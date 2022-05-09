Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month 2022 Events and Activities Around NYC!

Take part in the celebrations for Asian American & Pacific Islander Heritage Month 2022! Whether you are looking for a smaller ceremony or a bigger larger celebration with dancing and music, there are a ton of events and activities around NYC that the whole family will love.

Are you looking for a good book for your kids to read during this month? Check out The Best Kids Books to Read During Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month

Manhattan

Little New-Yorkers: Drawn Together

New-York Historical Society, 170 Central Park W., Upper West Side

May 20, 3:30pm

$22; $17 seniors; $13 students; $6 kids 5-13; free for children younger than 5

Sometimes it can be hard to talk to someone who does not speak the same language that you do. In Drawn Together, written by Minh Lê and illustrated by Dan Santat, a little boy and his grandfather have a difficult time connecting – the boy speaks English and the grandfather speaks Thai. But as the two begin to draw together, they discover that they share a love of storytelling and art! After the book, create your own artwork using two different styles, just like the boy and his grandfather!

Sunday Story Time: The Great Race: The Story of the Chinese Zodiac

New-York Historical Society, 170 Central Park W., Upper West Side

May 22, 11:30am

$22; $17 seniors; $13 students; $6 kids 5-13; free for children younger than 5

In this bilingual book, The Great Race: The Story of the Chinese Zodiac, written by Ling and Eric Lee and illustrated by Rachel Foo, the Jade Emperor invites all the animals in his kingdom to a great race across the river. The first 12 animals to complete the challenge will become part of the Chinese Zodiac – they will get a year named after them! After the story, create a paper bag puppet of your favorite animal from the book!

Brooklyn

Asian Pacific American Heritage Month: Haiku as Nature Art

Audubon Center at the Boathouse in Prospect Park, Near the Lincoln Road and Ocean Avenue entrance, Prospect Lefferts Gardens

May 8, 1-2pm

Free

Haikus are considered the oldest form of Japanese writing dating back to the 1600’s. They can be serious, meditative, free of mood, playful, and fun! Let nature inspire you to write your very own creative 17 syllable poem.

Asian Pacific American Heritage Month: Nature Oru-Kami

Fort Greene Park Visitor Center, Myrtle Avenue and Washington Park, Fort Greene

May 29, 11am-12pm

Free

Origami has a great significance in Asian culture. Be creative while engaging in this historical art form of folding paper.

Queens

Asian Pacific American Heritage Month: Asian Pavilions of the 1964 World’s Fair

Unisphere at Flushing Meadows Corona Park, 111th Street to Van Wyck, Flushing-Corona

May 8, 10-11:30am

Free

The Urban Park Rangers will discuss some of the Asian nations that participated in the 1964 World’s Fair. This walking tour will include stories from inside the pavilions and the enduring gifts from Asia that are still present in the park today.

Celebrate AAPI Heritage Month With Korean Culture And Music

Queens Public Library, Online

May 19, 5-6pm

Free

Founded in 1987, the Korean Traditional Music and Dance Center of New York (KTMDC) is the oldest established Korean performing arts organization in New York City. Please join the library to celebrate Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month. The traditional lineup will include: 1) Sitting down position Janggu & Samulnori 2) Korean Fan Dance 3) Gayagum Byung-Chang and Sanjo 4) Janggu Chum 5) Noble men’s dance 6) Five Standing Drum Dance.

AAPI Heritage Month: Mahiwaga: Magical Stories, Dance, And Kulintang Music

Queens Public Library, Online

May 26, 6-7pm

Free

Kinding Sindaw Melayu Heritage brings center stage the amazing magical stories from the legends and myths that are carried through dances with musical accompaniment of kulingtang gong music from the Philippines.

Bronx

Fun Film Fridays: AAPI Heritage Month

Throg’s Neck Library, 3025 Cross Bronx Expy., Bronx

May 13, 2:30-4:30pm

Free

Celebrate Asian American & Pacific Islander (AAPI) Heritage Month through a showcase of AAPI characters, creators, and actors in film!

Japanese Basics

City Island Library, 320 City Island Ave., Bronx

May 20, 3-4pm

Free

Explore the basic Japanese (hiragana) alphabet during Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month!

Dream in S.T.E.A.M.: AAPI Heritage Month

Throg’s Neck Library, 3025 Cross Bronx Expy., Bronx

May 25, 2:30-3:30pm

Free

Celebrate AAPI Heritage Month with the Throgs Neck Children’s staff in an educational and interactive program focused on AAPI pioneers in S.T.E.A.M.!

Asian Pacific American Heritage Month: Contributions in Sciences and the Environment

Van Cortlandt Nature Center in Van Cortlandt Park, 246th Street and Broadway, Bronx

May 29, 11am-12:30pm

Free

Urban Park Rangers will connect you to the meaningful contributions of Asian American and Pacific Islander scientists and environmentalists.

Westchester

2022 Asian American Heritage Festival

Kenisco Dam Plaza, 1 Bronx River Parkway, Valhalla

June 4, 12-6pm

Free

Bring your family and friends out for an afternoon of entertainment featuring experts in traditional Asian dance and song and masters of the martial arts, including lion dancers. Professional artists share the stage with children’s dance troupes in beautiful traditional costumes. There will be plenty of activities for children such as face painting, calligraphy, Chinese paper cutting, Origami, and games. It is also a favorite showcase for small businesses and non-profits, featuring vendors selling Asian-themed cultural artifacts and handmade goods, local chefs cooking up a wide array of Asian foods, and more.

Bergen County

ARISE Dance Celebration

Gazebo at Church Square Park, Willow Avenue between 4th and 5th Streets, Hoboken

May 7, 3-4pm

Free

Celebrate Asian-American Pacific Islander Heritage Month with an afternoon of music, poetry and dance.