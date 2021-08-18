NYC’s Fifth Avenue for a City Staycation

Summer is winding down (whahhh), and many of us have chosen to stay close to home by indulging in staycations. Staycations, especially during the pandemic, have become not just one-offs but part of our new normal. They are also a way to give back by spending money in our hometown. The best part is these mini-trips are an opportunity to re-explore our city by playing tourist.

New York’s Fifth Avenue is iconic and is one of the most bustling parts of NYC and home to luxury brands like Tiffany & Co and Gucci. The best part of Fifth Ave is there are endless spots to shop and so much to do throughout the year. It also makes for a perfect day trip or an overnight stay and right by all the major subway lines, and no car is required; all of these stops are within walking distance of each other.

Where to Stay on your NYC Staycation of Fifth Avenue

The Pierre

2 East 61St Street (at 5th Avenue)

212-838-8000

Known for its rich history of glamour and French chic, this hotel is perfect if looking for gorgeous views and wanting to be near Central Park. Rooms have either a city view room of the skyline or a park view. It’s a bit hard to pull yourself away from this hotel because the staff’s warmth beckons you to stay awhile. Thankfully there are delicious eats for dinner of French-American dishes or aromatic Indian cuisine at Perrine, located right in the hotel. Make sure you charge your phone as the views are quintessential New York, and you will want to share the beauty.

Where to Go In and Around Fifth Avenue

Tea at The Plaza

The Palm Court In Plaza Hotel

768 5th Ave

212- 546-5300

Whether you are solo on this staycation or with the kids, you must consider tea at the Plaza. The atmosphere is surprisingly cozy. Yes, it is posh, but it is all good vibes. Waiters are happy to see you and are incredibly accommodating if you bring the kids. The tea menu is an experience, and some favorites are the Lobster Medallion, Toasted Brioche Beet Cured Salmon. Also super delish is the Egg Salad, Bacon & Date Jam on Whole Wheat Bread. Kids will love the peanut butter and mini jelly sandwiches and English cucumber sandwich. Yes, a cookie and cream Oreo macaroon topped off with pink cotton candy is part of the kids’ menu, and all bites leave you quite full.

Lego Store on Fifth Avenue

636 Fifth Avenue

212-245-3248

The store once located by the Rockefeller Ice rink is now situated at a prime spot on Fifth Avenue. The difference from the last location is there is more space. The new Lego store is far from a one-stop-shop; once entering, you and the kids will have a fun experience, so we suggest allowing at least an hour to two to make the most of the store. First, reserve your ticket for theBrick Lab either online or as soon you enter the store. This experience is a fun collaboration of both the physical and digital worlds, allowing your child to be immersed in the Lego world fully. The Brick Specialists will guide your explorer with walls and light and sound, inviting the player to play along. Tickets for the Brick Lab are $15, and the experience lasts about 20 minutes. Another fun and super affordable “experience” is customizing a Minifigure at The LEGO Minifigure Factory, $11.99. It takes about 30 minutes. It is one of the most popular experiences, so we suggest doing this experience first. Lastly, if looking to invest in a little future art piece, check out the Mosaic Maker, where for $129, your child takes a pic at the photo booth then it is printed out so when you get home, you can build a Lego of their cute face, very Warhol.

Top of Rock

30 Rockefeller Plaza

1-877-692-7625

The entire family will appreciate our gorgeous city even more at seventy floors up with the stunning views of the city that can be seen from Top of Rock. There are three floors (67th, 69th, and 70th) where you can check out picturesque views of both the Hudson and East Rivers and the iconic Brooklyn Bridge and Chrysler Building. Because tickets can be purchase at a specific time; there are rarely huge lines. The decks, which were designed like the decks of an early 1900’s Ocean linear, are super spacious, making for comfortable viewing. Security informed us that the most popular visiting hour is sunset as the views are stunning, and of course, everyone wants that NYC sunset shot for the gram. Open seven days a week Sunday–Saturday 10 am-10 pm with the last elevator going up at 9:10 pm.