Your Awesome New York Kids Weekend: August 28-30
Psst…check out The Ultimate NYC Summer Bucket List for 2020
-
NYC Museums Opening
Since the start of the pandemic, we had all turned to virtual museum activities and videos to see our favorite exhibits and galleries. Now that Cuomo has given the green light for museums and other cultural institutions to reopen, they are gearing up to welcome us back in.
Take a look here to see when your favorite museum is opening!
-
Create Your Own Cloud Experiment
You’ll need: a jar with a lid, ⅓ cup hot water, ice and hairspray
Instructions: pour the hot water into the jar and swirl it around to warm up the jar’s sides. Turn the lid upside down, set it on top of the jar and place the ice cubes on top. Let sit for 20 seconds. Quickly remove the lid, spray hairspray into the jar and replace the lid with the ice still on top. Watch the cloud form, and when you see a good amount of condensation, lift the lid and watch the cloud escape into the air!
When poured into the jar, some of the hot water turns to vapor. When it rises and meets the cold ice, it condenses, but clouds cannot form unless water vapor has a substance onto which it can condense. In nature, this might be dust particles or pollution. In our experiment, the water vapor condenses to the hair spray.
Experiment via Gift of Curiosity
-
Visit the Bronx Zoo
Come visit all of your favorite animals at the Bronx Zoo! With over 265 acres, every visitor will have a chance to connect with all different animals! You are welcome to explore exhibits and participate in the wild encounters where your family can get up close and personal with animals such as penguins, cheetahs, and sloths!
-
Enjoy Nature in NYC
Embracing and exploring nature in NYC is a great way to relieve stress, and when it comes to COVID-19, outdoor spaces are a great way to maintain safety guidelines and still be able to have fun and get out of the house. And, while you might not think of wide, open spaces when you think of the concrete jungle, there are actually plenty of places to enjoy nature in NYC throughout its five boroughs.
Visit these nature spots around NYC!
-
Family-Friendly Zip Line Spots
Zip lines are the perfect outdoor summer activity! The height of zip-lining makes for a sort of natural social distancing. We’ve put together a list of seven amazing places to zip line, and each location is no more than two hours outside of New York City!
Take a look at these fun zip line spots near NYC!
-
Water Playgrounds and Sprinkler Parks
Gear up with some kid-friendly sunscreen and find the nearest “spray ground” right in your neighborhood. Kids will be thrilled and entertained and it’s SUPER cost-efficient.
Check out some of the best water playgrounds and sprinkler parks in NYC!
-
Visit the Greenmarket Farmers Market
Get some of the best fresh ingredients and produce from any of the Greenmarket Farmers Market locations in New York City! Greenmarket was founded in the hopes to promote regional agriculture by providing small family farms the opportunity to sell their locally grown produce. Farmers at the market are from all different states in the Northeast, which provides customers with a large array of fresh foods to try! The market is also putting on virtual workshops throughout the summer where families can learn how to grow their own produce from home!