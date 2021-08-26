Best Karate and Taekwondo Classes for Kids in NYC

Karate and Taekwondo have taken the world by storm! Whether you see it on tv or when playing your favorite video games, kids can’t seem to get enough of it. Yes, being able to do some cool moves intrigues kids the most, but taekwondo and karate classes are also great for a kid’s development. Many classes focus on teaching kids discipline and respect for themselves and others around them, which is why parents also love it too! Have your kids learn some important skills while having some fun at these awesome karate and taekwondo classes!

Do your kids need help with writing? Check out Improve Your Child’s Writing Skills With Helpful (and fun) Activities!

AmeriKick Martial Arts

529 5th Ave., Brooklyn, NY

Your kids will never want to miss a class at AmeriKick Martial Arts! Kids ages 3-6 can join in on the Little Dragon program, which teaches them basic martial arts, along with life skills such as goal setting, perseverance, respect and listening. Students that are ages 7 to 12 can take part in the older kids classes which will focus on experienced training and hand-eye coordination through the weapons and kickboxing.

Delgado Karate Sports of NY

667A Morris Park Ave.

This family owned business strives on serving people in their community, and what better way than to teach kids confidence and self defense. During their kids karate classes, students will have fun playing games, tackling obstacle courses, as well as learning traditional structured activities that will make them a martial arts professional!

Eagles Taekwondo

4227 162nd St., Flushing, NY

After celebrating 20 years, Eagles Taekwondo is ready to continue offering classes and programs for your kids! Instructors understand that all kids learn in different ways, which is why they use a variety of teaching methods to help them learn faster. If you are looking for a class that is both engaging and fun, you and your kids definitely need to check this place out!

Gotham Taekwondo

328 E 61st St., New York, NY

Gotham Taekwondo is taking it one step further and offering both in-person and online classes this fall! Each class is separated by age group and focuses on different mental and physical aspects of martial arts. With over 40 years of experience, Gotham Taekwondo’s programs are sure to teach your kids the origins of martial arts and why it is important to learn.

Modern Martial Arts

Multiple locations

Parents just love the classes that Modern Martial Arts offers for kids.Through different drills and activities, your kids will learn discipline, develop coordination and have fun all while learning the art of martial arts!

Next Evolution Martial Arts

1786 3 Ave., New York, NY

Not only does Next Evolution offer karate classes for kids, but they also offer Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu! The programs offered at Next Evolution teach kids about important life and work skills that they will need to be a great leader when they grow up. The instructors push students to be the best version of themselves while also making it a positive and respectful environment.

Omni Martial Arts

35-08 Ditmars Blvd., Astoria, NY

With classes offered in Brazilian Jiu Jitsu, Judo, and Kickboxing, Omni Martial Arts has the perfect programs for your kids! Depending on the age group, instructors will teach students about the importance of respect for both themselves and others, as well as physical and mental self defense techniques!

Progressive Martial Arts

175-25 Horace Harding Expy., Fresh Meadows, NY

Martial arts classes can positively impact your kids’ lives, which is why Progressive Martial Arts tries to have your kids grow with every class. During each class, kids will be able to take part in physical activities that will keep them active after sitting in class. Your kids will also learn the value of respect while making memories with their classmates and friends.

Ultimate Champion’s Tae Kwon Do

Multiple locations

While your kids are growing up, one thing you want them to gain is more confidence. Ultimate Champion’s Tae Kwon Do’s goal is to build up confidence through martial arts and have them use it in all parts of their life. With a variety of classes for each age group, kids are able to master the technique of martial arts while also helping them discover more about themselves!

West Side Taekwondo

2125 Frederick Douglass Blvd., New York, NY

The instructors at West Side Taekwondo channel kids’ interest in martial arts into positive programs that will teach them self-discipline. Kids of all ages are welcome to take classes that are offered after school or on the weekends. Whether you are in the pee wee programs or are ready for their competition/elite level, your kids will come home with a unique set of skills.

World Seido Karate Organization

252 West 30th St., New York, NY

The term Seido means “sincere way” which is the kind of teaching that World Seido Karate Organization upholds throughout their children’s program. Not only does World Seido Karate promote physical fitness and learning self defense, but they also like kids to learn the value of self-control and mental awareness. Classes are offered for kids ages 4-15.