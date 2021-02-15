Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

10 Bowling Alleys Perfect for Kids in New York City

During the upcoming cold months, bowling alleys will provide a perfect outing for kids and parents alike. Bowling is a great indoor activity to keep kids active and entertained, while also allowing for social distancing. These bowling alleys are perfect for kids in New York and have made sure to take into account the safety of their customers having increased cleaning procedures, and following all state guidelines. Each of the following bowling alleys also provide options for kids’ birthday parties if you’re in need of a venue to meet together safely. Check out the list below for some of the best bowling options in NYC right now.

Pier 60 New York, NY 10011 (Chelsea Piers)

222 W. 44th St. New York, NY 10036 (Times Square)

Covid Update: Masks required. Max 6 people per lane. Arcade closed temporarily.

Filled with bright neon lighting and plenty of fun game options, Bowlmor is an excellent place to keep the kids entertained. This bowling alley has everything one could ever want out of a good bowling trip. There are two locations in New York City, one in Chelsea Piers and another in Times Square. The location in Times Square is also one of the most uniquely designed alleys in the city, so check it out if you’re looking for something a little different.

550 9th Ave, New York, NY 10018

Covid Update: Opening on a modified schedule February 17th. Masks required.

Frames has everything you need for a fun night of bowling. They provide great service and everyone in your party will love their distinctive style. There’s never a dull moment with all the options for games and activities provided at Frames. If you love karaoke, pool, ping pong, and bowling all tied together then check out Frames for a fun night out with the whole family. Consider calling ahead before the reopening to ensure you get the bowling experience you want.

461 37th St, Brooklyn, NY 11232

Covid Update: Reservation required due to limited capacity. Masks required.

Melody Lanes has the classic atmosphere one expects from bowling without feeling outdated or stuck in the past. With a direct focus on bowling, Melody Lanes forgoes all the extras other bowling alleys supply in order to provide the perfect game of bowling each and every time. Everyone in the family will have a fun time here without feeling overstimulated. With a focus on customer service, Melody Lanes will do everything in their power to ensure you have the best experience possible each time you visit.

6161 Strickland Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11234

Covid Update: Masks required.

The name alone tells you everything you need to know about this bowling alley. Funfest is a completely family-oriented location and will give everyone in your family a fun bowling experience regardless of age. Kids will love the bright colors and joyful attitude that exists in every corner of this bowling alley. Funfest also provides leagues for all ages and skill levels if you’re interested in making bowling a regularly scheduled activity for any member of the family.

69-10 34th Avenue, Woodside, NY 11377

Covid Update: Masks required. Max 6 people per lane. Arcade closed temporarily.

Bowlero has a quintessential bowling experience for any group. Everything you expect out of a bowling alley can be found right here. Your kids will be enthralled from the moment they enter until the moment you have to pull them away from the lanes. With a design directed towards family enjoyment, no one will leave Bowlero feeling like they didn’t get exactly what they asked for.

98-18 Rockaway Blvd, Ozone Park, NY 11417

Covid Update: Masks required. Arcade closed temporarily.

This more modern alley is the perfect balance between stimulation and classic bowling. The balance provides the whole family with a great time out together they’ll all enjoy. The style and music of this location will make your evening of leisure even more refreshing and fun. Everyone in your family will leave Bowl 360 feeling satisfied with their bowling experience.

3005 Whitestone Expy Flushing, NY 11354

Covid Update: Masks required.

Whitestone Bowling offers a traditional bowling experience. Parents can find an old school version of bowling here that they remember from their own time as children. Whitestone Bowling provides parents with the ultimate walk down memory lane that now they can share with their own children. It’s a special opportunity that parents should consider taking advantage of on their nights out with the family.

67-19 Parsons Blvd, Queens, NY 11365

Covid Update: Masks required. Every other lane will be closed.

Jib Lanes creates a great bowling adventure for the entire family to enjoy. This classic alley runs out of a basement venue that feels perfect for bowling. Jib Lanes offers a delightful atmosphere for the family to bowl in without being too over-the-top. With plenty of different options to optimize your experience, any family can find bowling here that works for them.

20 Village Ave, Elmont, NY 11003

Covid Update: Masks required.

Dani’s Strike Zone is a smaller venue that still provides an entertaining bowling environment for the whole family. This location’s intimate vibe will make everyone feel comfortable and right at home between the lanes. Dani’s provides a unique experience with its “disco bowling” that will keep everyone smiling and happy no matter how things are going in the actual game.

790 Yonkers Ave, Yonkers, NY 10704

Covid Update: Masks required. Max 6 people per lane.

This smaller bowling alley is perfect for anyone looking for a more classic bowling experience. New Paradise Lanes is a great location for families seeking a more simple and personal bowling outing. While it might not have all the bright lights we’ve grown accustomed to with bowling, it provides a more intimate feel, and gets down to the core of what’s important: being together as a family and having fun.