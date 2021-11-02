Bank of America Winter Village at Bryant Park is Open for The Season!

It’s the most wonderful time of the year again and the Bank of America Winter Village at Bryant Park is open for its 20th season. Locals and visitors alike will love being transported to a winter wonderland complete with NYC’s only free-admission skating rink, open-air holiday market, curling cafe, delicious food offerings, and more.

Some highlights that we are most looking forward to include the return of the Small Business Spotlight and the Curling Café. The Small Business Spotlight gives four New York City minority-owned small businesses with annual revenue of $1 million or less the chance to showcase their products in a rent-free booth, made possible by Bank of America, as part of this season’s Holiday Shops. The fan favorite Curling Café, which debuted last year, will be back on November 17. During this iceless curling experience, families and friends of all ages will be able to reserve a dedicated curling lane and bubble tent with food and drinks for 90 minutes. Reservations must be made in advance online.

While noting that they are still proceeding with an abundance of caution for the safety of its guests, Bank of America Winter Village at Bryant Park is delighted to be welcoming back its most popular attractions this winter season, including The Rink, Holiday Shops, Small Business Spotlight, and The Lodge by Prime Video.

Lace up your ice skates and head to The Rink, the only free-admission ice skating rink in NYC. The Rink is completely outdoors, open daily, and skate time and rentals can be reserved in advance online (new skate reservation dates will be released on a rolling basis throughout the season). For safety and sanitation concerns, visitors should know that masks are encouraged, and Bryant Park is continuing to implement additional cleaning protocols throughout the day to ensure high-touch surfaces and shared rental equipment are sanitized and safe for use.

Visitors can check unique and special items off their holiday gift list at The Holiday Shops, an open-air holiday market, featuring over 170 new and returning merchants (and this year’s featured small businesses for The Small Business Spotlight will be announced shortly). After browsing the shops, visitors can cozy up at The Lodge by Prime Video, a covered, outdoor après skate escape, featuring festive cocktails, delicious food, and amazing city holiday views watching the ice skaters, or admiring the tree.

Bank of America Winter Village at Bryant Park will announce this year’s holiday market merchants, dining options, and upcoming seasonal programming in the days ahead. We also hope the fan-favorite bumper cars on ice will make a comeback. Visit the Bank of America Winter Village at Bryant Park website for up-to-date information and programming.

Psst… Check out the Most Popular Baby Names from 2021!