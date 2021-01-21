9 Indoor Waterparks Near New York City: Perfect for Family Getaways

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Indoor waterparks can be enjoyed all year long and provide the perfect escape for winter weather. If you and your family are looking for a little bit of an adventure or want to take a break from the cold, check out these nine, indoor waterparks near New York City.

The Best Indoor Waterparks Near New York City

1. Dream Works Water Park – East Rutherford, NJ: 40 minutes

1 American Dream Way, East Rutherford, NJ 07073

The Dream Works Water Park is an indoor waterpark located in the American Dream Mall. This isn’t your average indoor waterpark. The world’s largest wave pool resides here, complete with six-foot waves. For the thrill seekers, the park has some exciting park slides and, for those who want to relax, they have a lazy river, a splash area, and even some hot tubs. Rain or shine, your children will enjoy splashing around in this slice of paradise.

2. Great Wolf Lodge – Scotrun, PA: 1 hr and 30 minutes

1 Great Wolf Dr, Scotrun, PA 18355

The Great Wolf Lodge offers spectacular attractions that will bring smiles to the whole family. Spend the day racing down slides, coast around the park in the lazy river, jump waves in the wave pool, and so much more. When you are finished with the waterpark, the lodge offers other attractions, such as games, dining, shopping, and more.

3. Aquatopia Indoor Water Park at Camelback Mountain Resort – Tannersville, PA: 1 hr and 45 minutes

301 Resort Dr, Tannersville, PA 18372

While known for its skiing and snow tubing, Camelback Mountain Resort is well-known for Aquatopia — the #1 indoor waterpark in the United States. Choose from 13 different slides that will quench your family’s thirst for thrills, enjoy the poolside shops and swim-up bars, and bask in the sun underneath PA’s largest texlon roof. Aquatopia is the perfect escape from the cold, winter weather.

4. Kalahari Resorts – Poconos, PA: 1 hour and 45 minutes

250 Kalahari Blvd, Pocono Manor, PA 18349

If you’re looking for a family getaway, Kalahari Resorts should definitely be an option. The resort’s indoor waterpark has water slides that accommodates all levels of thrill seekers, water play areas for the kids, and even hot tub spas for the adults. Whenever you’re done with the waterpark, the resort offers other enjoyable attractions, such as an arcade, bowling, spas, and a variety of dining options to appease even the pickiest eaters.

5. H2oooooooo at the Split Rock Hotel – Lake Harmony, PA: 2 hours

428 Moseywood Rd, Lake Harmony, PA 18624

Located in the Split Rock Resort, H20ooohh! is the perfect indoor waterpark for your family to enjoy a day trip or a weekend getaway. Choose from three of their four-story slides, jumping waves in the wave pool, surfing in their Flow Rider attraction, splashing around in the activity pool, and so much more! And if you ever get hungry, there is a snack shack nearby.

6. Eldorado Hot Springs at the Rocking Horse Ranch – Highland, NY: 2 hours

600 US-44, Highland, NY 12528

Wondering where to go for your next family adventure? Check out the Rocking Horse Ranch! Their Eldorado Hot Springs indoor waterpark is the perfect escape for a wintry day in a place that stays 98 degrees all year-round. Your family will enjoy racing down water slides, splashing in the water play areas, keeping their balance on the water walk, and relaxing in their hot tubs. This all-inclusive resort offers other fun activities to do as well, such as spas, an arcade, horseback riding, skiing, and so much more.

7. Woodloch Resort – Hawley, PA: 2 hours and 30 minutes

731 Welcome Lake Rd, Hawley, PA 18428

If you’re looking for another family getaway, check out the Woodloch Resort. Their indoor waterpark has what you need to enjoy a few hours out of the cold. Race down thrilling slides — including their “double corkscrew” super slide, splash around in the splash pad, warm up in their hot tubs, or swim laps in their indoor pool. Be sure to check out their other activities, like their dining options, skiing, and the spa.

8. Cascades Indoor Waterpark at Greek Peak Resort – 3 hours and 45 minutes

2000 NY-392, Cortland, NY 13045

Come visit Greek Peak Resort. With a variety of activities offered by the resort, your family will have a blast. If you want to take a break from the winter weather, check out their Cascades Indoor Waterpark. While their slides, hot tubs, and splash features are closed, their wave pool, indoor pool, and kiddie pool are still open. Enjoy this 84-degree paradise as you and your family splash around in the pool or jump waves in the wave pool. When you are finished at the waterpark, check out their other attractions, such as skiing, snow tubing, the spa, and various dining options.

9. Six Flags Great Escape Lodge & Indoor Waterpark – Queensbury, NY: 3 hours and 45 minutes

89 Six Flags Drive, Queensbury, NY 12804

Visit Six Flags Great Escape Lodge. Enjoy amazing 82-degree weather at their recently reopened indoor waterpark. While some of the park’s features are still closed, your family will stay have a blast coasting along their lazy river Tak-It-Eesi-Creek, splashing around at Tip-A-Kanu-Beach, and swimming in Lotta Botta Bay. When you are finished at the waterpark, check out their other attractions, such as skiing, dining, and shopping.