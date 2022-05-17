Memorial Day 2022: Fun Events and Parades Around NYC!

Memorial Day 2022: Events and Parades Around NYC!

Memorial Day 2022 is the perfect holiday to remember the soldiers who have died serving our country and to spend some quality time with your family! Looking for a fun way to celebrate? Take a look at events and parades happening around the city that will keep you busy all weekend long!

Manhattan

Side By Side Block Party

Flatiron Plaza, 949 Broadway, Madison Square

May 28, 12-6pm

Free

Celebrate our nation’s heroes and the strength of New York City with fun-filled games, a food festival and musical guests, including a special DJ appearance by Questlove. You’ll feel the sense of community that only Fleet Week and Memorial Day weekend in the Big Apple can bring.

Brooklyn

155th Memorial Day Parade and Memorial Service

3rd Ave. and 78th St., Bay Ridge

May 30, 11am

Free

The Parade kicks off on 3rd Ave. & 78th St. and runs along 3rd Ave. to Marine Ave., up to 4th Ave. then over to John Paul Jones Park on 101st St. for the annual memorial service immediately following the parade that features a wreath laying by Veteran Service

Memorial Day Concert

Green-Wood Cemetery, 500 25th St., Sunset Park

May 30, 2:30-4:30pm

Event is free; $10 suggested donation.

Bring a blanket, picnic, and all your friends and listen to works that commemorate those who served in the armed forces throughout our nation’s history, while also highlighting music by some of Green-Wood’s permanent residents, including James Weldon Johnson, Fred Ebb, and Leonard Bernstein.

Queens

Forest Hills Memorial Day Weekend Parade

107-15 Metropolitan Ave., Forest Hills

May 29, 11am, ceremony; 12-2pm, parade

Free

The Forest Hills American Legion Memorial Day Parade returns with an opening ceremony followed by the parade down Metropolitan Ave.

Maspeth Memorial Day Parade

69th Street , Maspeth, between 55th Ave. and Grand Ave.

May 29, 1-3pm

Free

Gather to honor America’s fallen heroes.

College Point Memorial Day Parade

28th Ave., between Ulmer St. and College Point Blvd., College Point

May 29, 2-4pm

Free

Honor our fallen heroes during Memorial Day at the longest running parade in Queens.

Whitestone Memorial Day Parade

149th Street, between 15th Dr. and 16th Rd., Whitestone

May 30, 11am

Free

Support and honor our veterans at this annual Whiteston tradition.

Memorial Day Ceremony and Parade

Cypress Avenue and Myrtle Avenue, Ridgewood

May 30, 11am

Free

The Allied Veterans Memorial Committee of Ridgewood and Glendale presents the annual Memorial Day Parade of Ridgewood/Glendale, Queens. The parade begins in Ridgewood on the corner of Cypress Avenue and Myrtle Avenue. After a short ceremony, the parade will march up Myrtle Avenue towards Glendale where another short ceremony will take place at the corner of Cooper Avenue and Myrtle Avenue.

Westchester

Memorial Day Parade and Observances

American Legion Post 90, 850 Mamaroneck Ave., Mamaroneck

May 29, 5pm

Free

Honor our soldiers during this Memorial Day Parade followed by a ceremony of tributes and remembrances in dedication to our fallen.

Memorial Day Parade & Ceremony

City of White Plains, Church St., Downtown White Plains

May 30, 10am, parade; 11am, ceremony

Free

The Memorial Day Parade starts at Church St. featuring floats, marching bands, and more and continues towards the Rural Cemetery on N.Broadway where a memorial ceremony will take place at the conclusion of the parade at 11am.

Memorial Day Parade

Town of New Castle, Ridgewood Terrace, Chappaqua

May 30, 10:30am, Monument Ceremony; 11am, Parade; 11:30am, Memorial Plaza Ceremony

Free

Commemorate Memorial Day with a Monument Ceremony at Victory Corners (King Street & Bedford Road), followed by the parade that steps off from Ridgewood Terrace, and concludes with the Memorial Plaza Ceremony at the Chappaqua Train Station.

Memorial Day St. Paul’s Church National Historic

St. Paul’s Church National Historic Site, 897 S. Columbus Ave., Mt. Vernon

May 30, 9am-5pm

Free

A recognition of Memorial Day, with a brief 11am ceremony in the church, followed by a tour of the historic cemetery, exploring the lives and service of many veterans buried at St. Paul’s, including the re-dedication of the gravestones of two Civil War soldiers.

Memorial Day Parade

Stilwell Park, 1018 McLean Avenue, Yonkers

May 30, 6pm

Free

Mayor Mike Spano, City Council President Lakisha Collins-Bellamy, Yonkers City Council, Yonkers Department of Veterans Services, and the Charles N. Bajart Jr. American Legion Post presents the Yonkers Memorial Day Parade and Ceremony. The parade begins at Stilwell Park (1018 McLean Avenue) to Bajart Post (840 McLean Avenue). Ceremony will take place at the conclusion of the parade.

The Village of Elmsford Memorial Day Parade

East Main Street, Elmsford

May 30, 10:30am parade; 11am service

Free

The Parade steps off from around the Fire House on East Main Street & continues down East Main Street & turns left onto South Stone Avenue. That is where the program will be held. If it rains, then the services will still be held at 15 South Stone Avenue under the tent at 11am.

Long Island, Nassau

Bethpage Air Show

Jones Beach State Park, 1 Ocean Pkwy., Wantagh

May 28 and May 29, 10am-3pm

Free; $10 parking fee per car

The 2022 Bethpage Air Show is pleased to welcome back the United States Navy Blue Angels as their headliners, as well as many other incredible performers. Please note, parking is available on a first come, first-served basis. Parking lots will fill quickly, so an early arrival is key!

137th Memorial Day Parade

Greenwich Street and Marvin Street, Hempstead

May 29, 2-3:30pm

Free

The Hempstead Memorial Day Parade is the oldest parade on Long Island and honors those who have died in our nation’s service.

2022 Memorial Day Parade

Central and Washington Avenues, Cedarhurst

May 29, 10am

Free

Watch the largest parade of the Five Towns as Veterans groups, police and fire departments, various local organizations and schools march along Central Avenue to honor those who gave their lives for our country.

Memorial Day Weekend Air Show Cruise

Freeport Water Taxi & Tours, 211 Woodcleft Ave., Freeport

May 29, 12pm

$60; $40 ages 5-10; free for children younger than 4.

See the Memorial Day weekend airshow from a public 28-passenger tour boat! Just remember to bring along your camera for some breathtaking photos.

Little Neck-Douglaston Memorial Day Parade

Jayson Avenue and Northern Boulevard, Great Neck

May 30, 2pm

Free

Witness one of the largest Memorial Day parades in the Nation and salute the men and women in uniform that made the ultimate sacrifice.

Annual Memorial Day Parade

Broadway and Commonwealth Avenue, Massapequa

May 30, 10am

Free

Come pay tribute to those who made the supreme sacrifice in defense of our nation.

Memorial Day Parade and Ceremony

Beltagh Avenue, Wantagh

May 30, 10am-12pm

Free

Please join in honoring those great Americans who made the ultimate sacrifice to defend and preserve our freedoms. Memorial ceremony follows at the end of parade at the Wantagh American Legion (3484 Park Avenue)

Port Washington Memorial Day Parade and Ceremony

Campus Drive, Port Washington

May 30, 10am

Free

American Legion Post 509 and VFW Henderson-Marino Post 1819, together with the Port Washington Fire Department, the Port Washington and Sands Point Police, and members of the community will march from Campus Drive to the Sousa Bandshell. A Memorial Day ceremony will take place following the parade. Spectators are asked to observe social distancing. Volunteers from the Port Washington Chamber of Commerce will give out hand-held flags to spectators before the parade starts. The parade starts at Campus Drive to Main Street and Main Street to the Sousa Bandshell in Sunset Park.

Memorial Day Parade followed by Open House

Raynham Hall Museum, 20 West Main Street , Oyster Bay

May 30, 10am-1pm

Free

Local veterans, youth organizations, and Raynham Hall educators dressed in Revolutionary clothing will remember the fallen, beginning at the Gulf station on South Street at 10am. After the parade, rediscover the American Revolution at Raynham Hall with free Augmented Reality demonstrations, play historic games on the lawn, and enjoy space for picnicking in the garden.

Levittown Memorial Day Parade and Ceremony

45 Wantagh Ave., Levittown

May 30, 10am

Free

The Levittown Memorial Day Parade begins in front of Island Trees Middle School and continues to the Levittown Public Library located at 1 Bluegrass Lane. The parade will feature marching bands and veterans floats. A Memorial Day ceremony will take place in front of the library at the conclusion of the parade.

Long Island, Suffolk

Memorial Day Weekend Celebration

Harbes Family Farm, 715 Sound Ave., Mattituck

May 28-30, 10am-6pm

Free admission to farm; $23.95 for Barnyard Adventure

Celebrate Memorial Day weekend with live music, great food, and family fun.

Babylon Memorial Day Parade

Deer Park Avenue, Babylon

May 30, 11am

Free

Come together in honor of those who made the ultimate sacrifice. The parade will begin on Deer Park Ave and Foster Ave and continue to the American Legion Post 94, 22 Grove Place, where a ceremony will take place.

Southold Memorial Day Parade

Front St. and Main St., Greenport

May 30, 10am

Free

The Southold Memorial Day Ceremony begins at Front and Main Streets and continues to the Greenport American Legion Burton Potter Post 185 located at 102 3rd St. At the conclusion of the parade there will be hot dogs and drinks for the community.

Memorial Day Parade

N Monroe Ave & Newark St , Lindenhurst

May 30, 8-10am

Free

The parade will start at Breslau Cemetery, head west on Newark Street, south on Delaware Avenue to Charles Street, to Fireman’s Park and the Fire Department placing of the wreaths. Parade route then proceeds to Wellwood Avenue south, to the World War I Memorial for a ceremony and wreath placing. Parade then proceeds to Village Hall for the final services of the day.

Rockland

Town of Newburgh Memorial Day

1171 Union Ave., Newburgh

May 29, 2022, 10am, Memorial Service; 1pm, Parade

Free

Join the Town of Newburgh to honor our soldiers. The Memorial Service will be held at the Town of Newburgh Town Hall 1496 Route 300 at 10am. The parade route starts at 1pm at the American Legion Post 1420 on Union Ave, Route 300, Route 52, ending on Powder Mill Road.

Village of Monroe Memorial Day Parade 2022

133 Spring St., Monroe

May 29, 1:30pm

Free

Join the Village of Monroe for their annual Memorial Day Parade and ceremony honoring those that have fought for our country.

Memorial Day Parade

Lafayette Avenue, Suffern

May 30, 11am

Free

Everyone is invited to attend Suffern’s annual Memorial Day Parade and ceremony. Local Veterans will be marching with the Suffern HS Marching Band, local dignitaries, boy scouts, girl scouts and more.

Bergen County

Wyckoff Township Memorial Day Parade

Wyckoff Avenue, Wyckoff

May 30, 11:30am

Free

The Township honors those who served our country and especially those who gave their lives to ensure our freedom with their annual Memorial Day Parade.

Old Tappan Memorial Day Parade and Ceremony

100 Central Ave., Old Tappan

May 30, 9:30am, parade; 10am, ceremony

Free

The Parade will step off from the back of Northern Valley Old Tappan High School promptly at 9:30 am. The parade ends in Oakes Park on Central Avenue. The Memorial Ceremony includes parading the colors, the National Anthem, Invocation, address by the Mayor, placing wreaths at the Memorial, the rifle salute and taps.