upstate New York. Their newly renovated Discovery Lodge and new heated gondola will both be ready for the 2019-2020 season, making it an even more attractive ski destination in the northern part of New York.

With a variety of downhill courses; a snowsports school offering classes for kids, teens, and adults, as well as an adaptive program; and even summer activities like biking, hiking, and Belleayre Beach. This resort has something for everyone at almost any time of year. Located just north of Big Indian Wilderness, this resort is just over a two-hour drive from NYC, making it a gem for the best of both location and skiing for the entire family.

Plattekill Mountain

469 Plattekill Road, Roxbury, NY 12474

Located in the northwestern Catskills, Plattekill Mountain is a different breed of ski resort. This privately owned and operated resort, affectionately called “Platty” by the many ski enthusiasts who visit regularly each year, offers a unique family vibe that visitors love.

Skiing, snowboarding, and snow tubing fun can all be found on the mountain, but visitors will also find a welcoming atmosphere, plenty of smiles, and unique experiences like fireside yoga. During the summer, Plattekill offers a variety of biking and hiking options, weddings, private events, and concerts. Visitors should definitely check out the Plattepalooza Fall Festival as well. At just about a two and a half-hour drive from the city, it’s a great option for getting in some great skiing and feeling like you found a second home.

Photo by Ski Mag

Holiday Valley

6557 Holiday Valley Road, Ellicottville, NY 14731

Holiday Valley is best described as a four-season ski resort. Of course, you won’t be skiing in the heat of the summer, but what you will be doing is enjoying tons of outdoor activities offered at the resort. During the winter, enjoy skiing, tubing, cross country and snowshoeing fun. Visitors can also take advantage of the classes offered as well. In the summer months, the mountain offers biking, golf, pools, and a gorgeous lake.

With plenty of upscale lodging and dining, activities, fests, and available venues for weddings, meetings, and more, Holiday Valley really does offer everything anyone could ask for in a resort. It’s more than worthy of the six-hour drive it takes to get there.

Gore Mountain

793 Peaceful Valley Road, North Creek, NY 12853

Gore Mountain is the best of the best ski family-friendly resorts in upstate New York. Located on the eastern edge of the Siamese Ponds Wilderness, this resort has something for everyone all year round. In the winter months, visitors can take advantage of 110 trails and 14 lifts on New York’s biggest mountain.

The resort also offers classes for kids, teens, adults, and private lessons, as well to help ski lovers master their craft. In addition, the resort offers a variety of summer activities as well, such as scenic sky rides on the gondolas, downhill mountain biking, hiking, adventure attractions, ziplining, and more. With a variety of beautiful accommodation options and delicious dining choices, the mountain is an all-season resort destination that’s widely considered to be the best in all of New York and in the upper echelon of the northeastern US. It’s well worth the drive of just under four hours from NYC to get there.

The Best Family-Friendly Ski Resorts in Upstate New York are Waiting

The ski resorts and ski areas found here are the best of the best that upstate New York has to offer. These best ski resorts in upstate New York have something for everyone, featuring lodging, dining, and other amenities. In fact, many of these resorts even have summer activities and events available as well, so don’t limit yourself to only winter fun!