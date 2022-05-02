Your Awesome New York Kids Weekend: May 6 – 8

Get ready for another awesome weekend! Celebrate the 100th anniversary of Janes’ Carousel, get tickets for Stranger Things: The Experience, or bring your kids to visit Legoland New York.

Are you looking for more fun activities to do with the family this spring? Check out NYC Spring Bucket List: The Ultimate Insiders Guide for Families

This Mother’s Day, make the women in your life feel special by taking them out to a nice brunch! Whether you are looking for a laid back atmosphere or are looking to get all dressed up and have a fancy outing, take advantage of the many Mother’s Day specials that restaurants are offering this year!

Calling all Stranger Things fans! You are not going to want to miss this awesome experience opening this weekend in Brooklyn. Guests will have the opportunity to bring this TV show to life by traveling through some of the most iconic places. Stranger Things: The Experience will be open through July 17th and tickets can be purchased on their website.

If you are looking for a fun inside atmosphere, try visiting an arcade! There are many kid-friendly locations around the city where kids can play some fun games and maybe even win a prize or two that they can bring home!

We all know as New Yorkers that our pizza is some of the best. Yes there is probably a pizza place located on every corner in the city, but have you ever wondered where you can get some of the best pizza? Spend the day trying out new pizza spots and hopefully you will find one that you can make your regular spot.

Jane’s Carousel has been a staple for many New Yorkers throughout the summer and now you can celebrate how it has continued to bring joy to visitors for 100 years! In order to commemorate this special day, guests will be able to get free carousel rides and face painting from 11am-6pm.

From now until October 2022 families will be able to skate on the Rockefeller Center Rink- but maybe not how you think you might skate. Flipper’s Roller Boogie Palace will be transforming the iconic rink into a rollerskating rink and will bring families back to 1979 when the rink first opened! Make sure to grab your tickets online to boogie the night away!

Pop-Up shops are a fun activity to do with the entire family and are sure to make the day feel a little more special! Whether you are looking for a pop-up where you can shop and check out new products or one where you can tour different exhibits and displays, there is a shop around NYC for everyone to enjoy.

Experience a whole new world when you take your kids to Legoland New York! Spend some time exploring the seven different lands within the theme park and try out all of the attractions and food they have to offer. If you are looking to make this trip a multiple day affair, book a stay at the resort’s own hotel and continue with all of the Lego fun!