Your Awesome New York Kids Weekend: March 6 – 8

Sri Chinmoy 5K & 7-Mile – Prospect Park

If you’re looking for a family outing with your bigger kids, run this Sri Chinmoy race as you check out the scenic views in Prospect Park. 5K runners must be 13 years old or up and 15 years for the 7-Miler. Snag a free race t-shirt and a medal for all finishers. After the race, enjoy a hot pancake breakfast with your friends and family. Bring your little ones to cheer on your now not-so-young kiddos as they race! March 8, 5K: $30 through March 6 at 5 pm, $40 race-day if available, 7-Miler: $35 through March 6 at 5 pm, $45 race-day if available, 10 am both races. East Drive and East Lake Drive, Prospect Park, Brooklyn, NY 11225, srichinmoyraces.org