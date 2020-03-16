Your Awesome New York Kids Weekend: March 20 – 22

Go for a Hike

Since NYC has canceled most events happening around the city, take a family-friendly hike and keep an eye out for the first signs of spring.

Blue Trail at Inwood Hill Park

Payson Ave. &, Seaman Ave., New York, NY 10034

1.8 miles

Home to the only forest on Manhattan Island, take a hike and see what the island looked like before all of the skyscrapers. Through marked scenic sites and historic highlights, you are able to learn while being active. This trail is good for all skill levels and is accessible year-round.

Alley Pond Park – Fresh Meadows

Union Turnpike, Oakland Gardens, NY 11364

3.2 Miles

Home to some of the oldest trees in the city, Alley Pond allows you to discover a fascinating wild park. The park’s loop features a wonderful forest setting that is perfect for hiking, walking, and trail running. If your child is fascinated by nature, what better way to learn then to be immersed in all of the vegetation throughout the park! Open seven days a week.

Marine Park Salt Marsh Nature Trail

Marine Park Salt Marsh Nature Center, 3301 Ave., Brooklyn, NY 11234

1.1 miles

Being the largest park in Brooklyn allows for even more fun when it comes to Marine Park! While hiking, you are able to see both sides of the Gerritsen Creek, as well as White Island. This trail loops around the entire park, allowing you to take in all of the scenery such as the beautiful wildflowers. Families of all skill levels can come to enjoy the outdoors and maybe get involved in some bird watching along the way! Accessible year-round.

For a full list of hikes, check out The Best Kid-Friendly Hiking Trails Around New York City