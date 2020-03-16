Your Awesome New York Kids Weekend: March 20 – 22

Your Awesome New York Kids Weekend: Hiking, Educational Apps, & Prospect Park
-
See a Home Movie: The Incredibles 1 and 2
This superhero family spans generations, warming the hearts of kids and adults. If your kids are up for it, watch both The Incredibles 1 and 2! Watch Violet, Dash, and even little Jack-Jack fight off the villains before Mr. and Mrs. Incredible swoop in to help and save the day. Action-packed, hilarious, and touching, The Incredibles movies have a little something for everyone.
-
Go for a Hike
Since NYC has canceled most events happening around the city, take a family-friendly hike and keep an eye out for the first signs of spring.
Blue Trail at Inwood Hill Park
Payson Ave. &, Seaman Ave., New York, NY 10034
1.8 miles
Home to the only forest on Manhattan Island, take a hike and see what the island looked like before all of the skyscrapers. Through marked scenic sites and historic highlights, you are able to learn while being active. This trail is good for all skill levels and is accessible year-round.
Alley Pond Park – Fresh Meadows
Union Turnpike, Oakland Gardens, NY 11364
3.2 Miles
Home to some of the oldest trees in the city, Alley Pond allows you to discover a fascinating wild park. The park’s loop features a wonderful forest setting that is perfect for hiking, walking, and trail running. If your child is fascinated by nature, what better way to learn then to be immersed in all of the vegetation throughout the park! Open seven days a week.
Marine Park Salt Marsh Nature Trail
Marine Park Salt Marsh Nature Center, 3301 Ave., Brooklyn, NY 11234
1.1 miles
Being the largest park in Brooklyn allows for even more fun when it comes to Marine Park! While hiking, you are able to see both sides of the Gerritsen Creek, as well as White Island. This trail loops around the entire park, allowing you to take in all of the scenery such as the beautiful wildflowers. Families of all skill levels can come to enjoy the outdoors and maybe get involved in some bird watching along the way! Accessible year-round.
For a full list of hikes, check out The Best Kid-Friendly Hiking Trails Around New York City
-
Download an Educational App
If your child loves spending their free time playing mindless apps on their tablet, switch to apps that enrich their academic skills. You can achieve both goals with engaging, interactive, and educational apps.
Monkey Word School Adventure
Ages 3 to 7
This colorful, engaging app helps kids develop their phonics, spelling, and sight word recognition skills through a series of games. With one game, kids use gold letters to form words; in another, they practice writing on a stone wall; and in a third game, they collect special gems to improve sight word recognition skills. Orton Gillingham concepts such as decoding words with blends, consonant digraphs, and vowel patterns are integrated into the app.
Starfall Learn to Read
Ages 0-5
This app is a great once for reinforcing phonemic awareness and early reading skills. It includes interactive movies that integrate word patterns and 15 mini books that give kids practice reading. Children love the colorful games, songs, and pictures that are contained throughout the app.
Todo Math
Ages 6-8
This is a great app for building foundational math skills for young learners. Kids play a series of games based on their age and skill levels and can collect awesome prizes at the end of each game. A special font for kids with dyslexia is included, and quizzes are integrated to help ensure concept mastery.
Take a look at our full list of reading and math apps here!
-
Take a Walk Through Prospect Park
It’s no surprise that this classic Brooklyn park has some of the best trails in the borough. All of the trails in Prospect Park are considered to be easy, so bring your whole family along. Bonus points: bathrooms, café and trail guides are available at the Prospect Park Audubon Center. On the Lullwater trail, you’ll get to see how nature thrives in the heart of Brooklyn as you catch views of birds and other wildlife. The Midwood trail is a scenic walk through Brooklyn’s oldest remaining forest. The thirty-minute hike loops from Prospect Park’s Audubon Center through a forest filled with birds and other animals where you’ll see some of the park’s largest trees. The half-mile Peninsula trail is a home for wildlife and great fishing. Finally, the Waterfall trail has a unique experience in store for your family as you trace the source of the lake. The Fallkill Falls is the first of six waterfalls that you will see along the Park’s watercourse.
-
Stay Occupied With Educational Resources
If you have plans to stay home this weekend with the kids but don’t want them to be glued in front of the TV with mindless shows, we have rounded up free educational resources to keep them occupied and learning at home.
With a mission to help kids meet critical early development needs — the program many of us grew up on is still going strong and providing online content and shows every weekday morning. Many parents will attest that Sesame Street is still one of the best resources for the pre-k and kindergarten set, as well as kids with special needs. You’ll find video, games, and art projects online. You may be home stuck with the kids, but we won’t tell anyone when you jump up when “Number of the Day” comes up.
For toddlers up to pre-k students, parents will love the collection of printables that are geared to support kids in learning. Kids can also hop on their favorite shows such as Wild Kratts and Dinosaur Train, where games are designed to enrich their education.
From Smile to Dogman, Scholastic provides many favorite books to our kids. Students can visit the Scholastic website for a wealth of educational activities from grades pre-k and up. Weaving in familiar stories and games for the kids will help when the fun of being home has worn off, and delving into some familiar characters will add a bit of normalcy to the day.
For a full list of educational resources to use at home, check out Free Educational Resources for Kids During Coronavirus Quarantine
-
DIY Hand Sanitizer
With coronavirus on the rise and hand sanitizer sold out at stores, have the kids help you make a DIY hand sanitizer! It’s easy and a great way to teach kids about keeping their hands clean. Check out our recipe and instructions at Prepare for the Coronavirus in New York With DIY Hand Sanitizer