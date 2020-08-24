Your Awesome New York Kids Weekend: August 28-30

Create Your Own Cloud Experiment

You’ll need: a jar with a lid, ⅓ cup hot water, ice and hairspray

Instructions: pour the hot water into the jar and swirl it around to warm up the jar’s sides. Turn the lid upside down, set it on top of the jar and place the ice cubes on top. Let sit for 20 seconds. Quickly remove the lid, spray hairspray into the jar and replace the lid with the ice still on top. Watch the cloud form, and when you see a good amount of condensation, lift the lid and watch the cloud escape into the air!

When poured into the jar, some of the hot water turns to vapor. When it rises and meets the cold ice, it condenses, but clouds cannot form unless water vapor has a substance onto which it can condense. In nature, this might be dust particles or pollution. In our experiment, the water vapor condenses to the hair spray.

Experiment via Gift of Curiosity