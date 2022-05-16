Your Awesome New York Kids Weekend: May 20-22

Get ready for another weekend in NYC! Celebrate Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month by attending some activities and events, visit a Museum where kids get in for free or plan A Spring day trip.

Are you looking for more fun activities to do with the family this spring? Check out NYC Spring Bucket List: The Ultimate Insiders Guide for Families

Details

Governors Island is a go for New Yorkers! Take just a short ferry ride over the island and then families can spend the day riding bikes, playing games, or exploring the wide variety of artwork that is scattered around. The summer hours have finally begun to take advantage of this fun getaway that is right in your backyard!

Citywide | Details

Dust off your old skates and head over to a pop up roller skating rink! With different experiences happening all around the city, families can enjoy an afternoon or night of skating while also enjoying music and dancing.

Citywide | Details

Whether you are looking for a smaller ceremony or a bigger larger celebration, there are many different ways you can celebrate Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month! All around NYC, there are many events and activities going on where you can bring your kids to teach them a little more about their culture and history while also having a little fun.

Broadway & E 20th St., Stuyvesant Park | Details

This popular parade is back and ready to welcome families from all over NYC! The parade will start on the corner of 20th and Broadway and will have 10,000 dancers, live bands, DJs, and more than 100 unique styles of dance and culture participating. This parade is free to the public and is a great event to take kids of all ages to!

Citywide | Details

We know as New Yorkers that we have some of the best museums around. One of the many reasons why they are so great is that many of them offer free admission for little ones! If you are looking for a fun activity to do with the kids that won’t break the bank, taking them to a museum is a great weekend activity to consider.

Duggal Greenhouse at the Brooklyn Navy Yard | Details

Calling all Stranger Things fans! You are not going to want to miss this awesome experience opening this weekend in Brooklyn. Guests will have the opportunity to bring this TV show to life by traveling through some of the most iconic places. Stranger Things: The Experience will be open through July 17th and tickets can be purchased on their website.

Details

With the weather getting warmer, there is no better time to pack the kids up in the car and explore what towns close by have to offer! Whether you’re looking for a quick trip to Coney Island or would like to hike it up to the Catskills, there is a fun destination for every family to visit for the day!

58 Seventh Avenue, Park Slope | Details

Spread some good energy while attending BKCM’s free Open Stages music festival! This festival celebrates the vibrant music scene that Brooklyn has to offer while also showing off the community and culture. Kids will love dancing and singing along to the 150 musicians in attendance and parents will love watching their kids make new memories!