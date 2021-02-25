Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

The Immersive Van Gogh Exhibit is Coming to New York

The Immersive Van Gogh Exhibit is on its way to New York City, and you won’t want to skip this one. The exhibit will be opening June 10th, 2021, but tickets are available for purchase now. The immersive exhibit is a spectacular digital art experience that allows visitors to step into the paintings of the post-impressionist artist, Vincent Van Gogh.

There are plenty of museums where you can look at art, but this unique exhibit will put you right in the middle of it. You’ll be able to see the scenes as Van Gogh did when he painted them. The experience will take you on a journey through Van Gogh’s life and progression as an artist. It will give you access to the mind of a chaotic genius that turned breathtaking landscapes into unforgettable works of art.

The exhibit comes from the revolutionary art form created by Creative Director and Italian film producer Massimiliano Siccardi, who has spent 30 years perfecting immersive exhibitions across Europe. It also features original music by Italian multimedia composer Luca Longobardi with Vittorio Guidotti as the Art Director. Their incredible work creates a stunning display you can’t find anywhere else.

Get Your Tickets Now

Tickets are now available at vangoghnyc.com. Ticket prices start at $39.99, and will give you entry to the exhibit for an hour. There are also weekly passes that allow you to spend an hour each week consuming the displays. The exhibit will be in accordance with New York’s COVID safety protocols in regards to capacity and cleaning. The display will be at a secret New York City location, to be announced soon.

The Immersive Van Gogh Exhibit has sold out its run in Toronto and Chicago, extending the run in the latter. It sold out the first month of tickets for the exhibit opening this March in San Francisco, and sold over 80,000 tickets in the first week for the Los Angeles location opening in May. Overall, over half a million tickets have been sold for the experience. Don’t miss out on your chance to immerse yourself in the works of one of the greatest painters who ever lived.