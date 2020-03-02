Your Awesome New York Kids Weekend: March 6 – 8

Your Awesome New York Kids Weekend:
-
Women in Transit – Brooklyn Heights
As March is Women’s History Month, head to the New York Transit Museum to celebrate Women in Transit! There are three programs for kids: Transit Tots for ages 2 to 5, History on Wheels for all ages, and the Discovery Room for ages 2 to 5. Hear transit-themed stories, make discoveries and learn fun facts and explore transit-themed stations through play. March 5-29, Free with Museum admission, Transit Tots: Thursdays March 5-26, 10:15-11:15 am, History on Wheels: Weekends March 7-29, 11:30 am and 2 pm, Discovery Room: Weekends March 7-29, 11:30 am and 3:30 pm. 99 Schermerhorn St., Brooklyn, NY 11201, nytransitmuseum.org
-
Family Workshop: Death Becomes Her – Clinton Hill
Your family will get to participate in two hands-on activities inspired by the Death Becomes Her exhibit on view in this workshop. The exhibition features ten female artists who explore how death and the grieving process impact life. Create your own response to the exhibit and explore the gallery through a kid-friendly scavenger hunt! March 7, free with RSVP, 11 am-2 pm. BRIC House, 647 Fulton St., Brooklyn, NY 11217, bricartsmedia.org
-
Sri Chinmoy 5K & 7-Mile – Prospect Park
If you’re looking for a family outing with your bigger kids, run this Sri Chinmoy race as you check out the scenic views in Prospect Park. 5K runners must be 13 years old or up and 15 years for the 7-Miler. Snag a free race t-shirt and a medal for all finishers. After the race, enjoy a hot pancake breakfast with your friends and family. Bring your little ones to cheer on your now not-so-young kiddos as they race! March 8, 5K: $30 through March 6 at 5 pm, $40 race-day if available, 7-Miler: $35 through March 6 at 5 pm, $45 race-day if available, 10 am both races. East Drive and East Lake Drive, Prospect Park, Brooklyn, NY 11225, srichinmoyraces.org
-
Ukrainian Easter Egg Decorating Workshop – Park Slope
In this family workshop, you’ll learn how to decorate Easter Eggs using the traditional Ukrainian technique of beeswax and dye resist. Kids ages 6 and up will create their own Pysanka (Ukrainian Easter Egg) and leave with directions for how to recreate this experience on their own! March 8, $60 per child with one parent, $20 additional participants per family, pre-registration required, 10:30 am-12:30 pm. Private Picassos, 237 5th Ave., Brooklyn, NY 11215, privatepicassos.com
-
Michael & The Rockness Monsters – Upper West Side
Michael & The Rockness Monsters present an interactive, super galactic, funk-inspired, rock ‘n’ roll experience for families at this energetic concert. Recommended for ages 2 to 5, your little ones will love the humor and catch melodies. Atrium events are also celebratory, yet relaxed and suitable for most audiences, but you can also borrow sensory supports so your kiddos with special needs can enjoy the show as well! March 7, free, 11 am-12 pm. David Rubenstein Atrium, 61 West 62nd St., New York, NY 10023, lincolncenter.org
-
Twist & Twirl Cookies Class – Chelsea
Satisfy your sweet tooth with these delicious, swirled cookies! In this family cooking class, kids ages 6 to 8 will work together with their caregivers to make a festive cookie. Learn how to get a perfect swirl pattern with rainbow sprinkles on the outside, among other delicious secrets that make for great baking. $45 per kid with one caregiver, 9-10 am. March 7, Taste Buds Kitchen, 109 West 27th St., New York, NY 10001, tastebudskitchen.com
-
Mocacreate: Vintage Family Albums – Little Italy
Illustrate and then “vintage-fy” beloved family memories by aging them with tea and coffee at this MOCACREATE session. Use vintage photos of old families, buildings, and Chinatowns long gone as your inspiration. Then showcase your masterpiece in a personalized scrapbook filled with your favorite things. March 7 and 21, free, 2-5 pm. Museum of Chinese in America, 215 Centre St., New York, NY 10013, mocanyc.org
-
NYCRuns Spring Flings 5 K & 10 K – Riverside Park
As the weather warms up, it’s time to head outside and get active! What better way to get back into the outdoors active groove than with the NYCRUNS Spring Fling 5K & 10K? Enjoy beautiful views of the Hudson, free finish line photos and videos, and a fueling spread of bagels, fresh fruit and more. Run for fun as a family, or jump into the competition. There’s even an age group award in the 5K for your little ones, ages 9 and under! March 8, $50 through March 5, $60 on race day, 8 am 5K, 9:15 am 10K. Riverside Park, 108th Street and Riverside Drive, New York, NY 10025, nycruns.com
-
Art for Families | Defiant Art: Break the Rules - Astoria
Bring your family to engage in discussions about art as you work together to make your own masterpieces. Designed for kids ages 5 to 11 and their parents, Art for Families will introduce you to new techniques and artistic styles, all while having a fun time with your loved ones. $10 for families with up to 4 members, free for members of Cool Culture and Museum members at the Family level or above, reservations required, 10:30 am-12:30 pm. March 7, The Isamu Noguchi Foundation and Garden Museum, 9-01 33rd Road at Vernon Boulevard, Long Island City, Queens, NY 11106, noguchi.org
-
New York International Children's Film Festival 2020 - Astoria
Head to the Museum to celebrate the New York International Children’s Film Festival! Presenting the best new animation, live action, documentary and experimental film from across the globe, NYICFF invites audiences to watch, laugh, create and explore. Screenings at the Museum include Shorts for Tots for ages 3 to 6, such as The Snail and the Whale, and Short Films for ages 5 to 19, such as The Kite. $15, $9 Kids ages 3-17, Free or discounted for members, 11 am Shorts for Tots and 12:30 pm Short Films for both days. March 7-8, Museum of the Moving Image, 36-01 35 Ave. at 37th Street, Astoria, Queens, NY 11106, movingimage.us