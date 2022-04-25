The 14 Best Mother’s Day Brunch Spots in New York City

Mother’s Day is coming up on May 8th and the NYC mommas need to be shown a little extra love this year! Treat your mom to an enjoyable and delicious brunch filled with mimosas, food and of course fun. If you’re looking for somewhere memorable that the whole family will love, check out our list of these 12 Mother’s Day brunch spots in New York City!

Hearth

403 East 12th Street, New York, NY 10009

Celebrate all mothers, including Mother Earth, at Hearth! They’re offering a Mother’s Day brunch special for a Prix Fixe of $68 per person and half price for children under 12 years old. Everyone will get a 3-course meal with their choice of appetizer, a main course that includes some standout dishes like the Eggs Florentine and finally a dessert. You can also choose to add a wine pairing with your meal for an extra $38. Make sure to book your reservation soon!

Orsay

1057 Lexington Ave, New York, NY 10021

This year, Orsay is serving Mother’s Day Brunch from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m! This modern French restaurant has a warm atmosphere with dark mahogany walls and stunning Italian mosaic tiles. The environment of the restaurant is telling of the dishes that will be set out in front of you. The Mother’s Day special has a Fixe Prix of $59 per person with your choice of appetizer and main course. Check out their menu online, make reservations and have a great holiday with the family!

Tavern on the Green

67th Street & Central Park West, New York, NY 10023

Tavern on the Green not only serves mouth-watering dishes but also has an incredible atmosphere and space. Mother’s Day will be truly special with their unique brunch deal. Tickets start at $125 per person and everyone will be served a four-course meal. Brunch is served from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. but you can also choose the dinner option that starts at 5 p.m. Make sure to make reservations in advance before they book up!

Soho Diner

320 West Broadway New York, NY 10013

If you’re looking for a casual but beautifully themed restaurant, the Soho Diner has an amazing brunch menu for Mother’s Day! Try one of their Brunch Specialities dishes like the Croque Señora or choose to get something for the whole table like their Appetizing Platter that has smoked salmon, whitefish salad, smoked trout roe, and so many more goodies! Their menu has so many choices that will please everyone in the family, but make sure to get tickets to reserve your spot.

Sarabeth’s

40 Central Park South, New York, NY 10019

This family-friendly restaurant is a great place to celebrate the moms in our lives! They serve brunch from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. with all kinds of different dishes for whatever mood you’re in. You can get a light breakfast with avocado toast or try one of their Extraordinary Eggs and Omelettes. And make sure to get a side of truffle fries for the entire table! When you’re done, you can even take a few short steps to Central Park and enjoy the beautiful day.

Mom’s Kitchen & Bar

701 9th Ave. at 48th St. New York, NY 10019

This fun restaurant is the perfect place for Mother’s Day. Take your mom out for their all-day brunch with unique dishes like their Mac & Cheese Pancakes or Pancake Burrito! They’ve even got a Mom’s Burger on their menu! Make sure that you all leave some space for one of Mom’s Bigmouth Shakes like Cinnamon City, Rainbow Bright and more! The kids will be sure to have a good time and the whole family will get an amazing meal with lots of laughs and a full stomach!

The Butcher’s Daughter

19 Kenmare Street, New York, NY 10012

This plant-based restaurant chops, fillets, and carves fresh vegetables that make the dishes incredible. Their menu is 100% vegetarian with many vegan and gluten-free options to accommodate everyone. They serve all kinds of different flavored smoothies, salads and bowls, as well as shareable meals like Roasted Beet Hummus or Roasted Rainbow Carrots. Check out their website for the rest of their menu and make sure to get a reservation for this year’s Mother’s Day!

Stone Park Cafe

324 5th Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11215

Make your Mother’s Day celebration even more special when you bring the family to Stone Park Cafe! If you have a big family that is looking to celebrate the holiday, Stone Park Cafe is able to accommodate parties of 10 and larger and are offering a menu that is similar to their every day options. If you are looking for a dinner spot for Mother’s Day, this cafe also offers their dinner menu for the holiday.

Baron’s

564 DeKalb Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11205

This modern American restaurant is the perfect place to host your family for a Mother’s Day brunch! To make this day special for all the mothers out there without having the break the bank, guests will be able to enjoy an entree along with either a bloody mary or mimosa for $16. Moms can also come back later on in the night to enjoy dinner at the restaurant while listening to some live Jazz music!

Antun’s

96-43 Springfield Boulevard, Queens, United States

This is another exciting venue that’s hosting a Mother’s Day brunch! Reserve a spot and indulge yourself in their Belgium waffle station, Make Your Own Sundae Bar, or grab one of their made-to-order gourmet omelets. You’ll be able to chat and eat with the whole family while you listen to some live music. Tickets are $80 for adults and $45 for children. Kids will have a good time dancing and playing around and moms are bound to have a great day!

Betty’s Catering

94-33 Corona Avenue, Queens, NY 11373

Betty’s Catering is offering an amazing Mother’s Day event this year! It’s an all-you-can-eat buffet from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. that’ll have fun dishes and drinks like the MOM-Osas. The entire family will also have so much fun eating and dancing to the Live DJ. Tickets start at $75 for anyone over the age of 12 and $45 for children 3 to 12 years old. Make sure to get buy your tickets soon!

Marina Del Ray

1 Marina Drive, Bronx, NY 10465

This beautiful venue will bring moms to tears! Not only is the view amazing, but they’re also serving their signature brunch buffet for this year’s Mother’s Day. With dishes ranging from eggs benedict to baked ziti, the entire family will leave satisfied, full and happy. This event is happening from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., giving you enough time to enjoy the food and the view. They’re offering tickets based on indoor and outdoor seating as well as age with prices varying between $35 and $85. Make sure to take some pictures to mark this holiday!

The Mansion

200 Dosoris Lane, Glen Cove, NY 11542

Treat your mom this year by taking her to an elegant ballroom where a buffet will be served! You can bring the whole family to celebrate this day with a deal on their buffet menu for moms. Reserve your spot at The Mansion with tickets starting at $69 for adults and $35 for children between the ages of 3 and 10 years old. Give your mom a day filled with love and gratitude with this wonderful event!

American Brass

2-01 50th ave, Long Island City, NY 11109

This gorgeous waterfront restaurant will make this Mother’s Day a fun and memorable experience. Make a reservation and take the family out for an amazing meal on this holiday! Brunch will be served from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. They have all kinds of options like the Vegetarian Omelet, Smoked Salmon Benedict and delicious Dry Aged Burger.