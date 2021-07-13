12 River Tubing Spots Near NYC!

River tubing is a favorite New York pastime. It is also is one of the best ways to cool off on a hot summer day or just get away from the city by floating down a lazy river while enjoying what nature has to offer.

Here are 12 family-friendly spots to go on an adventure paddling while getting splashed with cool river water.

Looking for more fun things to do this summer? Check out The 10 Best Bubble Tea Shops In NYC

Delaware River

Edge of The Woods Outfitters

Open 9:30am- 6pm, daily

Go on a self-guided adventure through different sections of the Delaware Water Gap with breathtaking views and places to stop and swim. You can choose between a 4-mile, 6-mile, and 10/16-mile adventure with Edge of the Wood Outfitters. The full-day outing, the 16-mile trip, is known for its many wildlife sightings and small sections of rapids. Ages 3 and up.

Twin Rivers Tubing

Open 10 am- 5 pm, Monday, Wednesday to Friday; 10 am- 6 pm, Saturday and Sunday

Twin Rivers Tubing is a family-owned and operated outpost and is just 1 hour and 30 mins from New York City. Start and end your trip in beautiful historic Easton, PA. Experience a beautiful view of the Lehigh River Falls on this 3-hour long river journey! Ages 6 and up.

Reber River Trips

Open 9 am-5 pm, Monday to Friday, 9 am-6 pm, Saturday and Sunday

Located less than 2 hours away from New York City in Barryville, NY. Tube through the beautiful Upper Delaware Valley. You can choose the length of your trip, lasting between 3 to 6 hours. Starts at $25 per person.

Bucks County River Country

Open 8:30 am to 7 pm, daily

Find peace and relaxation by floating down the Delaware River only 2 hours away from NYC. You can choose between different styles of tubes including the standard, the standard double, and the standard deluxe. Ride with another person by choosing the double options!

Lander’s River Trips

Open 8 am- 4 pm, Monday to Friday

Book this five-mile tubing trip from Skinners Falls to Narrowsburg for a day packed with fun and unwinding. Float for the whole day and then hang out on the banks of the river while tubing through the Skinners Falls Rapids as many times as you want! This location is a 2.5-hour drive from NYC.

Silver Canoe and White Water Rafting

Open 9 am- 2 pm, daily

Surrounded by the Catskills mountains and the Poconos, this is a leisurely 3-mile trip where you will drift under bridges and splash through rapids. Enjoy the clean crisp water, refreshing air, and spectacular landscapes and scenery. Ages 12 and up. This is a 2-hour drive up from the city.

Indian Head Canoes

Open daily

Experience the most exciting white water tubing on the Delaware River! Bring a cooler and they’ll float it along the river with you. You must be over 65lbs to float in a tube. This adventure is 2 hours and 30 min away from the city and starts at $30 per person.

Lehigh River

Whitewater Rafting Adventures

Open 9 am- 5 pm, daily

This 3 to 4-hour long journey is a fun rafting experience through the Lehigh River in Philadelphia. You will paddle through about a half dozen small rapids, including Bear Trap and Great Gorge. Located in Pennsylvania’s Pocono Mountains, it is a 2 hour and 30 min drive from NYC. Ages 4 and up.

Jim Thorpe River Adventures

Open 9 am- 6 pm, daily

Choose your difficulty level from 3 options: Easywater, Intro to Whitewater, and Big time Whitewater. Easywater is great for families with young kids and perfect for beginners. Jim Thorpe is 2 hours and 30 mins from the City, in the Poconos. They offer white water rafting experiences at the same location. Ages 4 and up.

Farmington River

Farmington River Tubing

Open 10 am- 5 pm, daily

Farmington River is located in Hartford, Connecticut, about 2 hours from the city. Get on their specially designed river tubes for a 2.5-mile journey down the wild Farmington River. Ride over three sets of whitewater rapids and experience the thrill! They encourage you to call for daily weather and conditions and hours. Ages 10 and up.

Bonus: These are farther from the city (3-4 hours) but no less enjoyable and exciting Tubing spots

Sacandaga river

Wild Waters

Open 7 am- 8 pm, daily

This rafting tour is a thrilling 2-hour adventure for the whole family. The trip starts at the base of the Stewarts Dam where you will encounter a large breaking wave that is sure to get everyone wet! Wild Waters is 3 hours and 30 mins from the city. Ages 5 and up.

Sacandaga Outdoor Center

Open 9 am- 5 pm, daily

For a more challenging experience, take a tube down class II and class III white water rapids in this thrilling and fun ride. Class III has high irregular waves with narrow passages that may require precise maneuvering. Sacandaga Outdoor Center is around 3 hrs and 20 mins away from the city. Ages 12 and up.