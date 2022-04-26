Stranger Things The Experience Opens in Brooklyn May 7th!

Stranger Things has taken the world (and our children’s TV’s and laptops) by storm over the last couple years and now you can step into this crazy sci-fi world at Stranger Things The Experience!

This pop-up will take place in the Duggal Greenhouse at the Brooklyn Navy Yard and is co-hosted by Netflix and Fever. Fans (and just visitors looking for a fun NYC experience) will be immersed in this interactive experience that will transport you back into the 80’s and will bring the town of Hawkins to life!

Guests will start the experience off in Hawkins Lab where you will then wind up in the Upside Down. From there you will have to use your skills and imagination to help get you and your friends out of the Upside Down and to say the town all together! Kids and parents will have a blast testing their knowledge and working together while also feeling like they are characters in the show!

Once you are able to complete the mission, the experience doesn’t stop there! Guests will then be sent to the The Mix-Tape Area where they will be able to explore a collection of the show’s greatest hits and locations. The family can grab food and drinks that are themed after the show, take many photos with the decor or take part in some of their other engaging interactivities!

Stranger Things The Experience will run from May 7th until July 17th and tickets can be purchased now on the pop up’s website!

