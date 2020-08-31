Your Awesome New York Kids Weekend: September 4-7

Bridge-Building Engineering Experiement

You’ll need: popsicle sticks or craft sticks, a hot glue gun (or craft glue, although it takes longer to dry), a ruler, a cookie sheet or parchment paper to prevent the bridge from sticking as it dries and an action figure or small toy

Instructions: challenge your kids to design and construct a bridge out of popsicle sticks that can handle the weight of an action figure or toy! First, build the bridge (about one foot long) out of popsicle sticks and hot glue; leave the design up to your kids and their imaginations. The first few tries might not work out. Once dry, place the bridge between two chairs about 10 inches apart. Test the bridge by placing the action figure or small toy on top of it! Simply declare that the bridge is a success, or continue adding weight until the bridge breaks to see how strong it really is.

Experiment via Busy Kids Happy Mom