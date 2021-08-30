Your Awesome New York Kids Weekend: September 3-5

Have another awesome New York Kids weekend with our list of things to do! Your kids will love the virtual experience at the Harry Potter store, Sign up for a taekwondo class, or celebrate Labor Day by participating in the NYC Unicycle Festival!

Citywide

The new school year doesn’t start until September 13th and many standard summer camps are starting to close for the season. Luckily there are camps that extend their programs to keep your kids entertained up until the first day of school! Whether your kids want to play sports or learn more about STEM, there is a late summer camp for everyone!

Citywide

This annual event, produced by Bindlestiff Family Variety Arts, Inc., is inviting New Yorkers of all ages and skill levels to take part in a wide variety of outdoor activities! Families will have the opportunity to join in on group escorted rides through Manhattan, Brooklyn and the Bronx. You will be able to master your skills of unicycling while also making some great memories. This unique summer tradition will take place all weekend long and is free for everyone!

Near NYC

Pack the family in the car and head to one of these awesome rivers! River Tubing is great for everyone, whether you want to relax while going down the lazy river or you want to try white water rafting. Not only is river tubing the perfect activity for a hot summer day, but you can also take in some beautiful nature views, which is a nice change of scenery from the big apple!

935 Broadway in Flatiron

Step into the enchanted world of Hogwarts and join in on the adventures at The Harry Potter Store! The store is now offering two special virtual reality experiences that will bring you along on journeys with some of your favorite characters from the franchise. Help Dobby round up magical creatures that were let loose during the Chaos at Hogwarts experience or follow Hagrid through the skies of London as you battle magical enemies in the Wizards Take Flight experience.

Citywide

Taekwondo and karate have taken the world by storm and kids have been loving it! Not only are martial arts classes fun, but they also teach you valuable life skills that your kids will hold onto for the rest of their lives! Have your kids learn discipline and respect while also having loads of fun by taking an after school or weekend class!

The High Line is a 1.45 mile long public park along the former New York Central Railroad with fantastic greenery and shops along the way. You can walk all the way down to Chelsea Market and stop along the way for a great day activity everyone can get involved with.

Citywide

Now that pools and beaches are back open, it is important for your kids to learn general water safety, while also becoming a better swimmer. There are so many companies and organizations that are offering swimming lessons throughout the summer and into the fall, and there are lessons available for all ages and swim levels. For younger kids, there are parent-and-me programs where you can hop in the water with your kids. For older kids who want a little more of a challenge, some places are offering local swimming clubs that they can join!



The iconic NYC Fifth Avenue is the perfect spot to plan a staycation with the family! Not only are there beautiful hotels to stay at, but there are many activities to do that are perfect for every season! Take the time to re-explore the beautiful city!

Prospect Park & Williamsburg

Whether you love sweets, salt or anything in between, Smorgasburg has it all and more! The New York Times has named this food market as “The Woodstock of Eating” for its outrageous amount of small business food vendors. This famous market has locations in Williamsburg and Prospect Park and each of them will have 35 or more vendors that are ready to serve you some amazing food. Make sure you come to this market with an empty stomach because you won’t be able to resist all of the amazing creations that will be sold here!