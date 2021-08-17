Best Late Summer Camps in NYC 2021

Well New Yorkers, summer is almost over. Which means that most NYC camps are wrapping up their programs. Since public schools in New York City don’t start classes until September 13th, parents are trying to find late summer camps and programs that will keep their kids occupied for those extra weeks. Lucky for us, there are a few camps that are keeping their programs running into September!

Manhattan Summer Camps

Located at the Roosevelt Island Racquet Club, Advantage Summer Day Camps has the best programs for kids ages 5 to 14. During an average day at camp, kids will be able to play a wide variety of sports, create arts and crafts and take enrichment classes that will help them transition into the new school year. Advantage Camps wants to accommodate parents schedules by offering both early drop off and pickup.

Runs until: September 3

If your kids are obsessed with all things sport, then they will love this summer camp! Kids will have the opportunity to learn and work with professional coaches that specialize in sports such as gymnastics, ice skating and soccer. Make sure to check out the Ninja & Parkour Camp where kids can tackle difficult obstacles and master and learn filliping techniques like you see on the tv show American Ninja Warrior. A balanced and nutritious lunch is also provided to full day campers.

Runs until: September 3

Learn to design, build and explore new technology at the Dazzling Discoveries STEM Summer Camps. Your kids will have the opportunity to create projects that they can take home and learn new skills like 3D printing. Kids will also be able to enjoy the summer weather by taking trips to the local parks or getting time outside in their private backyard.

Runs until: September 17

Fastbreak Kids offers a variety of summer camps for kids of all ages. If your kids love playing basketball, there are indoor and outdoor basketball camps that have a perfect combination of skill learning and competition. Fastbreak Kids also has indoor and outdoor multi-sports camps that offer various sports each week. Your kids will never want to come home because they’ll be having so much fun!

Runs until: September 10

With half-day and full-day options, Kids at Art has a combination of art and sports camps that your kids will love. Art option classes will focus on making special projects with your kids such as mask masking and paper mache. For those who would like to also have a sports option, your kids will be picked up from lunch to spend the afternoon at Kids In Sports, a multi-sport program that gives your kids time to play their favorite sports!

Runs until: September 3

NY Kids Club introduces kids to many activities that will help them make more memories and friends. This camp is like no other and incorporates costumes, characters, music and many other surprises every week. Each week of camp is run by experienced teachers who are looking to teach kids new skills even while school it out!

Runs until: September 3

Exploring the world of STEAM is important to the campers at SciTech Kids. Kids will love getting some great hands on science investigations and explorations. Each week, the camp will focus on a different theme and campers will have the opportunity to explore a wide variety of topics such as coding architecture and engineering. To top it all off, campers also have access to the camps makerspace where they will be able design projects using recycled materials, electronics, or 3D printers.

Runs until: September 3

Become a master chef this summer while taking late summer camp classes at Taste Buds Kitchen! During your week in the kitchen, small groups of young chefs will be making three recipes each day while learning new skills in the kitchen. Younger cooks will have the opportunity to learn basic cooking skills and play fun games, while older cooks will be able to try out some advanced techniques and culinary challenges.

Runs until: September 10

Brooklyn Summer Camps

Prospect Park Zoo is a fan favorite camp for all New Yorkers! If you are looking for an up close experience with a variety of animals, Prospect Park Zoo has the best program for you. 1st and 2nd graders will love activities such as trivia, puzzles, and scavenger hunts during The Fast & The Furriest program. Older campers will be able to learn more about where these exotic animals came from during the Back To The Zoo-ture program.

Runs until: September 3

Brooklyn Game Lab wants to make parents feel comfortable sending their kids to camp, which is why they have both a completely indoor or outdoor experience. Whichever experience you choose, everything is separate, which means there is no overlapping of staff, supplies or spaces. Indoors campers will love playing a variety of games in the library and then spend some time playing Dungeons and Dragons or their popular “Battle Lab”, while outdoor campers try out some new activities that will keep them active and engaged.

Runs until: September 10

Calling all theatre fans! Brooklyn Acting Lab was such a huge success this summer that they decided to add more sessions for the end of the summer! There are classes available for every age group and take place throughout the week day. Your kids will have an opportunity to play some of their favorite characters while learning important acting skills!

Runs until: September 10

Queens Summer Camps

Looking for your kids to learn a new skill this summer? Sign them up for a fencing program! Sheridan Fencing Academy offers a fun summer camp that will teach your kids the art of fencing and what makes it a great sport to learn. Whether you are a beginner or a skilled fencer, camper will be able to play some awesome games while learning techniques such as balance and coordination.

Runs until: September 3

Bronx Summer Camps

Animal lovers in the family will not want to go home once they step foot into a Bronx Zoo Summer Camp! With over 8,000 animals to see and 265 acres of zoo to explore, you little ones will have a blast until they head back to school. Your kids will be split up into age groups and will be able to learn more about the park and its inhabitants as well as take part in activities and crafts that are designed for each age group!

Runs until: September 3

Camps Outside of NYC

With a mission of alleviating families’ daily stresses, DaniLee’s Helping Hands is there to provide a loving and fun experience for your kids before they go back to school. For their late summer programs, DaniLee’s Helping Hands is expanding to include a ton of fun and engaging activities. Some of the programs include coding classes, sports clinics, field trips, baking classes and more!

Runs until: September 3