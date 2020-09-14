Your Awesome New York Kids Weekend: September 18-20

Visit the Edge Sky Deck

The Edge Sky Deck, the highest outdoor sky deck in the Western Hemisphere, is now open for you to take in the 360-degree views of the city we love.

Head over to the Edge to see sweeping views at 1,100 feet into the air and look out over the angled glass walls as if you were leaning over the edge (yikes!). You’ll be able to see NYC’s amazing skyline from the top of Central Park all the way to the Statue of Liberty and beyond. For an extra thrill, you can even stand on the Glass Floor and look down 100 stories below to see Manhattan’s streets.

