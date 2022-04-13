Legoland New York Officially Opens for The Season!

With a house full of LEGO loving kids, I couldn’t pass up the opportunity to take the family to LEGOLAND New York’s Grand Re-Opening last weekend.

This being our second trip, my boys were excited to revisit their favorite attractions and get to visit the ones that we missed last year.

We arrived at the park before the official opening for a morning celebration complete with live music, dancing, giveaways, confetti, and a special pyrotechnic show! The super friendly Model Citizens greeted us as we entered the park with the signature LEGOLAND New York wave (picture a LEGO minifigure waving at you- it looks like that).

Prior to our arrival I made sure to download the new LEGOLAND New York app to enhance our visit with line wait time updates, show schedules, attractions, food options, and other park information. The app will also alert you when a closed ride reopens.

My kids knew that they wanted to ride The Dragon roller coaster so we opened the app to see where it is in the park and headed to the LEGO Castle area, which is just one of seven themed lands. LEGOLAND New York is set up in a circle (that you can also cut across), so it’s pretty easy to navigate- which my directionally challenged self appreciates.

The other six areas are Brick Street where The BIG Shop is located (we saved the shopping for last so that we wouldn’t have to carry our goods throughout the park), Bricktopia where we went on the LEGO Factory Adventure ride and were turned into LEGO minifigures, LEGO® NINJAGO® World where we studied with Master Wu to learn the power of the elements on the LEGO Ninjago ride (spoiler alert: we beat the bad guys!) LEGO City, where we caught a 4D flick from LEGO® City Studios complete with rumbling seats and water effects, LEGO Pirates had us captain our own pirate ships for some swashbuckling fun on Rogue Riders!

And last but not least, MINILAND took us all over the United States from the Coney Island Boardwalk, to a singing Mount Rushmore, to the Golden Gate Bridge, created entirely out of LEGO bricks! While exploring MINILAND make sure to keep your eye out for Easter Eggs hidden throughout the miniature landmarks.

But that’s not all!

LEGOLAND New York has even more fun in store for the 2022 season and will debut a series of new attractions, new events, new shows, new characters, and new models!

My family is looking forward to the LEGO City Water Playground, where I have a feeling I’ll be camped out for a while. Be sure to look out for the new food and beverage outlet that will be located in a newly constructed central hub connecting MINILAND with LEGO NINJAGO World, LEGO Castle and LEGO City. Plus, there will be three new entertainment shows at two brand-new stages.

LEGOLAND New York loves to celebrate just as much as your family does and invites you to its first-ever Red, White & BOOM celebration and fireworks display on July 4th, an even bigger and better Brick-or-Treat bash in October, and its first annual Holiday Bricktacular in December.

Psst… Check out Where to See Cherry Blossoms in NYC