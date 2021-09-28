The Best Spots for Matcha in NYC!

People are obsessed with all things matcha- not only is it delicious but it also has a lot of health benefits, such as being high in antioxidants, and it is a great alternative to drinking coffee.

Whether you are just getting onto the matcha trend or you have been a matcha lover for some time, here are some spots around NYC that are perfect spots to get your fix!

Bibble & Sip

253 W 51 Street, New York, NY 10019

Stop by Bibble & Sip to enjoy a refreshing matcha tea! This family-run business has some of the finest gourmet coffee and espresso’s in NYC and their specialty flavors are even better! Make sure to try their Matcha Jasmine Latte that is made of pure grounded matcha and house-made jasmine simple syrup.

Cha Cha Matcha

Multiple Locations

Cha Cha Matcha has been serving customers in NYC since 2016 and has since become a staple place to stop to get your daily dose of matcha! Not only do they have your regular matcha drinks and latte’s but they also have special drinks and treats that are served during designated seasons. Some of their top sellers are their matcha lemonade and their seasonal matcha ice cream.

Chalait Cafe

461 Amsterdam Ave., New York, NY 10014

Since they are known for being Manhattan’s first matcha shop, you know they have some great stuff to try! The founders of Chalait have spent years exploring different tea-growing regions in Japan to give their customers the finest matcha. While visiting this shop, you can try any of their unique matcha creations while also grabbing a bite to eat from their food and pastry menu.

Grace Street Coffee & Desserts

17 W 32nd Street, New York, NY 10001

This Korean cafe has some delicious homemade desserts and drinks that everyone needs to try. From matcha boba teas to matcha beignets, there are unique treats that you haven’t been able to find anywhere else. If you are a true fan of matcha, this shop also offers catering for any event!

Ippodo Tea

125 E 39th Street, New York, NY 10016

This shop is the place to go for authentic matcha tea! Choose from their large variety of special matcha teas that come straight from Kyoto, Japan. This New York location offers take-out services, making it the perfect place to stop by and grab a quick drink on your way to work or on your lunch break.

Kettl Tea

70 Greenpoint Ave. Floor 1, Brooklyn, NY 11222

348 Bowery, New York, NY 10012

The Kettl company is built on giving their customers the best quality products from their top suppliers. At their flagship store in Brooklyn, you are able to choose from their many matcha options that you can grab to go! The store also has a tasting counter, as well as ceramics, retail teas, Japanese incense, and home goods that you can buy.

Matchaful

Multiple Locations

You will find every kind of matcha treat here at Matchaful! This shop has traditional matcha drinks and lattes but also has drinks that are catered to bettering your health. Make sure you also try some of their other matcha-infused treats such as their matcha ice cream, cashew cake, yogurt, and muffins!

Spot Dessert Bar

13 St Marks Pl, New York, NY 10003

39-16 Prince St, Flushing, NY 11354

This dessert bar has taken classic desserts and drinks and added a twist to them! Spot dessert bar has everything from matcha lava cakes to their new gluten-free matcha mountain. After you try their awesome desserts, make sure to wash it down with any of their matcha flavored coffees and lattes.