Are you ready for another awesome weekend in NYC? Head to Marine Park for a day of renting bikes, go paddle boarding at North Meadow Lake, or explore Belvedere Castle in Central Park.

Your Awesome New York Kids Weekend: March 26-28

Bowling With the Family

Citywide

Bowling is a great indoor activity to keep kids active and entertained, while also allowing for social distancing. These bowling alleys are perfect for kids in New York and have made sure to take into account the safety of their customers having increased cleaning procedures, and following all state guidelines.

Catch the Puppetworks Aladdin & the Wonderful Lamp Show

Puppetworks | January 29-March 28 | Details

Operating at 25% capacity with masks required, Puppetworks is now open, and they’re ready to entertain your family! If you kiddos love the movie Aladdin, then they’ll definitely obsess over this puppet performance, suggested for ages 3 and up. The show runs through March 28, so you have plenty of time to call and make a reservation. $11 adults, $10 kids, Wednesday-Friday 4 pm, Saturday-Sunday 12:30 pm and 2 pm. 338 6th Avenue, Park Slope, Brooklyn, NY 11215.

Celebrate Easter with the Barnyard Egg Hunt at Queens Farm

Queens County Farm Museum | March 27 and April 3 | Details

Before we know it, Easter will be here! With 47 acres of outdoor space, Queens Farm hosts one of the best egg hunts for kiddos in NYC. Social distancing will definitely be built in to this year’s hunt, but with so much space, the farm can accommodate a decent amount of families. Visit the farm animals, hop on a hayride, and enjoy delicious eats and treats from food vendors all day. $12/person, 11 am-4 pm with timed tickets for egg hunting. 73-50 Little Neck Parkway, Queens, NY 11004.

Explore Belvedere Castle

Central Park

A top attraction in Central Park, Belvedere Castle has charmed families for years. Your kids will get a kick out of this magical-like beauty — especially as they get to climb up the spiral staircase inside! Enjoy breathtaking views from multiple levels of the Castle, and spend the rest of the day exploring Central Park. Free, 10 am-5 pm. Mid-Park at 79th, New York, NY 10024.

Get Dizzy on Le Carrousel in Bryant Park

Bryant Park | Open daily, 11 am – 7 pm | Details

This iconic carousel is a must-do for spring time in NYC. Your little ones will love the brightly-colored animals and you’ll love the adorable photo you get of them on the ride! With cabaret music and an elegant, French classical style, this merry-go-round is one of a kind. After a few rides, take a stroll through Bryant Park together as a family. $3 per ride, $20 for a 10-ride discount card, March-May open daily 11 am-7 pm. Bryant Park, New York, NY 10018.

Go on a Family Bike Ride with Marine Park Rentals

Marine Park | Opens March 27 | Details

We can’t get over how adorable these bike rentals are at Marine Park. For families with little ones, these family unit bikes are perfect for a spring outing. The Deuce Coupe sits two adults and two kids, while the Double Surrey can fit up to six people (four pedal) and two little ones in the basket. Choose which bike is best for your family and get pedaling! Rental prices vary. Marine Park, between East 33rd St and Stuart St, Brooklyn, NY.

Go Paddle Boating on North Meadow Lake

North Meadow Lake | Opens March 27 | Details

Rent a boat (or two!) for your family to spend the day on the lake. Wheel Fun Rentals offer pedal and double pedal boats for up to four people. Especially as the weather gets warmer in April, this is a great activity for the whole family to do together. Rental prices vary. North Meadow Lake in Flushing Meadows Corona Park, Queens, NY.

Indoor Rock Climbing

Citywide

If your kiddo seems to be always jumping off the walls, have them try out rock climbing! Rock climbing is a great sport that helps increase strength, flexibility, and coordination. There are many indoor rock climbing gyms in New York City and we have curated a list of the best gyms with programs for children. Each gym is different in their own way, but each focus on helping your child reach new heights. Whether you are looking for bouldering or top-roping, you will find a fit for your future climber. See our full list of indoor rock climbing gyms here!

Stroll Through Wave Hill

Wave Hill

Wave Hill is now open for visitors! Tickets must be purchased in advance, face coverings are required, and certain areas are still closed, but Wave Hill is very excited to welcome your family to the gardens. Weekend Family Art Projects are still virtual, but this could (maybe) shift to in-person in the spring. Have some outdoor fun with your family as you make your way through the art and nature that Wave Hill has to offer. $10 adults, $6 kids, free admission on Thursdays, Thursday-Sunday 10 am-4:30 pm. 4900 Independence Avenue, Bronx, NY 10471.