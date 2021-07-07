Swimming Lessons for Kids in NYC!

Swimming Lessons for Kids!

Summer is here! As pool and beach season emerges, it is crucial for children to be aware of life-saving techniques and general water safety. For this reason, swimming lessons are a much-needed experience. Whether you choose to participate in a Parent-and-Me program, or enroll your child in a local swim team, enhancing swimming skills is bound to be a helpful decision in the long run. Read to learn about various swim programs for children of all ages taking place in your borough!

Manhattan

92nd Street Y

1395 Lexington Ave., New York, NY

The Y on 92nd Street offers a variety of swim programs for adults and children of all ages, beginning from 6 months. In the Minnows class, parents can participate in lessons alongside their children. The Y has also opened a summer swim team for children ages 4-6, which will last throughout August. Aside from these classes, the 92nd Street Y has aquatics classes for older kids of all levels, as well as private swim instruction. Check the website for prices, as they tend to vary per program.

AquaSkills

88 Fulton St., New York, NY

Located in Lower Manhattan, AquaSkills is a swim school that offers lessons for swimmers of all levels. Children are taught from the age of 4, and the school conducts private and small group swimming classes on weekends before noon and weekday mornings until 12 or 1 p.m. It is distinguished for its efforts to help aqua-phobic students overcome their fear, and has become a popular location for those who struggle with water. AquaSkills also boasts its exclusive heated pool, which hosts small groups of students.

Brooklyn

SwimJim

110 Green St., Brooklyn, NY

Located in Brooklyn, SwimJim boasts a long list of swimming programs for children of all ages, including the SwimBaby and Learn-to-Swim programs. But one thing that all of SwimJim’s programs have in common is their objective to teach life-saving techniques in a fun, loving environment.

Goldfish Swim School

620 Degraw St., Brooklyn, NY

Your child is guaranteed to be in the hands of well-trained, ready instructors upon enrolling in the Goldfish Swim School. The swim academy’s goal is to create a supportive, safe, and enjoyable environment for learning essential swimming techniques and water safety rules. Delicious treats are also sold to families at the Snack Shack.

Queens

Take Me to the Water

106-06 Queens Blvd. Forest Hills, NY

This swim school caters to students of “all ages and abilities”. It provides a diverse menu of options, ranging from the “Baby and Me” program to “The Gators” swim team, which has the objective of encouraging children to develop solid techniques in an open environment. Take Me to the Water takes pride in its welcoming, friendly environment that makes swimming lessons an enjoyable experience for everyone!

As a nonprofit organization, Gateway Sports & Pools strives to make swimming opportunities accessible to everyone. It offers lessons of all skill levels to babies, preschoolers, preteens, and adults. The organization provides its learners with fun, engaging competition and an inspiration to grow.

The Bronx

SafeSplash

1776 Eastchester Rd., Bronx, NY

The SafeSplash swim program offers lessons for infants as young as 6 months of age, giving children and parents an opportunity to socialize and bond over water safety drills. The school also caters to those with special needs, as swimming is known to have major therapeutic benefits. At the SafeSplash Swim School, learners with special needs are embraced and nurtured by well-trained instructors.

REACH Swim

1501 Jerome Ave., Bronx, NY

REACH Swim is an all-inclusive swim program that caters to children with special needs and their relatives. The program offers swim lessons to children of all needs and levels in an attentive, gentle class environment. From autism spectrum disorder to intellectual and physical disabilities, REACH Swim welcomes all.

Staten Island

Avantis Swimming Academy

3939 Richmond Ave. #5110, Staten Island, NY

Now part of Freedom Aquatics, the Avantis Swimming Academy offers the Learn to Swim Program for beginner level learners. The program also teaches about water safety and basic swimming drills and exercises. The professional staff provide constant guidance and step by step instructions to make way for the best experience possible.

British Swim School

3231 Richmond Ave., Staten Island, NY

Whether you’re looking to participate in a “Mommy & Me” class or to focus on enhancing your stroke, the British Swim School of Staten Island is guaranteed to offer a class that fits you and your child’s needs. The swim academy boasts its warm, indoor pools and gentle classroom environment.