The 7 Best Roller Skating Pop Ups in NYC

Roller skating can be a gateway to remembering the past, but since the Pandemic it has also become a new, ultra-fun stress reliever. There are several skating options to choose from, such as a pop-up event which is like a party, and there are roller rinks that are only open from Spring to the end of Summer. At any event there is music, lights, and a lot of other excited skaters nearby. So don’t be afraid to try something new or fall on your face, but enjoy the freedom of your skates!

If you are looking to round out your day with some delicious food, check out The Best Pizza Spots in NYC!

Skate Night at Haffen Park

Haffen Park, Hammersley Avenue, Bronx, NY 10469

June 17 from 4 – 7:30pm

New York City Parks & Rec will be hosting an outdoor skate night at Haffen Park. Skates are provided, but are limited. If you don’t feel like waiting for a pair, bring your own. There will be music and dancing, which promises a good time. If you can’t make the June 17th date, the event will reoccur on June 24th. Admission is free!

Flipper’s Roller Boogie Palace

Rockefeller Plaza, New York, NY 10020

April 15 – October 16

Rockefeller Center has installed a new roller rink in the popular style of the 70s and 80s. They want to reintroduce nostalgia, specifically that Hollywood party vibe. They know how important roller skating has become since the pandemic. There will be food and DJs at events planned this Spring and Summer. Otherwise, they are open daily. Tickets for adults are $20 and kids are $12. The skate rental is $10.

Kids Roller Bounce

110 Kosciuszko St., Brooklyn, NY 11216

May 14 from 1 – 7 pm

New York City Kids Events is hosting a pop-up specifically for children. The adults can’t have all the roller skating fun! There will be food and drinks. It is for ages three and up and parents must be in attendance. A ticket is between $15 and $20. You can bring your own skates or rent skates for $5. Sign up soon!

The Roll-A-Rama

JFK Access Rd, Queens, NY 11430

April 15 to November 1

The Runway Rink at TWA Hotel is allowing skaters onto the tarmac. There is an obvious retro airline theme, but the most important part is to have a good time! There is an airplane turned lounge if you need a break. Tickets for adults are $20 and for kids are $16 and they are first come, first serve. So you might want to arrive early! Each ticket is for a 50 minute session. You can bring your skates if you wish.

United Skates at Atlas Park

8000 Cooper Ave, Queens, NY 11385

Now through October 16

Now that the weather is a little warmer, spend the day roller skating outside at The Shops at Atlas Park! This huge outdoor rink is open for the season and is offering so many family skate opportunities 6 days a week. Skate the night away with the family while also jamming out to some Top 40’s music. Admission starts at $6 and skate rentals are also $6.

Roller Rink at the Standard Plaza

848 Washington at 13th Street, New York 10014

May to August 31

The Standard is opening a brand new seasonal rink. The theme is 60s! Each week there are different events, like Disco, and designated skate time for adults and children. If you plan it right you could visit the High Line, which is nearby, and cap the day with some skating fun for the whole family. Admission is $12 and renting skates is $3. Don’t forget to check out their restaurant and cocktails!

Pier 2 Roller Rink

Brooklyn Bridge Park, Brooklyn, 11201

April to October

Brooklyn Bridge Park’s roller rink offers views of the city while you enjoy skating. There is public skating Monday, Wednesday, Fridays and weekends. Admission is $7 on Wednesdays and $11 on weekends. Skate rental is $7. Plus, Fridays are themed nights! Keep a lookout for free days and times, such as Mondays and Fridays.