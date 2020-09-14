Your Awesome New York Kids Weekend: September 18-20
Visit the Edge Sky Deck
The Edge Sky Deck, the highest outdoor sky deck in the Western Hemisphere, is now open for you to take in the 360-degree views of the city we love.
Head over to the Edge to see sweeping views at 1,100 feet into the air and look out over the angled glass walls as if you were leaning over the edge (yikes!). You’ll be able to see NYC’s amazing skyline from the top of Central Park all the way to the Statue of Liberty and beyond. For an extra thrill, you can even stand on the Glass Floor and look down 100 stories below to see Manhattan’s streets.
See a Movie in NYC
With new guidelines halting the reopening of movie theaters, drive-in movies have made a reappearance. A handful of pop up drive-in spots have set up camp all around the city, making it accessible to everyone who wants to watch on a big screen again. Check out this list for some great movie-viewing options.
The Best Apple-Picking Orchards for Families Near New York City
Summer is coming to a close and apple picking will soon be in full gear for 2020. With school starting any day now and many kids reverting back to being at home for remote learning, what better way to get out of the house than by heading to one of these farms to pick juicy apples?
Lava Lamp Experiment
You’ll need: vegetable oil, water, food coloring, a clear cup and a few Alka Seltzer tablets
Instructions: Color 1/2 cup of water with food coloring. Fill another cup about ¾ full with vegetable oil. Then pour the colored water into the cup of vegetable oil until it reaches about 1-2 inches from the rim. Break the Alka Seltzer tablets into 2 or 3 pieces. Let your kids take turns adding pieces of Alka Seltzer to the cup.
Water and oil don’t mix. The oil won’t change color because the food coloring is water-soluble. The Alka Seltzer reacts with the water to make bubbles of carbon dioxide, which attach themselves to the colored water and rise to the top of the glass. When the bubbles pop, the colored water falls to the bottom of the glass.
Photo and Experiment via Fun Learning for Kids
Family-Friendly Zip Line Spots
Zip-lining makes for a great social distancing activity. We’ve put together a list of seven amazing places to zip line, and each location is no more than two hours outside of New York City.
Visiting the Empire State Building
The Empire State Building is home to a number of brand-new exhibits located on its 2nd and 80th floors. You and your kids will be swept up in history while learning about the building’s original site in the 1920s and its remarkable 13-month construction from 1930-31. The Modern Marvel exhibit showcases the steps taken by the Empire State Building that have led it to become a world leader in sustainability and efficient energy. With exhibits about celebrities and King Kong to exhibits about the Empire State Building’s light shows and its original elevators, there’s an experience to interest everyone!
How to Do Shibori Tie-Dye
While tie-dye has seen many a resurgence throughout the decades, the fun colorful styles reminiscent of the flower power era are not for the faint of heart. For those who prefer cool blues, tonal looks, and easy-to-wear styles, there is Shibori, a traditional Japanese method of indigo dyeing that packs major style and makes a great activity for the whole family.
Ready to get in on the Shibori fun? We’ve broken down the basics, including how to dye your own pieces at home and alternative materials you might already have (save yourself a trip to the store)!