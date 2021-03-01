Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Kick off the first week of March with these awesome things to do this weekend! As the weather is getting a little warmer, it’s the perfect time to see the new KAWS: WHAT PARTY exhibit, go bowling with the family, and more!

Your Awesome New York Kids Weekend: March 5-7

Bowling With the Family

Bowling alleys will provide a perfect outing for kids and parents alike. Bowling is a great indoor activity to keep kids active and entertained, while also allowing for social distancing. These bowling alleys in NYC are perfect for kids and have made sure to take into account the safety of their customers having increased cleaning procedures, and following all state guidelines.

The Immersive Van Gogh Exhibit

We know this exhibit coming to NYC until June, but you need to get your tickets now! The immersive exhibit is a spectacular digital art experience that allows visitors to step into the paintings of the post-impressionist artist, Vincent Van Gogh. Learn more about the Immersive Van Gogh Exhibit here!

Indoor Rock Climbing

Citywide | Entire Weekend | Prices Vary

If your kiddo seems to be always jumping off the walls, have them try out rock climbing! Rock climbing is a great sport that helps increase strength, flexibility, and coordination. There are many indoor rock climbing gyms in New York City and we have curated a list of the best gyms with programs for children. Each gym is different in their own way, but each focus on helping your child reach new heights. Whether you are looking for bouldering or top-roping, you will find a fit for your future climber. See our roundup of the best indoor rock climbing gyms around NYC.

Indoor Waterparks Near NYC

Indoor waterparks can be enjoyed all year long and provide the perfect escape for chilly weather. If you and your family are looking for a little bit of an adventure or want to take a break from the cold, check out these nine, indoor waterparks near New York City.

KAWS: WHAT PARTY at the Brooklyn Museum

Brooklyn Museum | Entire Weekend | Details

Brooklyn-based artist, KAWS, has bridged the worlds of art, pop culture and commerce for 25 years. KAWS: WHAT PARTY is featuring more than 100 works of his, ranging from graffiti to furniture. Tickets are available for purchase online.

Read These 25 Books for Women’s History Month

This Women’s History Month, invest in children’s books to inspire your own young girls to change the world. Some of these books will help your kids discover stories about real-life heroes they’ve probably never heard of. Others will help girls find their own inner strength and make them proud to be a woman. These books will give your kids an easy introduction to what it means to be a woman and how they can influence the growth of women in the future.

See a Movie at the Theater

Starting March 5, movie theaters can reopen. It has been almost a year since movie theaters have been closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, but now with cases slowly decreasing, movie theater doors are opening back up at limited capacity. Learn more about how movie theaters will be operating and their safety guidelines here.