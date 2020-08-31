Your Awesome New York Kids Weekend: September 4-7
The Best Apple-Picking Orchards for Families Near New York City
Summer is coming to a close and apple picking will soon be in full gear for 2020. With school starting any day now and many kids reverting back to being at home for remote learning, what better way to get out of the house than by heading to one of these farms to pick juicy apples?
Visiting the Empire State Building
The Empire State Building is home to a number of brand-new exhibits located on its 2nd and 80th floors. You and your kids will be swept up in history while learning about the building’s original site in the 1920s and its remarkable 13-month construction from 1930-31. The Modern Marvel exhibit showcases the steps taken by the Empire State Building that have led it to become a world leader in sustainability and efficient energy. With exhibits about celebrities and King Kong to exhibits about the Empire State Building’s light shows and its original elevators, there’s an experience to interest everyone!
Water Playgrounds and Sprinkler Parks
Gear up with some kid-friendly sunscreen and find the nearest “spray ground” right in your neighborhood. Kids will be thrilled and entertained and it’s SUPER cost-efficient.
Check out some of the best water playgrounds and sprinkler parks in NYC!
The High Line
The High Line is the best place to wander and explore. Take a walk to the Tiffany & Co. foundation overlook where the southern end of the High Line was severed in the ’80s. A family favorite is the Diller-Von Furstenberg Sundeck & Water Feature where the designer included subtle water features where children and parents can dip their toes in to cool off. There are many magical spots throughout the High Line that are both fun and educational.
Photo via Time Out
Skyline Drive-In
Sit back and relax as you watch some of your favorite movies at the Skyline Drive-In. This outdoor cinema is situated so families can take in the beautiful backdrop. With a variety of different movies showing throughout the summer months, families can go online and buy tickets for the movie they would like to see. They can then either drive, bike, or walk to the drive-in to enjoy the show. You are also able to bring your own snack so you will have something to munch on like you would in a regular theatre!
Bridge-Building Engineering Experiement
You’ll need: popsicle sticks or craft sticks, a hot glue gun (or craft glue, although it takes longer to dry), a ruler, a cookie sheet or parchment paper to prevent the bridge from sticking as it dries and an action figure or small toy
Instructions: challenge your kids to design and construct a bridge out of popsicle sticks that can handle the weight of an action figure or toy! First, build the bridge (about one foot long) out of popsicle sticks and hot glue; leave the design up to your kids and their imaginations. The first few tries might not work out. Once dry, place the bridge between two chairs about 10 inches apart. Test the bridge by placing the action figure or small toy on top of it! Simply declare that the bridge is a success, or continue adding weight until the bridge breaks to see how strong it really is.
Experiment via Busy Kids Happy Mom
Visit the Bronx Zoo
Come visit all of your favorite animals at the Bronx Zoo! With over 265 acres, every visitor will have a chance to connect with all different animals! You are welcome to explore exhibits and participate in the wild encounters where your family can get up close and personal with animals such as penguins, cheetahs, and sloths!