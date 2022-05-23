Your Awesome New York Kids Weekend: May 27-29

Have another awesome New York Kids weekend with our list of things to do! Celebrate Memorial Day weekend with the family by taking them to some activities and parades, enjoy the warm weather by heading to the beach, or put your roller skating skills to the test at any one of the many pop ups located around the city!

Kick off the unofficial start of summer with the family! With one of the most anticipated weekends of the year coming up, plan out what events or parades you would like to attend with your family. With so many being planned for the weekend, there is sure to be something for every family member to enjoy!

Add some delicious fruits into your diet by bringing the family strawberry picking! Not only will you get a bunch of strawberries that you can use while cooking and baking, but you will also make some fun memories during your pick-you-own experience.

The weather is finally warm enough to head to the beach and New Yorkers are itching to spend some time under the sun! New York state beaches open for the season starting Memorial Day weekend and continue to be open throughout the summer for families to enjoy. Looking for a new beach to try this summer? Check out our picks of the best family-friendly beaches scattered around the city.

Are you on the hunt for a fun family vacation that you don’t have to hop on a plane for? Look no further than the many family-friendly resorts around NYC! Ranging from 1 and a half hours aways from Midtown to 5 hours, your family can plan some time away from the city and visit a resort with a wide range of activities for kids so parents can spend some much needed time relaxing.

Take the family out for a night on the town while visiting this family-friendly open-air night market! With over 100 independent vendors in attendance, families can take a look or purchase some merchandise, art, and food while also celebrating the cultural diversity and heritage of NYC and Queens. The market will also be hosting some ​​small-scale cultural performances that will help make your visit a little more fun!

TheIntrepid Museum will be hosting its annual Fleet Week from May 26-30 and is known as America’s premier tribute to those who serve in our armed forces. Each day there is a wide range of activities and workshops planned that kids can join in on. They will also be putting on multiple displays for guests to learn more about each branch of the military. Also make sure to stop by on Memorial Day at 10am to take part in their Memorial Day celebration! This event is great for kids of all ages and tickets range from $24-30.

Dust off your old skates and head over to a pop up roller skating rink! With different experiences happening all around the city, families can enjoy an afternoon or night of skating while also enjoying music and dancing.

There’s no better way to learn about the history and culture of Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders than by reading! There are books out there for all ages that will give readers some amazing stories while also celebrating all of the amazing things people in the AAPI community have done!