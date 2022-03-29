The Best Spring Day Trip for 2022!

The Best Spring Day Trip Locations for 2022!

It’s finally time for people to get out of their houses and make new memories with their families. Not looking to book or plan a long vacation at the moment? Well this time of year is great to do a spring day trip! With so many towns close by that are full of activities, you and your family can hop in the car for a quick getaway that is both easy and fun!

Psst… Check out Macy’s Flower Show 2022 Opens March 27th!

Woodstock, NY

Even though it has the name of one of the most iconic musical festivals, Woodstock, NY is actually just a quiet and small little town right outside of the Catskills that is a great destination to explore for the day. Located only 2 hours away from NYC, families can spend some time walking up and down Tinker Street where you will find the best places to shop and dine during your visit. If you’re looking for a fun adventure to take while in Woodstock, spend some time hiking on the Overlook Mountain and take in the beautiful views of Ulster County.

Greenwich, CT

Whether you are in the mood to try new places to shop and eat or you are looking to admire beautiful sites, Greenwich Connecticut has everything you could possibly need and then some! For the shoppers and eaters in the family, make sure to stop by Downtown Greenwich and walk around Greenwich Avenue. The area also has many art galleries you can explore with the family and has some of the best spas for parents who are looking to get some relaxation. On the warmer Spring days, spend some time at Greenwich Point Park to either take a walk on the beautiful beach or try out some fun activities such as boating or fishing.

New Paltz, NY

When visiting New Paltz there is something for everyone in the family to enjoy. Explore the over 20 award winning, independently owned shops at the open-air shopping village, Water Street Market. If you have an adventurous family, then make sure to bring them to the Mohonk Preserve where you can hike, bike, or even have a chance to climb up The Gunks Cliffs!

Cold Spring, NY

Being only a little over an hour and 20 minutes away from Midtown, the historic village of Cold Spring is a must see location to stop in this Spring! The historical Bannerman Castle is a popular location to visit in Cold Spring and you and your family can even talk walking or boating tours to explore this beautiful castle. Once you enjoy a beautiful day near the water, stop by Moo-Moo’s Creamery where you can get some delicious homemade ice cream.

Cape May, NJ

As soon as the weather gets warmer, Cape May comes to life and is the go to destination for many family day trips! Explore and visit all of the amazing animals at the Cape May County Park & Zoo and even enjoy a picnic at their pavilions and play a game of disc golf! Once you leave the zoo, set aside time with the Cape May Carriage Company and take a carriage ride around some of the area’s most historical areas and streets.

Coney Island, NY

As the weather continues to warm up, we all know as New Yorkers that the place to go is Coney Island! This fun destination has a ton of exhibitions and performances throughout the season that families will love. Your kids will also love (and probably beg you to spend the whole day) playing games and riding rides at Luna Park!

Bethlehem, PA

If your family is big on museums and touring historical places, then the town of Bethlehem is the place to be! Head over to the National Museum of Industrial History to learn more about former electric repair shop while also taking part in whatever events and programs are going on that week! If you are willing to drive a little outside of the town (20 minutes to be exact) your kids will love spending time at the Crayola Experience!