Photo by The Floral Escape
Your Awesome New York Kids Weekend: December 11-13
Looking for more activities? Check out our Family-Friendly Guide to NYC Holiday In-Person Activities and Virtual Events
-
The Winter Escape by the Floral Escape
73-50 Little Neck Parkway
Floral Park, New York 11004-1129
November 28 – January 10
Thursday & Friday 11 am – 4 pm, Saturday & Sunday 10 am – 4 pm
If you loved Queens County Farm Fall Escape, you are going to want to see this new holiday pop-up. Stop by for this magical floral experience as you visit the Gingerbread Village, see the Candy Cane Rose Garden, and take a picture with Santa in his throne chair. There are plenty of photo opportunities here to snap a family pic to share with loved ones or to include on your Christmas cards.
-
Miracle on Centre St: Holiday Cookie and Hot Chocolate Bar
237 Centre St., New York, NY 10013
November 23 – December 31; 8 am – 5 pm daily
This holiday pop-up is a little slice of heaven on Earth. What better way to spend these colder months than by stopping by Maman’s holiday cookie and hot chocolate bar. Kids will love the cookies and hot chocolate and parents will love their boozy libations. Stop by for Maman’s Advent Cookie of the Day or choose from their incredible cookie selection. And their hot chocolates are so decadent, from hazelnut semi-sweet to white chocolate cherry — what a treat!
-
Your Guide to LuminoCity Festival at Randall’s Island Park
LuminoCity Festival is back again this year for 29 nights of incredible lights. This year, families can wander through a wonderland of ancient civilizations and illuminated jungles. The sparkling light park invites visitors on a 30-45 minute walking journey through distinctly themed sets and dreamlike worlds. At the center of the adventure is Lumi, a magical light bulb and the host of the festival.
See the full article here: Your Guide to LuminoCity Festival at Randall’s Island Park
-
The Greens: The Rooftop at Pier 17
89 South St.
Open daily Monday – Wednesday 12 pm – 10 pm & Thursday – Sunday 11 am – 10 pm
Reservations required
Outdoor dining is going to be limited this winter season but The Greens is making it possible and comfortable in their cozy rooftop cabins. Enjoy your own personal cabin equipped with a heated floor plan, Molekule air purifier, on-site contactless food and beverage purchasing, virtual fireplace, views of NYC, and more! Most of all you can enjoy their delicious menu of seasonal food and drinks such as cheese fondue, truffle grilled cheese, hot buttered rum, and much more. There is even a kids menu for your little ones — perfect for the whole family. New dates are released every Monday at 10 am for the following week’s reservations.
-
PINKMAS at Museum of Ice Cream
558 Broadway
November 19 through January 10
PINKMAS is coming back to the Museum of Ice Cream. This interactive holiday pop-up is perfect for the ice cream enthusiast with three levels of contactless games and activities. There will be special holiday-themed, and of course, pink installations throughout the Museum for you and your family to enjoy. With the ongoing pandemic, there will be several precautionary measures in place. Masks, social distancing, handwashing, and temperature checks are mandatory. Visit their site to reserve your ticket for entry.
-
Magic of Lights
Photo credit to Magic of Lights
Cruise through this 2.5 mile light display which features the latest LED technology and digital animations. Families will get to drive through the Blizzard Tunnel, 12 Days of Christmas, Winter Wonderland, and The Night Before Christmas. There will also be a Toyota Mega Tree Spectacular which is a 240 feet LED Christmas tree and a holiday favorite.
Read more about Magic of Lights here!
-
Ski Resorts and Ski Slopes
Need a winter getaway? Take a ski trip with your family in Upstate New York. There are a ton of ski resorts and ski slopes to choose from, so we rounded up our top picks. Many of the resorts have gentle slopes and “ski school” for kids and adults, so no prior ski experience is necessary to have some family fun. We’ve even included the updated COVID-19 policies for each resort so that you can know ahead of time what to expect. Start packing your bags for your next weekend stay at a New York ski resort!
See our roundup of ski resorts and slopes here!
-
Virtual Fall/Winter Classes for Kids
With school days off this upcoming holiday season, there are fewer in-person activities to keep the kids occupied this year. That’s why we are helping out parents with this roundup of fall/winter virtual classes for kids. From drama to music to STEAM and more, sign the kids up this year for these online classes to keep busy and learning at home.
Read our full article here: Virtual Fall/Winter Classes for Kids
-
See NYC's Holiday Windows
2020 may have brought many changes this year, but the traditional unveiling of NYC holiday windows will still be here.
Get a sneak peek of NYC holiday windows here: Where to See the Best NYC Holiday Windows in 2020
-
Holiday Light Drive-Thru Attractions
Despite the ongoing pandemic, there is one activity that is near impossible to cancel — going to a holiday lights drive-thru. This safe and fun activity can be enjoyed by families who are wanting to get out of the house and immerse themselves in Christmas music, sparkling lights, and the holiday spirit.
See our full roundup of holiday light drive-thrus here!