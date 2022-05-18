The 8 Best Family-Friendly Resorts Near NYC to Visit

With temperatures rising and summer is coming up fast, families are itching to plan a fun vacation! If hopping on a plane isn’t in the cards for you at the moment, you can still plan a getaway by booking a stay at a family-friendly resort that is located not too far from NYC!

Crystal Springs Resort

1 Wild Turkey Way, Hamburg, NJ 07419

(973) 862-4351

1 hour and 20 mins from Midtown

If you are looking for a summer escape that you don’t have to travel far for, look no further than Crystal Springs Resort! For the little ones, there are many fun activities they can be a part of such as kite coloring and flying, archery and foot golf. The parents can also get some time to themselves and have some fun too by booking a spa treatment, attending a wine and sip class or just relaxing in the summer heat!

Rocking Horse Ranch Resort

600 State Route 44/55 Highland, NY 12528

800-647-2624

1 hour and 45 minutes from Midtown

Rocking Horse Ranch Resort is a popular destination for families all year round, but their spring and summer activities are some of the best around. This all inclusive resort has hundreds of activities that are included in your stay, making it a great bang for your buck experience. The resort is also known for their award-winning accommodations and strives to make your stay as relaxing and enjoyable as possible.

Mohonk Mountain House

1000 Mountain Rest Road, New Paltz, NY 12561

(855) 883-3798

2 hours from Midtown

Known as Hudson Valley’s Most Iconic Resort, Mohonk Mountain House was founded by the Smiley Family in 1869 and has continued to host families ever since. All of the rooms are made of Victorian luxury with modern amenities and have beautiful views of Hudson Valley. After admiring the views, families can take a dip in the pool or Lake Mohonk and take part in other seasonal activities such as horseback riding and archery.

The Kartrite Resort

555 Resorts World Dr, Monticello, NY 12701

845-513-8855

2 hours and 9 mins from Midtown

Sometimes an indoor waterpark resort is the option you want for a getaway with the family. The Kartrite Resort is one of the best options for families of all ages and is known as New York’s biggest indoor water parks! Not only does it have 324 amazingly designed suites that families can stay in, but they also have a packed activity calendar that will keep your kids busy all day.

The Woodloch Pine Resort

731 Welcome Lake Rd, Hawley, PA 18428

(570) 685-8000

2 hours and 13 mins from Midtown

The Woodloch Pines Resort has been voted the #1 family-friendly resort by USA Today and continues to be a go to resort for many NYC families! This resort has over 30 activities scheduled everyday and has tons of nightly entertainment options so every guest has something fun to look forward to each day! Your kids will love spending time on the bumper boats, taking out a go kart or just splashing around in the indoor and outdoors pools. Parents on the other hand can spend some time watching a comedy show or winding down at their spa.

Villa Roma Resort

356 Villa Roma Road, Callicoon, NY 12723

1-800-533-6767

2 hours and 15 mins from Midtown

Your family will have an experience to remember when booking a stay at Villa Roma Resort! There are a wide variety of activities that families can take part in such as indoor and outdoor pools, sports and games and a game room all on site! Your family can also take the extra step and get the all-inclusive package so all of these activities can be included in the cost of your stay.

The Whiteface Lodge

7 Whiteface Inn Lane, Lake Placid, NY 12946

518-523-0505

5 hours from Midtown

The Whiteface Lodge is located in the Adirondacks’ High Peaks region of Upstate New York and is a popular destination for parents to get some serious relaxation while the kids have some fun! This lodge has a canoe club where families can visit to try out the complimentary kayaks, pedal boats, canoes, and more. Guests can also register their kids for Whitface’s children’s programs so parents can sneak away for a spa day or hike while your kids spend time participating in activities such as making arts & crafts or participating in a scavenger hunt.

High Peaks Resort

2384 Saranac Avenue, Lake Placid NY 12946

800-672-3468

5 hours from Midtown

Enjoy everything that the Adirondacks’ has to offer when visiting High Peaks Resort! Not only are there a lot of amenities on the resort, but the resort is also located right in downtown Lake Placid so families can walk around the town, shop and take in the breathtaking views of the mountains. To top it all off, the High Peaks Resort is pet-friendly so your furry friends can join in on the fun!