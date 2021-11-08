Your Awesome New York Kids Weekend: November 12-14

It’s never too early to start planning for another awesome weekend! Your kids will love exploring the new PAW Patrol: Adventure Play Exhibition, celebrate the holiday season at The Winter Village at Bryant Park or take a family hike before it gets too cold.

Check out the Ultimate NYC Fall Bucket List for Families 2021!

The Bank of America Winter Village at Bryant Park will be opening for its 20th season! You and the family will have a great time visiting the village and taking advantage of all the fun activities they offer. Not only will you be able to walk around the open-air holiday market and try out delicious treats, but you can also go skating on the only free-admission skating rink in NYC. This winter village is the perfect outing to do for the holiday season!

Brooklyn Museum | Details

Christian Dior is known for being one of the most prolific designers in the fashion industry, and now you are able to see some of his beautiful creations in person! Along with the 200 garments that are on display, visitors will also be able to see photographs, sketches, archival videos and accessories. This exhibit will run until February 20,2022 and tickets can be purchased on their website.

It is the season of giving and what better way to give back to your community than by supporting or donating to a charity. The last year and a half has been hard for many families in NYC and now you can help them get back on their feet.

Citywide | Details

The leaves are starting to change colors, which means now is the perfect time to take a scenic hike. Whether you are looking to travel out of the city or stay close to home, there are trails and routes that are perfect for kids of all ages and skill levels!

Citywide | Details

Everybody has been obsessed with all things matcha! Whether you are looking for a good matcha latte or are in the mood to try a matcha infused dessert, there is something out there for all kinds of matcha lovers. Lucky for us, we have a ton of spots around the city that serve or sell matcha that you can stop by and try!

Liberty Science Center | Details

Join your favorite characters from PAW Patrol as they go make daring rescues! In this exhibition, your kids will have the chance to go into the Lookout Tower, climb Jake’s Mountain, drive the PAW Patroller and so much more! Along the way, there will be puzzles and challenges that your kids can try and solve. PAW Patrol: Adventure Play is included in general admission to Liberty Science Center, and the exhibition will be open until May 1, 2022.

Try to wean your kids off of spending too much time on a screen by giving them a good book to read! There are a wide variety of books to choose from, both new releases and old classics that are always a great read!